For a quintessentially Arabian experience, book yourself a desert safari that highlights the local Emirati culture and heritage set amidst an ultra-luxury desert landscape. Complete your Dubai experience with a traditional feast and eclectic performances as the sunset brings in a sky of a thousand stars. You can even catch a glimpse of native desert animals including gazelles and Arabian Oryx, or you can trace your way through the desert on a traditional camel convoy. Whether it’s sandboarding, camel or horseback riding or going on a desert safari, this is one adventure the kids will love.