As the 24th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival returns on December 26 for a 39-day celebration, Gulf News tabloid! brings the ultimate guide to all the top-billed events, concerts and the annual fireworks, of course.
THE RAFFLES
What’s a DSF without its mega raffles that include cash prizes, a shiny new car and kilos of gold?
Drive home a new car: For the 24th edition, there will be daily chances to win an Infiniti QX50 and Dh150,000 in cash, weekly prizes of Dh100,000 for five winners (Dh20,000 each) and a mega cash prize of Dh500,000 for one winner. To enter the daily draws, a raffle ticket for Dh200 can be purchased at select outlets and the Global Village until February 2.
There will also be a Nissan grand raffle where stub holders will be able to win one of seven models from the carmaker. To enter the raffle, customers need to spend a minimum Dh20 on non-fuel purchases at Enoc, Eppco petrol stations and Zoom stores.
Show me the money: The Dubai Shopping Malls Group is offering cash prizes worth a combined Dh1 million for those who spend more than Dh200 at participating malls. Selected shoppers will be able to take part in a Spin the Wheel activation every Saturday starting on January 5 at the Global Village and win cash prizes.
All that glitters: The Dubai Gold & Jewellery group (DGJG) has 32 kilos of gold up for grabs, with six 100 gram bars of gold, six Samsung 65 inch UHD Smart Curve TVs and five BMW cars. To enter, customers need to spend more than Dh500 on gold purchases to receive a raffle coupon to enter into a daily draw to win a quarter kilo of gold each per day (one kilo of gold given away each day for 32 days). Those shopping for diamonds will be eligible for entry into a weekly raffle draw to drive away with a BMW.
THE SALES
With ‘shopping’ in its name, DSF returns for the 24th edition with sales across 700 top brands across 3,200 outlets where you can find products discounted up to 75 per cent.
12-hour sale: Kicking off with a bang, the 12-hour sale starts on December 26 where outlets at Majid Al Futtaim malls will offer discounts of up to 90 per cent. Don’t miss this mega sale and make sure to visit the Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha. From 12pm until 12am.
Weekend Surprise: Expect discounts of 90 per cent off at one select retailer or brand every Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the festival. The deal will only be announced 24 hours in advance so keep your eyes peeled for announcements, or follow Dubai Shopping Festival on social media.
The DSF Weekend Surprise starts at 10am and will run until stocks last. Until February 2.
Shop The Night Away: For four Wednesday evenings in January, stores at select malls will offer giveaways, promotions and gifts with every purchase. The promotion will also give shoppers a chance to rub shoulders with editors from the region at a special in-store fashion and styling events. The Outlet Village, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Festival City will host these sessions on January 9, 16, 23 and 30.
THE CONCERTS AND PLAYS
Global Village gigs: Egypt’s Mohammad Hamaki will be performing hits, including ‘Ahla Haga Fiki’, on December 28. The New Year week will kick off with Saudi Arabian singer Rabeh Saqer on January 4, followed by Pakistan’s Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on January 11.
Syrian musicians Hussain Al Deek and Wafik Habib will perform on January 18, followed by Egyptian singers Sa’ad Al Soughaiyar and Amina on January 25.
The DSF series finale will take place on February 1 with Lebanese superstar Elissa — one of the biggest artists from the Arab world, having sold more than 30 million records worldwide.
Global Village entry ticket is Dh15, with the performances set for 9pm.
Hussain Al Jassmi Live
Fresh from receiving the accolade of being the first Emirati artist to perform in Vatican City, singer Hussain Al Jassimi will headline a gig at Dubai Opera to kick off DSF. The five-hour spectacle will see the Emirati superstar perform some of his biggest hits, including ‘Wallah Mayiswa’, ‘Basbor Al Fourgakom’ and ‘Ya Shabab El Watan’.
Tickets start at Dh450; show starts at 9pm.
Aladdin Pantomime: Don’t let this Christmas season end before catching a pantomime at the Madinat Theatre. While reviews may be polarised over the ‘Aladdin’ live-action film by Disney, the panto of the lovable thief from Agrabah is bound to captivate audiences of all ages.
Until December 28, with tickets priced at Dh120. Shows at 11am, 3pm and 7pm.
Pinoy fans, step back in time: On December 28, the Dubai World Trade Centre will relive the 90s at this Filipino musical spectacle with lead singers of some of the biggest bands of the 90s performing on one stage.
