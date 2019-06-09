The show is based on the 1984 film starring Kevin Bacon

Cast of ‘Footloose! The Musical’ in rehearsal. Image Credit: Supplied

‘Footloose! The Musical’ is coming to Abu Dhabi this summer, beginning June 13.

The production, based on the 1984 musical film, will take place at The Red Theatre; additional dates include June 14, June 17, June 20 and June 21.

The show, which features hit songs such as ‘Almost Paradise’ and ‘Holding out for a Hero’, is part of the fourth season of programming from The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD).

‘Footloose’, loosely based on real events, follows teenager Ren McCormack as he moves to a small town in the USA and tries to overturn a ban on dancing.

The film stars Kevin Bacon in the lead role.

Abu Dhabi Choral Group (AGCD) — the longest-running amateur music group in the UAE — will present the staged production. Their previous shows include ‘The Addams Family Musical’ and ‘Legally Blonde - The Musical’.

ADCG was founded in 1977 and is currently in its 42nd season.

“Over the past few years, we’ve become fans of ADCG as one of most engaged community organisations on the cultural scene in Abu Dhabi,” said Bill Bragin, executive artistic director at The Arts Center.

All shows will take place at 7.30pm, except for the show on June 14, which will be a matinee performance at 2.30pm.