Seventeen is one of K-Pop’s most dynamic groups and most popular boy act. The multifaceted members will take centrestage in Dubai for the first time. Ahead of their debut performance on October 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, here are five things you need to know about the all-male pop sensation:

1. They are 13 members

Despite the act’s name, Seventeen consists of thirteen multinational members signed under Pledis Entertainment. The group is divided into three sub-units that focuses on hip hop (Mingyu, S.coups, Wonwoo, and Vernon), vocal (Jeonghan, Woozi, Joshua, DK and Seungkwan) and performance (Jun, Hoshi, The 8 and Dino).

2. They were formed on the ‘Seventeen TV’

During their pre-debut days, the members were part of an online show ‘Seventeen TV’ and appeared on MBC’s reality programme ‘Seventeen Project: Big Debut Plan’. In 2015, they were formally introduced to the K-Pop scene with EP ‘17 Carat’ and bright lead single ‘Adore U’.

3. Their epithet is ‘self-producing idols’

The multi-faceted entity captivated audiences and built a beloved fan base known as Carats for their raw talent, synergy and signature ebullience.

Nicknamed ‘self-producing idols’, the group is known to single-handedly work on their overall production of their discographies — spearheaded by member Woozi — as well as their own choreographies. Some of their hits include ‘Very Nice’, ‘A-Teen’, ‘Home’ and ‘Don’t Want to Cry’.

4. Their latest release is the group’s best-selling album to date

They’ve released a myriad of powerful Korean and Japanese releases, one being their third full-length album, ‘An Ode’ fronted by lead single ‘Fear’. It not only topped the UAE iTunes albums chart but also broke their own record by surpassing 700,863 copies in the first week of sales in on Korea’s Hanteo Chart. This feat has made them the third Korean artist to achieve this following BTS and EXO.

5. They’re on a ‘Ode To You’ world tour

The 13-member outfit kicked off their second world tour in Seoul and performed in two cities for the Japan leg of their tour. After Dubai’s debut performance, the act will continue their ‘Ode To You’ tour in Japan and make stops across Asia before taking their tour to North America next year.

