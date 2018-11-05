Pop-up cinema platform Cinema Akil has found a permanent home at Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue. Known for screening regional and international arthhouse films, the permanent location at Warehouse 68 will see Cinema Akil bring its programming from the world’s pre-eminent film festivals, and exclusive regional film premieres with independent titles and cult classics.

“We are thrilled to announce this new partnership; Alserkal Avenue has been a valuable partner throughout our journey growing the independent film scene in the UAE. The opening of our flagship home marks an important milestone in our joint mission to support the independent film scene in the region,” said Butheina Kazim, founder of Cinema Akil.

Cinema Akil has held more than 60 pop-ups across the UAE and has partnered with Alserkal Avenue for more than 50 joint screenings.

“Independent films have captured hearts and imaginations the world over, bridging cultures and bringing people together. Cinema Akil has created a home for independent cinema in the GCC for the first time, making an indelible and pioneering imprint on the creative community. We are proud to welcome Cinema Akil to its new home at Alserkal Avenue,” said Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal, founder of Alserkal Avenue.

For future events and screenings, go to cinemaakil.com.