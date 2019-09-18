Fromm meeting the guys behind ‘Baby Shark’ to dining deals, here are our top picks

Image Credit:

ACROSS THE UAE

McDelivery celebration

McDonald’s is hosting its annual McDelivery celebration tonight with a new line of apparel and accessories. Customers who order through McDelivery services between 7pm and 3am, will receive a surprise. With every order placed, customers will have the chance to get their hands on either an item from the limited edition line, a single park one-day ticket to Dubai Parks and Resorts, or a free food voucher. All surprises will be randomly allocated to customers. The McDelivery Night In line consists of hooded blankets, hoodies, sweatshirts, fleece joggers and more.

+ mcdelivery.ae

ABU DHABI

Extreme Acrobatics

Catch the Streb Extreme Action Troupe with their ‘Revolution & Rock' show, today and tomorrow from 5 to 7.30pm at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Inspired by the Ballet Russes performance, Parade, large scale living machines will delight visitors. Together with the artist Elizabeth Streb from New York and her Streb Extreme Action Troupe and their giant machines, these performances present a combination of acrobatics, circus arts and contemporary dance. Free entry with museum admission ticket.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Macro Photography

The Photography Studio at Manarat Al Saadiyat is hosting award-winning Emirati photographer Yousef Al Habshi’s touring exhibition ‘The Unseen’, which will be on display in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Nikon and National Geographic Al Arabiya Magazine. Running until October 28, it features a collection of 27 photographs which reveal a hidden world of battle and suspense, whilst also illuminating the finer details of Al Habshi’s technical expertise and artistic perspective.

+ masphotostudio@dctabudhabi.ae

Meet the Folks Behind ‘Baby Shark’

Have fun with Pinkfong’s Baby Shark the Live Musical with its original cast from South Korea at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall tonight from 7.30 to 9.30pm. Enjoy a fun musical and magical oceanland adventure live show where kids can sing-along and enjoy with family and friends with their famous songs. A chance to meet and greet your favourite Baby Shark characters.

Call 02-5864877

KidZania Deals

With Abu Dhabi Family Week underway, KidZania, Yas Mall, is opening doors for parents to have fun as well. Until September 28, from 4 to 8pm, parents can join their children in select activities. Visitors can also redeem a 30 per cent discount on economy pass with adults tickets priced at Dh75.

+ kidzania.ae

World of Nickelodeon

Abu Dhabi Family Week has kicked off with a three-day World of Nickelodeon event at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until Saturday. Families can take part in activities and interact with Nickelodeon cartoon characters along with visit a SpongeBob Museum, play mini golf and more. Tickets from Dh25.

+ abu-dhabi.platinumlist.ae

SHARJAH

Beauty Makeover

Look amazing before heading to your night party with DMGM and Diana of London Makeup Artist. Explore a different look that works better for you and stay on track. Head to X-pressions King Faisal Sharjah and get a free makeover. or call 06 551 5817

Call 06-5515817

DUBAI

Off Stage — A Dialogue by Nitinn R Miranni

See the stand-up comedian like he’s never been seen before. At this free-to-attend talk and workshop, Miraani will talk about a comedian’s life off-stage, as they deal with stress, anxiety and rejection. Drawing on his own experiences, Miranni will host the event tonight at the Courtyard Playhouse, Al Quoz from 7.30pm. Rsvp to attend. The event is supported by Vdesi laughs, Safe space and will also have Master Coach Maria Tansey.

+ info@nitinmiranni.com

Film Screening

Relive the legendary and five-time Academy Award winning film Gladiator, starring Russell Crowe, while a live orchestra performs Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerrard’s iconic score with vocal soloist and chorus at Dubai Opera from 8 to 11pm. Tickets priced from Dh175.

+ dubaiopera.com

Saudi National Day

Head to Dubai Festival City Mall and witness the Saudi Arabia National Day celebrations until Monday. Catch the Imagine show by Festival Bay at 7.30pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm and 11pm.

+ dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Live Nights

Every Thursday, The Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai brings live music to the bustling Business Bay. Expect an evening of soulful sounds performed by singer and DJ, Veronica Poli. From 9pm.

Call 04-4383100

Paella Night

Casa de Tapas at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club has rolled out its 2-for-1 paella and beverage deal. Every Thursday, from noon to 6pm, buy one paella and get one paella free or buy a grape beverage and get one free.