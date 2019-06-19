Dubai Design District (d3) Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai Design District (d3) has announced its first ever restaurant week, which will celebrate a collective group of independent chefs, cafes and restaurants. The event will take place between June 30 until July 6 across eight restaurants at d3.

The offerings will include special edition menus, with an option for ‘secret dishes’ that will be served for the occasion by in-house chefs.

“d3’s first ever restaurant week will shine spotlight on many of the great dining options we have at the district. The exiting week will allow visitors to come and try exclusive dishes created by the in-house chefs whilst enjoying the surrounding creative community. We hope this initiative further emphasises d3’s position as a destination for design,” said Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director at Dubai Design District (d3).