Iconic Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum will perform at Dubai Opera for two days on Thursday and Friday, in the form of a hologram.

The 55-minute production took a year to create, says show director Hasan Hina, as he and his team worked on creating a 3-D model and animating it through motion capture technology.

Sabreen, the actress who famously played Umm Kulthum in a 1999 television show, acted out the late singer’s famous hits behind the scenes. Sabreen’s body data and muscle reactions were then recorded before being applied to a 3D model.