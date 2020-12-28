Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: One of the best parts about the Dubai Shopping Festival is all of the prizes you can win. This year, the 26th edition of the retail celebration, features amazing raffles with incredible prizes worth millions of dirhams.

This year you can expect to win a Dh6 million W Motors Fenyr SuperSport, 45 INFINITI QX60 vehicles, 45 brand-new Nissan vehicles, Dh1 million in cash prizes and 25kg of gold.

Win a Dh6 million Fenyr SuperSport

The highest value raffle in DSF’s history, the DSF Supercar Raffle will give away a AED6 million W Motors Fenyr SuperSport to one lucky winner. Shoppers who buy a special scale model of the Fenyr SuperSport for AED1,500 will receive a coupon to enter the draw to win. The scale model cars are available to buy online only, at mydsf.ae and idealz.com, until March 30 2021. The raffle winner will be presented with a customised version of a Fenyr SuperSport made by W Motors.

Win an Infinity car

A regular and much-loved feature of the super DSF giveaway season, the INFINITI Mega Raffle has returned for this edition of DSF. Raffle tickets are priced at Dh200 and can be purchased at selected ENOC and EPCO petrol stations, Zoom stores, Dubai Metro stations and also available for online purchase on idealz.com. Each day of DSF, one lucky winner a day will receive an INFINITI QX60 car and Dh200,000. The winners are announced at the daily draws taking place at Global Village and one person will also win Dh500,000 on the final day of DSF.

Win a Nissan car

Another hugely popular raffle, this DSF’s super Nissan Grand Raffle will see six Nissan models given away to lucky shoppers. Shoppers need to spend Dh25 on non-fuel items at any EPCO or ENOC petrol station in Dubai to win during DSF or purchase a promo pack which contains three Nissan Grand Raffle coupons. The Nissan Grand Raffle will give away two Nissan Patrols, one Nissan Pathfinder, eight Nissan X-TRAIL crossover SUVs, 10 Nissan Kicks vehicles, 12 Nissan Micra compacts and 12 Nissan Sentra sedans. Winners will be announced at daily raffle draws throughout this year’s festival.

Win Cash

Throughout DSF, shoppers visiting Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) malls can enter a Spin & Win raffle to win cash prizes of up to Dh100,000 each week. The event is one of the highlights of DSF’s annual selection of great prize giveaways. With every spend of Dh150, Dh200 and Dh300, customers will be entitled to red, blue or yellow vouchers respectively. Shoppers with red vouchers can win a total of Dh250,000, whereas blue voucher holders can win a total of Dh350,000 and yellow voucher holders Dh400,000. Twenty four lucky winners will be selected from a raffle draw to spin the wheel for a chance to win prizes ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh20,000. Shoppers at participating malls will have the chance to win cash prizes during weekly Spin & Win events held on January 11, 18, 25 and 30.

Win Gold

Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG) will host its grand raffle until the end of DSF on January 30, with a total 25kg of gold to be won by lucky shoppers. Residents and visitors who buy jewellery at any of the 180 participating DGJG outlets across Dubai, including stores in the Deira Gold Souk, Meena Bazaar and many of the city’s malls, will enter the raffle. Customers who spend Dh500 on gold jewellery will receive one raffle coupon, with customers who purchase diamonds, pearls, or watches worth Dh500 receiving two raffle coupons. Every other day during DSF, four winners will share 1kg of gold equally. On the final day of DSF, 3kgs of gold will be shared equally among 12 winners as part of a mega prize draw.

Win 1 Million Share points