The line-up includes Cooky Chua of Color It Red, who’ll be performing her hit song ‘Paglisan’; Glenn Jacinto from Teeth, with hits including ‘Laklak’; Lai Bautista from Prettier Than Pink; Orient Pearl’s Naldy Padilla; and AfterImage’s Wency Cornello.
Tickets start at Dh60; show starts at 7.30pm.
Go K-Pop with Momoland
Among the first string of concerts marking the start of 2019, K-Pop girl group Momoland is touching down in Dubai for their first concert in the Middle East, Momoland Live Concert. Catch the viral sensations behind ‘Bhoom Bhoom’ at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on January 4.
The nine-member act has received international recognition and a series of accolades including Idol Group of the Year at Korea Brand Awards and Soribada’s Best Artist Award.
Tickets start at Dh200. Doors open at 8pm.
Max Amini stand-up: On January 4, the famed Iranian-American stand-up comedian will return to Dubai, at the Madinat Theatre for three shows.
Expect plenty of funny impressions and stories about everything from families to cultural differences. No two of Amini’s shows are the same because of his love of improvising.
Tickets start at Dh220; shows at 5.30pm, 8pm and 10.15pm.
Arijit Singh concert: On January 11, the popular Indian artist will perform at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The singer behind melodies such as ‘Tum Hi Ho’ and ‘Channa Mereya’ is returning to Dubai after a two-year hiatus.
Doors open at 6pm. Ticket prices start at Dh150.
Junoon reunion: After a 13-year hiatus, the Pakistani Sufi rock band has reunited for two special concerts — the first set for December 25 in Karachi, followed by the January 18 gig at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.
Performing at the event will be lead singer Ali Azmat, lead guitarist Salman Ahmad and bass guitarist Brian O’Connell. The band first formed in 1990, and have gone on to release 19 albums that have sold more than 30 million copies globally.
Tickets start at Dh150. Doors open at 7pm.
George Ezra live: The singer-songwriter will bring his deep bass-baritone to the Dubai World Trade Centre with his debut concert in the city on January 22.
After hitting stardom in 2014 he has followed it up with a succession of folk-pop tracks. His most recent singles ‘Budapest’ and ‘Shotgun’ have topped charts around the world.
Tickets start at Dh295. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 9pm.
Othello at Dubai Opera
See one of Shakespeare’s greatest plays performed live as ‘Othello’ comes to Dubai Opera for the first time. The play has been reimagined for the 21st century by director Richard Twyman and has recently finished a run in London.
It tells the story of Othello, a general who lives in Venice, as he prepares to lead the army against invaders. Soon, though, his life begins to unravel thanks to his enemy, Iago.
The performance will run from January 31 until February 2, with tickets starting at Dh150. At 8pm, with a matinee performance at 3pm as well on February 1 and 2. This production has an age restriction of 12 and above.
FIREWORKS
The 23-year tradition continues with the current edition of DSF with weekend fireworks (Thursdays and Fridays) at Al Seef, La Mer and The Beach at JBR. To kick off the shopping festival, December 26 will also feature a special display, as will February 2 to close the festivities.
Fireworks showtimes: 8.30pm at Al Seef; 9pm at La Mer; 9.30pm at The Beach.
MARKET OUT OF THE BOX
Head down to Burj Park for artisan shopping at Market Outside The Box, which makes a returns this DSF. Sift through treasures by local and international emerging brands in an outdoor retail environment.
Market OTB will also feature a line-up of music and dance performances, with a pop-up cinema as well. Of course, no market experience is complete without good food, and Market OTB will feature food trucks as well. The market runs from January 24 to February 2.
MIAMI VIBES
Miami Vibes returns this December at City Walk, where visitors will have the chance to sample treats from a wide array of Dubai’s food trucks, all owned by Emiratis. It’s also free to attend, and there’ll be live music for visitors to enjoy.
From 2pm to 11pm on weekdays and 2pm to 12am on weekends, until December 31.
CARPET OASIS
Dubai’s annual carpet festival returns this January. Visitors will be able to learn secrets from master carpet makers and hear from expert speakers, as well as check out exhibitions of rare, handmade carpets.
At City Walk from January 20 until February 14.
————————
Don’t miss it!
DSF 2019 runs from December 26 until February 2.