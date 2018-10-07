Jungle Book star Neel Sethi will be a guest at the Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival (SICFF), to be held from October 14 to 19 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

Sethi, 14, played the beloved character Mowgli in the 2016 live-action adaptation, alongside stars such as Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley and Idris Elba.

More than 138 films from 31 countries will be screened at the annual event, with many of them competing in several categories including the Best Feature Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Animation Film, Best International Short Film, Best Student-Made Film, Best Short Arab Fil, and the Best Child-Made Film.

Tickets to the event start at Dh21. For a full list of films and events, go to sicff.ae.