Abu Dhabi

Rabbit Day

For International Rabbit Day, The Pet Shop is offering shoppers a 20 per cent discount on a range of accessories and treats for their furry friends until tomorrow. Rabbit owners in Abu Dhabi can head to the new Al Wasl store in Aswaaq Mall, daily from 9am to 10pm.

+ dubaipetfood.com

Chinese Golden Week

Experience the Golden Week Menu from today until Monday at Hakkasan Abu Dhabi for Dh398 per person for a minimum of two guests. Savour Chinese dishes as the UAE celebrates China’s National Day.

Call 02-6907739

Dubai

Beach Cinema

Enjoy a film screening under the stars as you watch The Man Who Fell to Earth and enjoy bites from a special menu at Nikki Beach Resort and Spa Dubai. From 8pm tonight, with Dh50 minimum spend.

+ dubai.nikkibeach.com

Good Times Brew

To celebrate International Coffee Day, Gourmandises at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre is offering a free cup of coffee all day today.

Call 04-2170000

Sip on This

Vida Hotels and Resorts is celebrating International Coffee Day by giving customers a cup of their morning fix for free. Offer at Origins at Vida Emirates Hills, 3in1 at Vida Downtown and at Courtyard at Vida Creek Harbour. Invest in Vida’s ‘Keep Cup’ for Dh75 and take coffee refills for Dh10.

+ vidahotels.com

Coffee Time

Sheraton Mall of the Emirates has your frothy, dark or smooth desires covered on International Coffee Day today. Customers headed to Link Cafe will receive a complimentary coffee of choice with any food item purchased. Also, Sanctuary Lounge has a promotion for those who buy two beverages get the third free, between 10am and 10pm.

Call 04-3772000

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai is supporting Al Jalila Foundation and Brest Friends with the #PINKtober campaign in association with The Big Beauty Scoop. Taking place at the JBR hotel this month, activities will raise funds and create awareness, while celebrating survivors of breast cancer.

Sign up for the Rose Awakening Ritual spa treatment this month for Dh620 and part of the proceeds will go to Al Jalila Foundation and Brest Friends. Similarly, the #PINKtober Lobby Lounge Afternoon Tea deal between noon and 5pm is priced at Dh195 per person and a part of the money will go to the beneficiaries.

Call 04-3186150

Morning Cuppa

Flow at Jumeirah Emirates Towers is offering the first 100 cups of coffee sold at the venue today for free between 8 and 10am. Late risers who can’t make it can still benefit with a Dh2 discount and free refill upon purchase of a reusable cup from designed by Aysha Al Hemrani.

+ flowdubai.com

Coffee Time

Head to Parlour Boutique today at Unit 1, One Central Building, Trade Center Area for a cup of coffee with either a croissant or a yoghurt and fruit bowl and

a glass of orange juice for Dh20 from 8 to 10am. You can also indulge in a free, brewed coffee for the rest of the day with a purchase of a main course.

Call 04-3865333

Special Brew

Hilton has created a limited edition Saffron Iced Coffee that is available across several of its UAE properties this October, including Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai – Jumeirah Beach and Business Bay, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah and Ras Al Khaimah.

+ hilton.com

Get Grounded

Grounded is brewing up free espressos today for International Coffee Day. From 7am to 10pm, the roasters, located in the Renaissance Downtown Hotel Dubai will give everyone a free single espresso with no purchase necessary to avail of the free brew.

Call 04-5125588

Park Here for a Brew

Park House is celebrating International Coffee Day today by giving away free coffee at their Nessnass Beach location (behind Sunset Mall). Customers can drop by the beachside diner any time from 7am to 9pm and grab a free coffee to go, or for dine-in.

+ parkhouse.ae

Golden Cappuccino

Coffee fanatics can experience the 23-carat Golden Cappuccino at the Armani/Lounge until Monday. Priced at Dh80 or Dh100 when paired with Armani signature cheesecake.

Call 04-8883888

Fujairah

Coffee Competition

Celebrating International Coffee Day today, Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort is hosting activities over three days, including competitions. Participants will paint their creativity with coffee and guests will cast their vote for the most special coffee-art, allowing winners to bag vouchers for pool and beach access, dining deals and more.