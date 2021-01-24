Dubai: The famous Turkish butcher and meat connoisseur, Nusr-Et took to social media to show how he personally measured a three-meter distance at his Dubai steakhouse, in compliance with Dubai's latest COVID-19 guidelines.
The Internet-famous chef posted two Instagram stories of himself pulling out a measuring tape at exactly three meters. In the post, he wrote “As per the new law, table distancing is 3 meters now. I love you Dubai.”
In the next post, he holds out a thumbs-up and captions the video “Dubai Tourism”.
On Friday, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management issued new rules for dining out in the emirate. The decision was made to increase the distance between tables at restaurants and cafes from 2 metres to 3 metres.
Also, the number of people allowed to sit at one table has been reduced from 10 to 7 at restaurants and to 4 at cafes.
These rules are clearly being followed at Nusr-Et, where the brainchild himself stood in the restaurant measuring the distances at the restaurant.
Nusr-Et is a well known Dubai restaurant offering expensive cuts of steaks, some even dipped in gold. The venue blew up in popularity when a video of the chef sprinkling salt on steak went viral on the internet.
Since then, Nusr-Et has been visited by local and international celebrities hoping to catch a glimpse of the chef. Located at the Four Seasons Restaurant Village, the Turkish steakhouse is a great place to enjoy a meal while also adhering to the new social distancing rules.