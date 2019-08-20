From dance classes to superhero meet-and-greets, here are our top picks for the day

ABU DHABI

Justice League at the Mall (Last Day)

Meet superheroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and The Flash and watch them perform live at the Marina Mall with three shows held daily at 4.15, 6 and 8 pm.

Register for Dance Classes

Get your dancing feet ready as the dance programme by Bodytree returns for its autumn term in September, Registration is open for a range of dance styles for boys and girls ages 2-12+ including Ballet, Pointe, Jazz, Tap, Contemporary, Dance Prep. New classes include Irish Dance, Boys-only Hip Hop, Mommy & Me and Latin Rhythms.

Kalima Encourages Reading Exhibition

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) initiative Kalima is organising an exhibition to encourage a love of reading among children and the general public. More than 400 children’s and young adult books will be showcased, as well as discounts of up to 70 per cent on purchase. At Al Khalidiyah Mall, until August 24. The mall is open from 10am until 11pm daily.

DUBAI

Dubai Aquarium’s Live Access Pass

The intimate experience includes a one-hour private guided tour with access to the Aquarium Tunnel, Underwater Zoo and the Underwater Observatory. Guests will get to take a turn in the Submersible Simulator, be treated to a Glass Bottom Boat Ride as well as have the opportunity of feeding Archer Fish and witnessing behind the scenes tours of baby Shark and baby crocodile experiences. Dh400 per person, a minimum booking of four people and a maximum booking of six is required to avail the pass. Daily sessions every hour from 10am to 10pm. At The Dubai Mall

‘A Maid for Each’ at Cinema Akil

Maher Abi Samra’s Arabic documentary looks at the professional and cultural implications of domestic work in Lebanon. This film explores how women are linked to employment opportunities, justice and the police in shaping it. The films screens until August 23 with tickets costing Dh52.50 and 56.50. Screenings at various times. Check online for details.

Disney Festival

Dubai Opera is screening 48 classic Disney films including original animations, live-action titles and classics like The Little Mermaid, Moana, Hocus Pocus, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Until August 30. Day passes start at Dh75 for kids under 12 and Dh95 for adults. First show at 9.30am.

Splash and Dine

Escape the heat with a pool day pass at Melia Desert Palm Dubai. Take a dip in the resort’s infinity pool and indulge in a day of luxury, with views of the championship polo field. Guests can also enjoy a delicious two-course menu along with soft beverages at the hotel’s all-day diner, Epicure. From 7am to 7pm. Dh150 per person

Neo’s Nights

It’s Bubbles+Oysters night along with a live performance by singer Bibi the 63rd floor of Address Downtown. Enjoy great views and good vibes.

New Ladies Night

Starting today, ladies are invited to party 122 floors up at Atmosphere, Burj Khalifa and enjoy seven hours of unlimited drinks and canapes for Dh200 between 9pm and midnight. Every Tuesday. Also after-party at Armani Prive.

SHARJAH

Visit Butterfly House on Al Noor

Unique Eco-friendly Environment Makes Al Noor Island a Perfect Summer Camp

Get up, close and personal with more than 20 exotic species in their natural habitat. The house is ergonomically designed to let in natural light and retain humidity, creating a safe refuge for butterflies of all shapes, sizes and patterns. Tickets start at Dh31.50. At Al Noor Island.

Andrew Stahl Solo Exhibition

Stahl’s work explores notions of transcultural interaction, and includes a selection of his large-scale figurative paintings dating back to the 70s. During the exhibition, Stahl will be leading painting workshops. At Al Hamriyah Studios, Al Hamriyah, until September 10. Free entry.