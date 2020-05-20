Yara, Hatem Al Iraqi and Mohamed Al Shehhi will perform across three days

Emirati star Mohamed Al Shehhi, Iraqi artist Hatem Al Iraqi and Lebanese singer Yara will perform at Al Majaz Amphitheatre on May 25, 26 and 27, respectively.

The three-day Eid series will be broadcast online in real-time across Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Each concert will all take place at 9pm.

To deliver an authentic concert-going experience, the artists will perform on stage at the Sharjah venue.

“Notwithstanding our challenging circumstances, we sought to brighten up Eid Al Fitr festivities this year for our community and Arabic music lovers across the globe. These star-studded virtual concerts will be exceptional in their quality of entertainment and make for lifelong memories,” said Tariq Saeed Alay, director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

“This initiative reiterates our commitment to our social responsibility in protecting our community and bringing joy to people’s lives through art, music and culture. As the region’s premier performance and events venue, Al Majaz Amphitheatre will do its best in carrying forward its mission in full adherence with the precautionary measures being taken by the UAE government,” he added.