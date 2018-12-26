Malevo is composed of a group of eight men from Buenos Aires, Argentina, that do the Malambo, a traditional dance performed to the beat of the bombo leguero drum. Part of Argentinian folklore, the dancing isn’t accompanied by singing or lyrics and dates back to the 16th century. The energetic dancers perform a rhythmic Malambo routine with tap dancing, beating drums, and whirling boleadoras using both contemporary and traditional music.