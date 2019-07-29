Try your hand at a photo competition in Abu Dhabi or attend a cooking class in Dubai

Modhesh Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi

Photo Competition

National Geographic Abu Dhabi (NGAD) and Almarai have kicked off the 9th edition of Moments photography competition with the theme: ‘Souqs’. Participants need to capture the diversity of these markets. The contest will also feature a junior category for photographers aged 13-17. The competition ends on July 27. More details online.

+ natgeo-moments.com

KidZania at Yas Mall

KidZania Abu Dhabi has opened its doors at Yas Mall, with over 50 role-plays of professions offered for the little ones. For kids aged 2-16 years, experiences include joining the Abu Dhabi Police, the fire department and more. Tickets start at Dh58.5 and are available online.

+ kidzania.ae

Bride 2019

Back for its 17th edition, Bride Abu Dhabi 2019 brings the latest in fashion, jewellery, beauty and more from across 100 regional and international brands. Fashion shows by Lamia Abi Nader, Saher Dia, Apple Wang, Dojoun, Mariam Al Khalaf, along with workshops and meet-and-greets with industry experts. Last day at Adnec today. From 3.30pm to 10.30pm. Register online for free entry.

+ thebrideshow.com

Dubai

Culinary Masterclass

Master Italian Venetian cuisine at a culinary masterclass today at all’onda restaurant, hosted by head chef Ibraheem Musleh. Attendees will create dishes such as Asian Spiced beef tartar, vegetable hand rolls and and more. Also learn to make pasta from scratch. From 1pm until 4pm, at Dh350 per person. At Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, Palm Jumeriah.

Call 04 248 8870

Get ‘Footloose’

Last day to catch West End classics at Dubai Opera. Today, Dubai Performing Arts’ (DPA) Youth Theater Company will stage Footloose The Musical at 6.30pm and Where Stars Are Born at 2.30pm tomorrow. Tickets from Dh175 and available online.

+ dubaiopera.com

Modhesh World

Modhesh World is back for Dubai Summer Surprises, daily from 11am with themed zones including The Wheels, Arcadium, Little Adventure and Showtime Zones. The free-to-enter hub will run until August 17 at Halls 3-7 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

+ visitdubai.com

Roast Night

Every Saturday, between 6pm and 11pm, Riva Ristorante and Beach Club hosts roast night, with dishes such as herb marinated beef striploin, garlic and orange flavoured lamb rack, Cajun beef back ribs and more. For Dh85.

Call 04 430 9466

The Green Planet

Toco Toucan bird at The Green Planet Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/XPRESS

The dome at City Walk has launched an up close and personal encounter where guests will be able to hold and feed birds including the toucan and the caiques. Visitors can also get up close with reptiles. The encounter allows guests to hold lizards, geckos, turtles and snakes. At 4.30pm the bug encounter is where you can touch millipede, roaches, worms and even a tarantula. Daily piranha feeding at 4pm. Entry at Dh99 (online) or Dh115 (at the gate). Encounters from Dh184.

+ thegreenplanetdubai.com

Free Meal Deal

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre is hosting a special promotion at Bebemos restaurant. Present your Spanish passport when you dine at the restaurant and enjoy a free lunch or dinner until August 31.

Call 04 702 2455

Crab Time

Monty’s serves up crab and seafood platters with apron and gloves, overlooking the 18th hole championship golf course. Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5pm until 9pm at Dh240 for two people. At at Address Montgomerie.

Call 04 888 3444

Fashion Auditions

‘Fashion For All’ is a plus size show tha is auditioning for models today at Al Ghurair Centre from 4pm until 7pm. Age 15 years up to 65 years. All nationalities and all sizes are invited to try out for the ramp.

+ zareen@w2wevents.com

Swap a Mango for a Beverage

The Mango Tree Thai Bistro promotion, which ends tomorrow, allows guests to swap a mango for a free beverage. Food items from Dh39. At Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR.

Call 04 374 5555

Sharjah

Fishing Festival

Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, Sharjah, is hosting the 7th edition of the ‘Salted Fish & Fishing’ festival that ends today. The festival also hosts heritage and folklore events, marine songs.