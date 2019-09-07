Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

UFC Showdown Finale

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

The Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier lightweight collision at UFC 242 tonight has all the makings of a mixed martial arts war, but The Arena at Yas Island also hosts a-watering 12-fight card tonight. While the tickets may have sold out to the main event, you can catch the action from 6pm on Abu Dhabi Sports 4 or on the UFC Arabia app.

+ adshowdownweek.ae

Flash Sale

If the entry to Yas Island theme parks has you down, then here’s your chance to bag a bargain with a flash sale. Get access to two theme parks on the island on one day for Dh195. You can choose between Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld or Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi. Sale on until tomorrow.

+ yasisland.ae

Mall Expansion

The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s expansion is now open with 70 new dining venues. Families can play in landscaped urban rooftop parks or catch a film at the new 21-screen VOX Cinemas. There is also a passport-themed treasure hunt underway. Participants who complete the treasure hunt adventures can claim an exclusive limited-edition ‘The Galleria x Dia’a Allam’ gift bag.

Call 02-6166999

Weekend Fitness

Bodytree is ringing in the new season by introducing a new set of classes to their September schedule, with Saturdays perfect for a Osho Dance Meditation between 6pm and 7pm. An introductory class package is priced at Dh125 for seven days of unlimited classes.

Call 02-4434448

DUBAI

Theatre Night

Theatrewallas are staging a two-night Natya-Sandhya (evening of theatre), with works by the late filmmaker Satyajit Ray, writer Ismat Chughtai and Mohammad Aslam Parvez. Head to The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, today and tomorrow and catch the performance of Dil Se, a one-act futuristic play, followed by Chidi Ki Dukki, a love story, and the chilling Dastak. Tickets start at Dh60 and show starts at 7.30pm.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

'United Moments' Exhibition

‘United Moments’ is a new body of work by British artist Julian Castaldi hosted by Kulture House. This exhibition which will run until September 30, encompasses a mix of traditional paintings on canvas using acrylic and enamel, and wooden and steel elements found on the coastline by the artist himself. The official launch takes place today from 2.30pm. The artist himself will also be on site.

+ instagram.com/kulturehousedubai

UAE Residents Eat For Free

Until September 30, JA The Resort is offering UAE residents the chance to eat for free. Dine once in any of the seven restaurants and whatever you spend, you’ll get a voucher of the same value to come back to spend. Have a date night at White Orchid, the pan-Asian signature restaurant of JA Palm Tree Court with Chinese, Japanese and Thai specialties and a traditional Teppanyaki table for a lively experience.

+ jaresorthotels.com

Back to School Deal

Grab a 50 per cent discount on school supplies and necessities at Dragon Mart 2. From personal care items to clothing, electronics, accessories and even lunchbox items, items will be available for a limited time. Visit the one-stop shop on the ground floor. Deal runs until today.

+ dragonmart.ae

SHARJAH

Photography Course

Register for a basic photography course for Dh350 and learn how to fully operate your DSLR camera and mobile camera, as well as understand the fundamentals of photography in theoretical and practical session in Al Qasba, in collaboration with Nikon.

Call 06-5195844

Andrew Stahl Solo Exhibition

Curated by Hoor Al Qasimi, the exhibition will include a selection of Stahl’s largescale figurative paintings dating back to the 1970s as well as a sculpture made in situ. During the exhibition, Stahl will be leading painting workshops. Al Hamriyah Studios, until September 10.

+ sharjahart.org

AJMAN

Feast on Sushi

Dragon’s Place, located in Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel has an all-you-can-eat sushi and sashimi deal, served with miso soup for Dh99 per person for the month of September. Experience authentic Japanese and Thai cuisine, proudlypby the resident Thai Chef Meay and the Tepanyaki Chef Ghem. Daily from 5pm to 10.30pm.