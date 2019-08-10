From all the Eid Al Adha events to indoor attractions, here are our top picks for today

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Catch Eid Al Adha Fireworks

Tonight at 9pm (and until Tuesday), a fireworks show will light up the Yas Marina. It’s free to view from the promenade, but various restaurants have special offers, along with the view.

+ yasmarina.ae/dine

PAW Patrol Show

Fans of the Nickelodeon TV show can expect to see tech-savvy boy Ryder and his group of six-rescue dogs work together to protect the Adventure Bay community. There will be three shows daily: 4pm, 6pm and 8pm, as well as fun and games at the Paw Patrol Adventure Bay activity area from 3 to 8pm daily. Until Friday. At World Trade Center (WTC) Abu Dhabi.

+ www.facebook.com/wtcad

Live Game Show at Al Jimi Mall

Guess prices, piece together puzzles and decide ‘higher or lower’ on product values and win vouchers and prizes worth up to Dh10,000. Daily during Eid at the main entrance area of Al Jimi Mall, Al Ain. Until Saturday.

+ aljimimall.com

4 tickets for 3 on Yas Island

Theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi are offering 4-for-3 ticket prices through Eid. Also, opening times have been extended to 10pm until Friday.

+ yaswaterworld.com

DUBAI

Eid With a Twist at Bollywood Parks

During Eid, the theme park is offering two tickets for Dh150, four tickets for Dh200 and six tickets for Dh240. A normal ticket for one day is usually Dh99. Guests can also pay Dh50 and upgrade their ticket for unlimited F&B across all restaurants at the park.

+ dubaiparksandresorts.com

Watch Piranhas Feed

Guests can witness a feeding frenzy when several kilos of meat gets lowered into the water for the 1000 piranhas that call The Green Planet home. Daily at 1 and 5pm. Entry is Dh99

+ thegreenplanetdubai.com

Plat Doh Fun at Dubai Marina Mall

The Dome Atrium of the mall will transform into a playground where children can mix Play Doh, match it, shape it and experience adding colour and fun into their worlds. From 12 to 8pm. Free to attend. Until Saturday.

+ dubaimarinamall.com

Adventure Seekers at Modhesh World

The Dubai summer attraction has just extended its stay until August 24. Go into the Monster House for some scares, or try to stay on top with the Bull Mania, or even enter the Karting Zone and race with the family along the 450m long indoor circuit by Dubai Autodrome. Modhesh World is open 11am to 11pm on public holidays. Entry is free but rides and attractions may incur a fee.

+ modheshworld.com

Reduced Entry to Laguna Waterpark

Laguna Waterpark Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrating Caribbean Culture with the best of food and dance, this La Mer attraction is offering a one-off entry price of Dh99 only until today. Enjoy full access to the park’s attractions, as well as dance classes and live music. From 5 to 10pm. The AfroFit dance classes are at 7.30pm for up to 30 people.

+ lagunawaterpark.com

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Summer Carnival

Parades and performances, bubble shows as well as a LOL Surprise! Dolls performance, it’s all happening at Al Hamra and Manar Malls daily during their Summer Carnival. Also, a Balkan themed dance featuring an eclectic musical show as well as a synchronised flash mob. Until September 30.

+ alhamramall.com

Visit a Pearl Farm

This cultural experience provides a special guided tour offering an insight into the lives of pearl divers, followed by a glimpse into the modern process of ‘cultivating’ pearls. The pearl farm tour starts from Dh300 this week with lunch provided for an additional fee of Dh50.

+ en.raktda.com

SHARJAH

Alice Adventure Parade

The Mad Hatter and friends will come out in full force to spread joy. Join the parade with a pair of giant cards characters and the White Rabbit, who will be performing stunts in 20-minute shows every day. Timings vary. At City Centre Sharjah.