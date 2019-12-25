Iconic Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum will perform at Dubai Opera for two days on Thursday and Friday, in the form of a hologram.
The 55-minute production took a year to create, says show director Hasan Hina, as he and his team worked on creating a 3-D model and animating it through motion capture technology.
Sabreen, the actress who famously played Umm Kulthum in a 1999 television show, acted out the late singer’s famous hits behind the scenes. Sabreen’s body data and muscle reactions were then recorded before being applied to a 3D model.
