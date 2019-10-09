Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Free Film Screening

Emirati artist Najat Makki with her artworks at Art Dubai at Madinat Jumeirah. Image Credit: Karen Dias/Gulf News

‘Red Blue Yellow’, a 92-minute film by Emirati director Nujoom Al Ghanem offers a rare glimpse into the world of one of the most prominent and prolific female Emirati artists, Najat Makki. It is unusual for an Emirati woman to reveal her personal life on film, but director Al Ghanem has known and admired Makki, who is her aunt, throughout her life. Their close relationship enabled the artist to feel comfortable in opening up about her life and work in front of the camera. At Cultural Foundation, Qasr Al Hosn, at 6.30pm. Entry Free.

+ culturalfoundation.ae

Kundalini Yoga

The test of a warrior is how she holds up her stance under any set of circumstances. This special class has been dedicated to those warrior women who fought all odds and emerged victorious, especially instructor Nancy Zabaneh’s mother who was a cancer survivor herself. The class is priced at Dh185. At Bodytree at 10am.

+ bodytreestudio.com

Register for Cyanotype Workshop

Originally used by architects to make blueprints, cyanotype was picked up by artists in the 20th century as a technique to create cyan-blue copies of photographs. The process involves placing a negative on a sheet of paper treated with an iron-based solution, before allowing the print to develop under ultraviolet light. In this workshop, Sorour Amini, a lecturer of fine arts and graphic design at Dubai’s Islamic Azad University, gives a crash course in the history of cyanotype. Participants then try their own hand at making the familiar china-blue prints. Saturday at 3.30pm at Warehouse421. Dh120.

+ warehouse421.ae

DUBAI

International Cephalopod Awareness Days

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is celebrating all the cephalopods, including the well-known octopus, cuttlefish, squid and nautilus that inhabit all of the world’s oceans and can be traced back almost 500 million years. An educator presentation and octopus feeding will take place daily until Saturday. Dh99 for UAE residents.

+ thedubaiaquarium.com

Taste the World

Polynesian cuisine restaurant Trader Vic’s JBR will be taking its diners on a journey as Chef Michael Broderick, the corporate executive chef of Trader Vic’s global sets sail to Dubai and serves up an internationally inspired menu. Featuring dishes the restaurant’s menus across four different continents, diners can expect an evening filled with worldly flavours. A la carte. From 6pm, until Saturday.

Call 04-3182530

Ladies’ Night Cooking Class

wagamama is giving the ladies of Dubai a new reason to get together this month, with its brand-new ladies’ night cooking class launching today at wagamama JBR. The classes will be run by wagamama UAE’s executive chef Shiyas Kareem and is for foodies who are keen to learn more about Asian cuisine. After the hour-long class, attendees will be able to discuss their experience with friends over a main course from the wagamama menu and a glass of grape for Dh99.

Call 04-3995900

Bookworm Week

Book a stay with Studio One between today and October 20 and get exclusive VIP passes to visit the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale before anyone else. It’s the biggest book sale in the world and with a hotel stay at Studio One, guests will get VIP access to grab all the best reads before doors open to the public Room rates are Dh399 and the package includes breakfast.

+ studioonehotel.com

Five Senses Menu

Steakhouse and seafood restaurant Doors Freestyle Grill have launched a five-course menu that taps into all the senses showcasing all its signature dishes. Theset menu is priced at Dh800 for two.

Call 050-7000375

SHARJAH

Future Innovators

Sharjah Discovery Center is organising the event to promote children’s awareness in the areas of science, innovation, technology, and scientific research. Activities include shows, science workshops, chemical and physical experiments that stimulate the children’s curiosity and sense of discovery. Students from across schools and institutions in the UAE will present their scientific projects and innovations in an accompanying exhibition. Until Saturday.

Call 06-5586577

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Jebel Jais Zipline Tour

Featuring seven ziplines flying over the grand cliffs and canyons of Jebel Jais which are connected by nine platforms, the cluster of seven ziplines cover a total distance of 5km (ranging from 337m to 1km in length) with an average speed of 60kmph. During the tour, flyers will reach the 15 metre long sky bridge, the highest in the UAE at 1,250m above the sea level, which they will have to cross to finish the remaining part of the zipline tour journey. Dh295 per person on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.