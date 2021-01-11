1 of 12
The streets of Downtown Dubai have been brought to life by a series of illuminations that take residents and visitors on an journey of light and discovery as part of Dubai Shopping Festival’s Al Hai project
The art installations feature immersive, innovative and sustainable art that were four months in the making.
Al Hai is electrifying the buzzing Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, opposite the Address Downtown hotel, through specially installed lights and clever use of shadows.
Al Hai is inspired by the urban layout and domestic landmarks that mark Emirati neighbourhoods that would be highlighted through a spatial play of light lines forming boundaries that would outline the essence of domestic and architectural events visually and metaphorically
The project’s concept embraces a deep-rooted longing to hold onto the rich heritage and history of Emirati homes, traditions and culture, even as Dubai strives for greater advances in modern life and adopts the latest technologies.
DSF is known for its continuing support of local businesses and the city’s retail sector, and Al Hai represents a new, exciting and creative direction to strongly feature the work of emerging artists and incorporate contemporary and Emirati cultural activities into the festival’s already impressive lineup.
The art installation guides visitors using light and darkness, inviting them to cross a series of visual and implied boundaries before exploring new sights and features as they stroll down the bustling street.
As the first collaborative lighting display project of its kind between DFRE, Dubai Culture and Emaar, seven leading UAE-based creatives, among them emerging Emirati talent, were tasked with producing the lighting structure to be displayed during the cool winter period.
Al Hai was conceptualized and designed by Rowdah Alsayegh, Yara Manla, Raghad Al Ali, Fatima Alawadhi, Eman Al Rahma along with Ahmed Geaissa and Abdullah Khouri. The group, who specialise in multimedia design, photography, architecture, and product design, combined their various talents for the project.
The seven individuals, who were chosen specifically because of their impressive and diverse multidisciplinary skills as well extensive involvement in Dubai’s art scene, came together and began laying the foundations for the project at the newly renovated Al Safa Art & Design Library which is located in Al Safa, one of the city’s oldest neighbourhoods and a unique setting that helped to inspire their work.
Al Hai comprises six elements that complete the traditional Emirati neighbourhood scene, including: a Sikka alleyway, a Majlis, a Masjid, a Hewee (or courtyard), a Baqala local store, and a Saha playground game.
Al Hai’s lights will be switched on at sunset each evening until 30 January. Al Hai is one of a number of events taking place during DSF, which is organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). Something not to be missed at the dawn of an exciting new year, Al Hai is free to visit.
