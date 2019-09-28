Abu Dhabi

Home Fashion

The event features home decor workshops by interior experts, creative pop-ups and offers. Until October 5 at Yas Mall.

DAY 3, Yas Mall Home Fashion Event, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 9/21/2018 Photo by Fritz John Asuro/ITP Images Image Credit: ITP Images

+ yasmall.ae

Story Time

The exhibition focuses on pop-up books, moveable books with paper mechanisms which pop up when the reader turns the page. They are engineering marvels designed to engage readers of all ages. The stories of UAE authors and illustrators are reimagined as 3D immersive and interactive learning spaces to spark children’s imagination. At Abu Dhabi Children’s Library, ground floor. Until December 15.

+ culturalfoundation.ae

Feast on This

La Cava in Rosewood Abu Dhabi

is offering 15 grape beverages, paired with a selection of cheeses and cold cuts for Dh195 per person. Daily from 7 to 9pm. Extend for Dh80 per hour.

Call 02-8135550

World Heart Day

The Galleria Al Maryah Island and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi have joined forces to celebrate World Heart Day today. Visitors to The Galleria can receive complimentary clinical and non-clinical health screenings until tomorrow. Physicians will conduct clinical screenings, including a Body Mass Index (BMI) report, blood sugar and blood pressure check to help assess the risk of heart disease.

Participants will also receive a heart-shaped lock that can be customised with a personal design.

From 10am onwards.

+ thegalleria.ae

Dubai

China Film Week

The second China Film Week kicks off today at Roxy Cinemas, City Walk and The Beach. China’s biggest movie stars and directors will attend tonight’s opening night event. Director Zhang Jizhong will be attending, along with actor-director Chen Jianbin. Other stars include Zhang Lanxin, Clara Lee and He Hongshan. The premiere of The Captain (pictured), the film adaption of the Sichuan Airlines forced landing in 2018, will be screened tonight at 6.30pm, City Walk. Also, 10 popular Chinese blockbusters will be screened throughout the week. Details online.

+ theroxycinemas.com

Get Dancing

DANS, a dance school in Al Quoz, is offering one month of free workshops in a variety of genres including Bollywood freestyle, hip hop, contemporary, Zumba, Bollywood fitness, and power bhangra fitness for the dance enthusiasts. The month-long workshops will get over on October 14.

Dance your way into fitness.

+ facebook.com/dansmiddleeast

Free Coffee

Stop by Counter Culture Cafe to celebrate International Coffee Day until Tuesday. Today and tomorrow, buy one coffee and get one free. On Tuesday, grab your fee cuppa between 11am to 11pm. Also, if your favourite game is on the telly, grab deals on bar bites and beverages as well. At Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites.

Call 04-3194000

Get Fit

Fitness First is hosting outdoor fitness workshops at the Green Park area at Bay Avenue Business Bay. Today, at 6pm, sign up for the ‘Run and Functional Training’ session which involves full body-weight training on all muscles to maximise physical form and improve daily performance. This is followed by a 7pm ‘CORB’ session, a core and back workout which activates a variety of muscle groups.

Registration is required.

Call 04-2328002

Bavarian Feast

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre has undergone a Bavarian makeover and is hosting its first-ever Oktoberfest, until Wednesday.

Think merriment and themed food stations, a dedicated team of chefs will transform the piazza area into a buffet-style fiesta with a selection of German dishes. Music by The X Groove band. Packages from Dh239 for adults and Dh115 for kids.

Call 04-2170000

Pizza Time for Kids

Not sure what to do with the kids? Head to Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club where little ones can create their own masterpiece margheritas or pizza Picassos as they design their own version of Italy’s favourite. Children are given their own chef’s hat and apron. For Dh50, children also get ice cream and a soft drink or juice.

+ dubaigolf.com

La Perle Offer

Families and groups of 4 to 10 people would be able to witness the aqua show with a special package, including gold tickets, food and beverages, for Dh299 per person, until tomorrow. The Saudi National Day offer is available online.

+ laperle.com

Sharjah

Al Dente Deal

Coral Beach Resort Sharjah has a deal on at Al Dente. Try the risotto, homemade pasta, meats of the thin-crust pizzas.

Click and share your experience on their social media page and avail a 25 per cent discount on your bill. Valid from noon to midnight all September.

Call 06-5229999