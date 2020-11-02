Dubai: Brasserie Boulud by Daniel Boulud, celebrity chef-owner of award-winning restaurants around the world, has officially opened its doors at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk this Thursday 29 October 2020; bringing a new French experience to Dubai’s current dining scene.
While Daniel Boulud himself hails from outside of Lyon, France, he is today considered one of America’s leading culinary authorities and has opened his very first restaurant in the Middle East.
The menu offering French-inspired cuisine, rooted in tradition, which is obvious when you see the menu options and the plating.
Diners can expect contemporary classics, rooted in tradition including foie gras with orange, dry apricot and fig brioche, sole “grenobloise” with parsley, capers, cauliflower and broccoli, truffled duck leg confit with green lentils and root vegetables as well as dessert specialties such as Vacherin, French meringue with vanilla ice-cream from Tahiti and red fruits compote, saffron pear and pistachio tart and a selection of refined French cheese.
Dubai is an epicenter of great dining and a thriving F&B scene, however, Brasserie Boulud is promising a unique destination in itself.
Key info:
Location: Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
Cost: Approx Dh550 for two
Timings: Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 12am, friday and Saturday from 6pm to 1.30am and closed on Sunday