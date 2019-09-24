The competition this year witnessed more than 200 contestants between the ages of 4-16

The annual Rising Stars competition hosted by Dubai’s BurJuman mall crowned its winners on Friday.

Pranav Prakasan, aged 16, was awarded first place under the dance category for his performance, while Peter Anthony, aged 8, won first prize in singing.

Floored by Ruben Wayne’s fantastic drumming, judges crowned the 11-year old champion under “others”.

Six other rising talents were also awarded prizes across the three categories.

