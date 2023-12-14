It’s is the season for joy and merriment, and the city is abuzz with delightful offerings to make your Christmas and New Year truly special. From enchanting desserts to festive brunches and rooftop celebrations, here’s a curated guide to the city’s top spots for a memorable holiday season.

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

What’s on offer: Celebrate Christmas with an international buffet offering traditional holiday specialties. Brunch packages cost Dh369 for buffet and soft beverages, Dh499 for buffet and house beverages, Dh599 for buffet and house beverages and bubbly, and Dh179 for children (6-12 years old).

Main highlight: Huge festive buffet, live entertainment, kids section, live cooking stations, beautiful views, Santa corner, and Christmas carol.

Timings: 1pm to 4pm

Contact: Call 04 315 3838 or email jumeirah.restaurants@sheraton.com

Punjab Grill, Anantara Downtown Dubai

Punjab Grill Image Credit: Supplied

What’s on offer: The festive set menu will be priced at Dh375, which includes unlimited portions and free-flowing select drinks for three hours and will be available all day from December 20 to 31.

Main highlight: This year’s refined spread, curated by award-winning Executive Chef Sandeep Ail includes an array of tempting dishes, from chaat selections and kebabs to start your meal with to mains such as Tandoori chicken Mussalam and Mutton Vindaloo and more in non-vegetarian options, and Corn & Spinach Saag and wild mushroom rice for vegetarians.

Contact: 050 194 1107

The Big Chill Cafe, Dubai Hills Mall

Big Chill Cafe's Missisippi Mud Pie Image Credit: Supplied

What’s on offer: Delectable desserts priced between Dh35 to Dh45

Main highlight: Legendary Trattoria style Italian restaurant known not only for its home-made pasta and hand-tossed pizza but also for an exquisite range of grills and mains. Their exceptional range of home-made desserts is addictive, and the artisanal, freshly churned ice cream is truly one of a kind in Dubai.

Timings: 9am to 12midnight

Contact: 04 554 7055

The Irish Village

Irish Village Image Credit: Supplied

What’s on offer: At Al Garhoud Dh225 per person and Dh99 for children (below 12), while at Studio One Hotel it’s Dh199 for adults and Dh99 for children (below 12).

Main highlight: A perfect family lunch for Christmas Day, with a traditional festive buffet laden with Christmas specialities including a carvery, turkey and all the trimmings, live music and lots more!

Timings: 12pm to 4pm

Contact: For reservations, visit www.theirishvillage.com

Canary Club

Canary Club Image Credit: Supplied

What’s on offer: A la carte menu is available on Christmas Day for Dh225 per person.

Main highlight: Perfectly cooked turkey roulade is served with an array of seasonal accompaniments. Kids are welcome to join the festivities and are invited to enjoy their time in the large kids play area connected to the restaurant.

Timings: From 12pm

Contact: Call 04 584 5999

Askim Restaurant

Askim Image Credit: Supplied

What’s on offer: The restaurant is serving up a fabulous and affordable breakfast offer at Dh99 for two pax every day for the entire month of December. The offer includes variety of eggs, cuts of meat, jams, Turkish bread, coffee and more.

Main highlight: Askim, roughly translated means love, and the newly opened Turkish-Syrian is the home of exquisite Levantine cuisine where food lovers can discover an array of delicious food fusions. Located in Downtown Dubai, the interiors are pleasantly sun-dappled and offers a spacious, romantic-chic set-up.

Timings: 8.30am to 12.30pm

Contact: Call 04 266 7099

Kashkan

Kashkan Image Credit: Supplied

What’s on offer: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day packages at Dh299 per person.

Main highlight: The team at Kashkan has curated a set menu that will showcase a lavish selection from celebrity chef Ranveer Brar’s personal favourites. The plethora of dishes includes Crispy Kale Chaat, Mushroom ke Galawat, Daal Kashkan, Gosht ke Galawat, Lagan ke boti, Lamb Rogan Josh, Murgh Dum Biryani, Rasmalai and more. Guests can also relish from a selection of beverages.

Contact: Call 055 129 1646 or 058 576 2481

Lavash Cafe and All Day Breakfast & Burgers

Lavash Image Credit: Supplied

What’s on offer: Unlimited breakfast for Dh49, and unlimited pizza for Dh59.

Main Highlight: Exotic burger, pizza and breakfast offers.

Timings: 8am to 11.30pm

Contact: 054 582 7678

FireLake Grill House, Radisson Dubai, DAMAC Hills

Firelake Grill House Image Credit: Supplied

What’s on offer: Exciting Christmas day brunch at Dh295 for food and soft drinks, Dh395 for food and house drinks, and Dh495 for food and bubbly package.

Main highlight: Huge array of festive food and drinks with live singer, Christmas movies, festive activities and Santa Claus.

Timings: 1 to 4pm

Contact: firelake.damachills@radisson.com or 04 879 1111

Yoko Sizzlers

Yoko Sizzlers Image Credit: Supplied

What’s on offer: Celebrate the festive season with Yoko Sizzler’s limited-time festive turkey menu until January 1, 2024 with prices starting from Dh75.

Main highlight: Turkey Sizzlers (Dh75), featuring tender turkey infused with Yoko’s Signature Sauces: garlic, pepper, mushroom, asparagus, oyster, and ginger. Feast on the Turkey Exotica (Dh85): succulent meat paired with exotic mushrooms, broccoli, baby corn, and bell peppers, all coated in Yoko’s signature garlic and pepper sauce. And for a fail-proof delight, the Yoko Special Turkey (Dh82) promises juicy goodness with the signature garlic, pepper, and schezwan sauce.

