British funk-jazz band Jamiroquai will headline the second night of the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival, joining Irish rockers Snow Patrol who were announced earlier this week.
The ‘Virtual Insanity’ hitmakers will perform on February 21 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, returning to the city after a five-year gap.
Fronted by Jay Kay, the band has three UK number 1 albums to its credit, with more than seven in the UK Top 10 charts and have sold over 26 million albums worldwide.
Interestingly, the group is also reportedly the proud title holder of two Guinness World Records. Their 1996 album ‘Travelling Without Moving’ went on to become the best-selling funk album in history, while the band has also won the accolade of the ‘fastest ever performance on an aeroplane’.
In March 2017, Jamiroquai released its eighth studio album, ‘Automaton’, and embarked on a world tour later that year, following Kay’s medical setback that required him to undergo spine surgery last September. However, the band bounced back earlier this year, performing at the Coachella Musis Festival, accompanied by Snoop Dogg.
Organisers of the jazz festival are set to announce the third headline act later this week.
Tickets for the band’s Dubai gig are now on sale, with stubs starting at Dh350. The Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival runs from February 20 until 22.