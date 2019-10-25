Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi

Middle East Games Con

It’s the final day of the gaming event at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Fans still have the chance to meet some of the world’s most famous YouTube gaming celebrities including Azzyland and Kwebbelkop who will be live on the Entertainment Stage. Gamers can play some exclusive releases while dressed in their Cosplay best. Tickets are priced at Dh160 and are available online. Event starts at 1pm.

+ abudhabi.platinumlist.net

Trickity Treats at Warner Bros World

Join in the spooky fun in Cartoon Junction at the Abu Dhabi theme park for Halloween. Put on your best costume and celebrate the season. Participate in a special mystery solving activity. Tickets are priced at Dh295 for adults. Promotion runs until November 2.

+ wbworldabudhabi.com

Festive Time

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is celebrating the festival of lights until November 2. The park will feature live shows, Indian bites and dedicated festival areas daily from 10am to 8pm. Visitors will see traditional Indian dances, with an aerialist performing at the Red Theatre. A levitating yogi, along with henna and caricature stations will add to the activities. General tickets priced at Dh295. The shows at the Red Theatre will take place four times a day. The levitating yogi will perform eight times daily.

+ ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Night Market

The Capital Park is hosting a Diwali Night Market until Sunday, which will run from 6pm to midnight as part of Abu Dhabi Moments, which aims to promote inclusion and build a sense of community. The free-to-attend event includes a Indian food stalls, in addition to live performances.

Call 02-4173711

Dubai

Diwali Fireworks

Diwali festivities continue at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah with music, dance, entertainment and fireworks tonight at 9pm. Visitors will also receive up to 25 per cent discount at selected restaurants and shops, and 20 per cent off journeys with Careem (promo code #The Pointe). Entertainment starts at 4pm.

+ visitdubai.com

Diwali Feast

Bab Al Shams is running a special Diwali deal at Masala restaurant until November 1, featuring live music and cooking stations. The courtyard will transform into a Diwali village, open daily from 7 to 11pm. Dinner is at Dh190 per person. Kids from 6 to 12 years eat at a 50 per cent discount and below six dine for free.

Call 04-8096100

Festive Meal

Celebrate Diwali at Indya by Vineet, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa venue until November 3. Priced at Dh222 per person, the deal is inclusive of a three-course sharing menu for lunch or dinner. Dishes include chili samosa chaat, bharle baingan ka salan and more.

Call 04-3165550

See ‘The Shining’

The Urban Outdoor Cinema returns to Habtoor Grand Resort and Spa Hotel. Tonight’s Halloween special screening is The Shining, starring Jack Nicholson, at 7pm. Tomorrow is Beetlejuice. Tickets cost Dh75 and are available online.

+ urbanoutdoorcinema.com

Food Truck Jam

Truckers UAE is hosting its Food Truck Jam today at the Emirates Golf Club from 3pm until 11pm. Entry is free and a live band will bring the chilled out vibes, along with kids activities, a craft market and food trucks galore.

+ facebook.com/truckersuae

Dining Fest

IZ, the Indian restaurant at Grand Hyatt is celebrating Diwali with a four-course vegetarian set menu until Sunday. The feast costs Dh150 per person and is available from 12.30pm to 3.30pm for lunch and from 7pm to 11.30pm for dinner.

Call 04-3171234

Dubai Fitness Challenge

Bootcamp and Bites

Best Body Co, the Dubai fitness start-up, run by head coaches Olivia and Adam McCubbin (pictured), have launched a fitness programme at the Native Club Gym, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, in the Greens. To be held every Saturday, from 9 to 10am, the fitness couple will run a strength and conditioning workout, followed by free healthy smoothies and snacks for participants to enjoy post-workout. There will be weekly prizes for achievers. Each class is priced at Dh30. Register to attend.

+ bestbodyco.com/bootcamp

Indoor Challenge

TEPfactor is encouraging visitors to get moving with a free adventure. From 6.30pm to 7.30pm during the week, and from 10.30am to 11.30am at the weekend, those who want to take on the challenge need only to bring the Dubai Fitness App at the reception upon arrival. A minimum of two players is needed as you take on physically-demanding obstacles behind closed doors.

+ tepfactor.ae

Free Yoga and HIIT

Until November 23, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah will host free-to-attend yoga and HIIT workouts on the beach, hosted by Core Direction. Core Beats starts at 7pm with 50 minutes of fitness beats followed by an hour of yoga beats.