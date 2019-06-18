Joining him is comedian Greg Morton, known for his slapstick humour

Alfie Brown, the British comedian, will be performing at Hilton Dubai Jumeriah, on June 21.

Brown’s style of comedy has garnered him critical acclaim throughout his career, which has seen him perform voiceovers to croon song parodies such as ‘Obama Man’. Brown started performing stand-up in 2006 at the age of 18. His material touches on introspective thoughts, as well as broader observations on social-political issues.

Joining him is comedian Greg Morton, known for his slapstick humour, along with Fern Brady.