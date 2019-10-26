Fans of the rapper took to social media to complain about late start and rush at venue

Eminem in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Organisers of Eminem’s show have responded and apologised after many fans complained of ‘poor organisation’ and late start by the rap icon on Friday night at Abu Dhabi’s du Arena.

Fans took to social media to complain about not being able to get in when the show eventually started, while some said they were concerned for the safety of others.

“People without tickets were queuing and attempting to jump fences, which security dealt with immediately,” Flash Entertainment said in a statement to Gulf News tabloid!

“Eminem delayed his performance to make sure that fans could get inside the venue. Once all fans were inside, the concert began and we hope all enjoyed the atmosphere of Eminem live in the Capital.

“Flash Entertainment’s priority at every live event is the health, safety and wellbeing of fans, staff and artists, and therefore took the necessary measures to avoid harm.

"Gates opened to the venue as planned, but slower entry was experienced to complete security checks and ensure safe entry of fans. We apologise to all fans who experienced delayed entry.”

15-time Grammy winner Eminem returned to the UAE for a sold-out show on Friday night.

Ealier in the evening, Flash Entertainment posted an alert about the delay.

“Some Eminem fans experienced a delayed entrance to this evening’s concert at du Arena, which was to ensure the health and safety of fans entering the venue. Thank you for your patience and cooperation,” it said.

“There was absolute no safety, no security outside the venue. People were passing out,” one fan replied.

“Paid Dh450 and queued for three hours in a completey packed and unsafe area with no directions as to where to go or stand just to have people with no valid tickets enter the event before me,” said another.

Many said they gave up trying to get into the venue.

“Three hours queing before we gave up over our own safety concerns and frustrations,” another one wrote.

Another concert goer added: “Just arrived back in Dubai with my family. Gave up like many many others.”

Even on Saturday morning, fans continued to rage on social media.