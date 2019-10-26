Grammy-winning rapper performed a set list throwing it back to the 90s and 2000s

American rapper, songwriter, actor and record producer Eminem returned to the UAE for a sold-out show on Friday night at the du Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner was greeted with excitement as he performed a set list throwing it back to the 90s and 2000s, from ‘Like Toy Soldiers’ to ‘The Real Slim Shady’, ‘The Way I am’, ‘Till I Collapse’, ‘Sing For The Moment’ and the crowd favourite, ‘Lose Yourself’.

Fans were also treated to renditions of Slim Shady’s recent hits from his latest album ‘Kamikaze’, the best-selling hip hop album of 2018, including, ‘The Greatest’, ‘Lucky You’ and ‘Nice Guy’.

Joining Eminem on stage to perform a rendition of ‘Walk On Water’ and ‘Love the Way You Lie’ was American singer and songwriter Skylar Grey, who delighted fans with her vocal range, backed by an incredible string orchestra.