Contact: 04 250 5504

Jun’s, Downtown Dubai’s Boulevard

Jun's Image Credit: Supplied

What's on offer: From December 23 to 25, enjoy non-alcoholic package for Dh425, house package for Dh495, bubbly package for Dh550 and an exclusive package for Dh790.

Main highlight: Indulge in a plethora of brunch-styled dishes while creating unforgettable moments with loved ones. Situated just a stone’s throw away from the Burj Khalifa, guests will be surrounded by holiday opulence and festive spirit while dining at the brunch.

Timings: 1pm to 4pm

Contact: 04 457 6035 or Whatsapp 050 938 9099

Babylon, DIFC

Babylon Image Credit: Supplied

What’s on offer: Deals of Dh395 for soft beverage package inclusive of mocktails, Dh550 for house beverage package and Dh650 for bubbles beverage package.

Main highlight: Crowned as the city’s best dinner-and-show destination, Babylon will be kicking off the holiday season on December 23 with a special edition of its renowned Let Them Have Brunch, an extravagant Saturday brunch experience with a unique Bacchanalian twist.

Timings: 1pm to 4pm; after-party from 4pm to 5.30pm

Contact: call 04 352 7750 or email reservations@babylondifc.com.

Armani/Caffè

Armani Caffe Image Credit: Supplied

What’s on offer: Until January 5, guests are invited to experience the enchantment of the Té Del Pomeriggio delle Feste - a splendid Festive Afternoon Tea available for Dh225 per person.

Main highlight: With an extensive array of festive themed treats including a Christmas Tree chocolate mousse with cherry compote, an Armani Caffè tiramisu mascarpone and espresso, an “ORO” cheesecake with white chocolate, and so much more, every sweet tooth will be catered to.

Timings: Daily between 12pm and 6pm

Contact: reception@armanicaffe.ae or 04 362 7888

Make it a New Year’s Eve to remember

Welcome the New Year with a spectacular line up of events that promise to make your countdown unforgettable

The Irish Village

THE IRISH VILLAGE Image Credit: Supplied

What’s on offer: The ticket price is only Dh125 including 2 selected beverages.

Main highlight: Head on down to The Irish Village this December 31 and toast to new beginnings.

Contact: For tickets at Al Garhoud, visit https://dubai.platinumlist.net/ and Studio One Hotel it’s walk-in only.

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort Image Credit: Supplied

What’s on offer: Enjoy an unforgettable evening of entertainment and shows at an exclusive year-ending party. Package options include Dh1,400 for buffet and soft beverages, Dh1,600 for buffet and house beverages, Dh1,800 for buffet, house beverages and bubbly, and Dh700 for children (6 - 12 years old).

Main highlight: Live entertainment, fireworks, huge international buffet, live booking stations, and Ain Dubai view.

Timings: 7pm to 2am

Contact: +971 52 604 7273 or email Jumeirah.Restaurants@sheraton.com

Issei Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Radisson Hotel, Dubai DAMAC Hills

Issei Rooftop Restaurant & Bar Image Credit: Supplied

What’s on offer: Enjoy a set menu with soft drinks at Dh525; and set menu with premium alcoholic drinks at Dh825.

Main highlight: 27th rooftop views over DAMAC Hills to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, Nikkei food, live music, fireworks.

Timings: 8pm to midnight

Contact: issei.dubai@radisson.com or 04 879 1111

Vanitas, Palazzo Versace Dubai

Palazzo Versace Image Credit: Supplied

What’s on offer: Packages starting from Dh1,799 per person for food only, Dh1,899 per person with soft beverages, Dh2,199 per person with house beverages, and Dh2,399 per person with house and sparkling beverages. Packages are inclusive of access to the after-party at the Central Pool.

Main highlight: Make it a night to remember with sophisticated year-end celebration marked by Italian flair. Savour a delectable five-course set menu featuring a tempting array of authentic signature dishes, before making your way to the poolside, where you can welcome 2024 in style.

Timings: 8pm to 11pm

Contact: email dining@palazzoversace.ae or call 04 556 8805

Asil at Rixos Premium, Jumeirah Beach Residence

ASIL Restaurant Image Credit: Supplied

What’s on offer: Packages start from Dh1,000 (bar counter and lounge), Dh1,500 per person (indoor seating), Dh2,000 per person (outdoor seating). Kids aged 11 and below pay 50 per cent, ages 12 and above pay full price. Immerse yourself in the essence of Istanbul as Volkan serenades you with soulful clarinet tunes, followed by live performances from Nasma and her band, Cicilia’s captivating Oriental dance show, and more. As the clock strikes midnight, DJ Mustech will take over with invigorating music and a lively party vibe.

Timings: 7.30pm to 2am

Contact: Call 04 520 0055

Lucia’s

Lucia's Image Credit: Supplied

What’s on offer: A delicious 9-course set menu, live entertainment and incredible Burj Khalifa light show views from the terrace for a minimum spend starting at Dh1,000 and varies depending on location.

Main highlight: An unforgettable way to ring in the new year in stunning Capri style, complete with the most incredible views of the Burj Khalifa light show from the gorgeous terrace.

Timings: 8pm to 3am