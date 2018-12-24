All that glitters: The Dubai Gold & Jewellery group (DGJG) has 32 kilos of gold up for grabs, with six 100 gram bars of gold, six Samsung 65 inch UHD Smart Curve TVs and five BMW cars. To enter, customers need to spend more than Dh500 on gold purchases to receive a raffle coupon to enter into a daily draw to win a quarter kilo of gold each per day (one kilo of gold given away each day for 32 days). Those shopping for diamonds will be eligible for entry into a weekly raffle draw to drive away with a BMW.