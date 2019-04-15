Indian National Award winning actress Shobana is returning to Dubai with a musical show titled ‘Bhav’, which will be staged this April.
The April 27 performance will also see classical vocalist Abhishek Raghuram, along with percussionist Anantha R Krishnan, joining Shobana.
Other artists performing at the event include Satya on the keyboard and dancers from Kalarpana, Shobana’s Chennai-based dance school.
“The concept of this production is born from Indian mythology. It will innovate unvisited magical realms of classicism and yet confine to the mother Book of Indian dramaturgy — Natyasasthra — the primeval source of all entertainment,” Shobana said in a statement.
An actor with over 200 films to her credit, Shobana emerged as an independent performer and choreographer in her twenties. Her dance-theatre productions include ‘Trance’, ‘Krishna’ and ‘Maya Ravan’.
The show will be staged at the Shaikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School (Oud Metha), with tickets now on sale and available online, starting at Dh75.