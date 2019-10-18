Alka Yagnik Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi

‘The Greatest Showman’ Performance

Hugh Jackman in ‘The Greatest Showman’ Image Credit: Supplied

Enjoy an immersive cinema experience at the du Arena, Yas Island, while watching the Hugh Jackman-led smash-hit musical, The Greatest Showman, at 8.30pm. You can join in the musical drama, sing along and dance to the film along with a live cast of singers and performers from the UK’s West End. Attendance is free and you canregister for a free ticket online.

+ yasmovies.ae

Movie Screening

Catch the screening of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone at Yas Waterworld’s Cinema Under the Stars, which kicks off today from 7pm. More screenings on October 25 and November 1. Viewers can kick back and relax on a poolside or float in the water as they watch movies. Price to access the Yas Island waterpark is Dh250.

Call 600-511115

Mall Deal

Interior of Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: WAM

Shop for Dh200 or more in any store across Yas Mall, WTC, or Al Jimi Mall until December 31 and stand a chance to win Dh1 million every month. Aldar Malls is offering residents and visitors the chance to win with its ‘Be a Monthly Millionaire’ campaign. With every Dh200 spent, shoppers can enter the monthly lucky draw. There will be three winners over three months. Prize will be either in form of Dh1 million Aldar Malls gift cards or as a contribution towards a freehold property from Aldar Properties or towards school fees at Aldar Academies, Yas Island Hotels, and destinations.

+ aldar.com

Expressions of Culture

Celebrate a global array of culture with interactive installations, workshops, talks, musical performances and encounter a weekend of diverse voices and xperiences, until tomorrow at Manarat Al Saadiyat. From 6pm to 10pm.

+ manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Stay With Wildlife

Spice up your day and embrace the spirit of the wild by indulging in another innovative animal encounter with Emirates Park Zoo & Resort. Image Credit: Emirates Park Zoo

Escape the city and head to The Resort at Emirates Park Zoo to experience a life being surrounded by nature. Brand new chalets have been set up in the heart of the zoo.

Call 02-5010000

Eminem Offer

Eminem Image Credit: AFP

Book a minimum of two nights stay at Rixos Saadiyat Island from October 23 to 26 and get a 25 per cent discount on the best available rate plus two tickets for Eminem’s concert on October 25 on Yas Island.

+ saadiyatisland.rixos.com

Dubai

Dubai Legends Forever Concert

TB-081031-HINDI 31OCTOBER2008 SPOTLIGHT PHOTO: K.K. AYUB Udit Narayan wowed the audience, during the musical nite at the Tennis stadium,Aviation Club Dubai

Hit Bollywood singers from the 1990s Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu will perform live in Dubai tonight at Shaikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre. Get a dose of 90s nostalgia at the concert, which kicks off at 7.30pm. Tickets start at Dh125.

+ meraticket.com

Drunch Time

The party doesn’t stop after brunch. Joe’s Backyard, Holiday Inn, Dubai Festival City is hosting a Drunch party every Friday after brunch, where guests can letDJ Jad carry the party into the night. Pay Dh150 for unlimited drinks until 8pm.

Call 055-7094509

Celebrate Diwali

Get into the spirit of the Hindu festival of Diwali tonight from 4pm to midnight with a special celebration at the Zabeel Park Amphitheatre. Bring your familyand friends and dress in your festive best for chance to win the Best Dressed competition. Main highlights include cultural show, live singing and a fashionshow for children. Guests can also enjoy traditional Indian cuisine at food stalls and shop for accessories, clothing and cosmetics. Tickets priced fromDh10-25.

Call 050-8890218

Hail! Live

Enjoy a night of heavy metal music with Hail! band featuring Chris Adler, James Lomenzo, Phil Demmel and Steve Souza. This all-star American band is known for performing covers of popular heavy metal music. Watch them perform at El Barrio, a pan-Asian restaurant in Hyatt Place in Al Rigga. Admission at 7pm and tickets priced at Dh175.

Call 056-5153181

Ajman

Health Carnival

Free medical camp today at Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Medicity in Al Jurf Ajman from 7am to 9pm. Visitors can engage in competitions to win prizes. Freemedicines also provided.