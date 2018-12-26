Argentinian dance band Malevo, which had viewers up and cheering in season 11 of reality show ‘America’s Got Talent, will be getting into the groove on the Global Village stage during the Dubai Shopping Festival.
The dance band will perform twice daily (except Fridays) for two 20-minute sets until January 3.
Malevo is composed of a group of eight men from Buenos Aires, Argentina, that do the Malambo, a traditional dance performed to the beat of the bombo leguero drum. Part of Argentinian folklore, the dancing isn’t accompanied by singing or lyrics and dates back to the 16th century. The energetic dancers perform a rhythmic Malambo routine with tap dancing, beating drums, and whirling boleadoras using both contemporary and traditional music.
Malevo shot to fame in 2016 when their act was showcased on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and launched them into worldwide recognition. Since then, Malevo has performed in festivals, TV shows, private events and theatres in France, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Russia, and USA, among other countries. Last year, Malevo performed with Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas and the Dance Open Festival in Moscow.
You can see them perform on stage at 8.05pm and again at 9.55pm at the Global Village Main Stage.
Global Village will run until April 7 and is open from 4pm to midnight from Saturday to Wednesday and from 4pm to 1am on Thursdays, Fridays and public holidays. On Mondays, it is dedicated to families and women only. Entry tickets cost Dh15.