IT’S THE LAST WEEK OF DSF: This week is the last chance for Dubai residents and tourists to enjoy the Dubai Shopping Festival. With plenty of deals, events and also big firework shows, this is your last chance to enjoy one of the best times of the year. As the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) enters its final week, residents and visitors can still enjoy lots of super one-day-only retail deals available at the city’s most popular malls. Each day until January 27, shoppers can celebrate with a 24-hour deal at a new store with great offers on a wide range of items while stocks last.
CARINE LAUNCHES LIVE MUSIC: Carine launch live music on Tuesdays and Fridays. The French-Mediterranean inspired bistro invites guests to soak up live melodies alongside delectable dishes. From 7pm, diners can enjoy the celebrated singer-songwriter, Aleksandra Krstic whilst indulging in an irresistible menu. Alongside the entertainment, diners can enjoy signature dishes of Grilled Harissa Prawns, Lentil Salad, Lobster Linguine and Marinated Lamb Chops. The Tart Tatin and Passionfruit Cheesecake for a sweet ending. Hailing from Serbia, Aleksandra is renowned for her wunderkind classical piano prowess as well as the beauty of her depth and range. Price: Dishes start from Dh35.
FLY TO SICILY AT VANITAS: You can travel from Dubai to Sicily by way of a three-course meal, every Tuesday, at Palazzo Versace Dubai’s Italian restaurant Vanitas. With antipasti favourites like prawn carpaccio and tuna tartare, al dente pasta and fresh, seafood courses of sea bass and grilled octopus, you’ll feel like you’re there. Also on the menu, Arancini, Penne alla Norma, and of course the Sicilian cannoli. Prices start at Dh250 per person including food, Dh279 including soft beverages and Dh459 including house beverages.
CELEBRATE AUSTRALIA DAY: Australia’s National Day is on January 26 and to celebrate Bull&Roo are cooking up some Aussie classics. The cafes, inspired by the vibrant food scene of Australia. From January 24 to 30 of 2021, the cheeky Chicken Parmi will be offered at The Sum of Us, Tom&Serg and Common Grounds. Jam Doughnuts and the humble Lamington will be available in all venues and ready to order from Rise&Dawn Bakehouse. All items will be served daily for one week only! Happy Australia Day!
GROVE ROAD’S AUSTRALIA DAY OFFER: Running until Saturday, January 30, the gastro-bar Grove Road by Bystro will offer a limited-time menu of dishes from down-under, great for Aussies abroad or those who appreciate fine Aussie fare. Among the dishes on the special Aussie Day menu are favourites such as Chicken Parma, gourmet Meat Pies and Melbourne Fish & Chips (incl Dimmies and Potato Cakes). A choice selection of Australian 80s and 90s tunes will play from arvo all through the evening.
HAVE A SPANISH EXPERIENCE FOR LESS AT LOLA: Lola Taberna Española, Dubai’s newcomer promising authentic Spanish cuisine, introduces its newest offering, Pintxo Martes, or Pintxo Tuesday for those less familiar with the Spanish Lingo. Available every Tuesday from 7pm to 10pm, for Dh99 per person, guests can enjoy as much Pintxos as they can for three hours. Pintxos are a staple in every Spanish Taberna and typically made with small slices of freshly baked bread accompanied by toppings, like stuffed peppers to anchovies, croquettes and many more.
BURNS NIGHT AT THE DUCK HOOK: The Duck Hook at Dubai Hills Golf Club is marking Burns Night, the traditional Scottish celebration of poet Robert Burns and his contribution to Celtic culture, with four-day long promotions on food and beverages. Celebrants can enjoy a traditional Burns supper with special dishes including Cullen skink soup (diced potato leeks, smoked haddock and cream), haggis scotch egg with Arran mustard mayonnaise, finished off with a highland favourite, deep-fried Mars bar, served with ice cream. Available from January 25 to 28, the special dishes can be washed down with limited-edition beverages for Dh125 per person.
A LADIES NIGHT AT CLYMB: The capitals ultimate indoor adventure hub, is inviting female guests to put a different spin on girl’s night out this year. Every Wednesday from 5.30pm to 9pm, Female flyers as young as three years old can skydive, while female climbers as young as four years are welcome to conquer their climb. The sessions will be run by an exclusively female team including CLYMB Abu Dhabi’s faculty, instructors and security personnel. Furthermore, no devices such as smartphones or digital cameras will be permitted, allowing for complete privacy. Ladies can enjoy a special climbing package, which covers 60 minutes with Warm-Up and Intermediate walls for the price of Dh120. Or two flights in the Indoor Skydiving Flight Chamber for the price of Dh235.
EXPERIENCE THE CHEFS TABLE AT MASTI: Every Wednesday you have the chance to enjoy an immersive dining experience, the Masti Chef’s Table, which showcases the best Masti has to offer. Guests will have the opportunity to sample a five-course menu of specials from Head Chef Prashant Chipkar. Combing theatre and a personal guided tour through the menu by Prashant which rotates every week, the Chef’s Table is a must for any culinary aficionado. Starting from Dh400 for two people sharing including food only.
STAYCATION OF THE WEEK: Camping can be a lot of fun, especially on isolated beaches. If you are travelling in or live here already you know that Dubai and the coast of the UAE have some of the best beaches in the world. If you are keen to spend a weekend away in the great outdoors then go glamping on a secluded beach with great views. Glamp on a secret beach where holiday camping company bnbme will set up a beach camping experience for you including two twin-sized beds with mattress toppers in a luxury tent. With linen and down feather pillows. Activities Provided by bnbme include swimming, snorkelling, sunbathe, water sports, building a bonfire while enjoying the breeze. A one night stay starts at Dh750 for two.
MALAK AL TAWOUK DEALS ON MEALS: Deals on Meals at Malak al Tawouk Malak al Tawouk has introduced a range of tasty meals with scrumptious new sandwiches at attractive prices, offering customers great value for money. Customers can get their favourite sandwiches or burgers with fries and drink starting at Dh30. To make the Malak al Tawouk visit more exciting, sandwich lovers can enjoy four newly introduced sandwiches in Arabic bread: soujouk, makanek, kabab and chicken liver and in a much bigger size. The Deals on Meals offer is available at Malak Al Tawouk's five branches in Dubai and Sharjah for dine-in or for orders through the mobile app and Abu Dhabi: (Khalifa City only) Home delivery will be available from 11am to 2am daily.
