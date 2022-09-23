Season 5 open

In 2021, the destination welcomed 1.25 million visitors, including more than 200,000 visitors from 125 countries who stayed overnight at Hatta Resorts. This year marks the fifth season and Hatta Resorts, and Hatta Wadi Hub opened to visitors last week with an exciting roster of activities.

View from Hatta Sedr Trailers at Wadi Hatta hub in Hatta. The Hatta Wadi Hub featuring a coaching centre and high-energy activities such as mountain biking and Hatta Drop-in, Asia’s first water jump park and an idyllic glamping experience at the Hatta Damani Lodges. Hatta Heritage Village is a reconstruction of a traditional mountain village located in Hatta, in the Al Hajar Mountains, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

The activities, some of which will open closer to the end of the year, include ziplining, mountain biking, four-wheel electric off-roading ‘Rovers’, horse and camel riding, rock climbing, paragliding, hiking, kayaking, pedal boating, football zorbing, archery, axe throwing, and water slides ‘Hatta Drop-in’. The destination will also soon offer sunrise and sunset yoga sessions at the destination.

As for the resorts and the various accommodation options, this year visitors can enjoy breakfast at their choice of overnight stay, included in the package.

The Damani lodges come with a terrace that doubles up as a viewing deck. Image Credit: Evangeline Elsa/Gulf News

Not interested in glamping? Bring your own tent or caravan to spend a night or two at the cool destination. You will be able to fuel up at food trucks and cafes located at the site. There is a charge attached to bringing your own tent (from Dh199 a night), or caravan (from Dh299 a night). Weekend and public holiday rates are higher, so call ahead before planning your camping trip.

A great spot for thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts who want to stay near or wander around the mountains and wadis, Hatta offers a lot of options depending on your budget, interests and/or age.

What you can do at Wadi Hub

In addition to the new rope course and yoga experiences, this year’s all-action attraction roster of activities includes ziplining, mountain biking, four-wheel electric off-roading ‘Rovers’, horse and camel riding, rock climbing, paragliding, hiking, kayaking, pedal boating, football zorbing, archery, axe throwing, and water slides ‘Hatta Drop-in’, just to name a few.

If you're looking for activities under Dh50 per person, we would suggest the trampoline (Big and Small Plunge for adults and kids), net walkway, wall climbing, archery, Zorbing, horse and camel back riding, and the Hatta Heritage Village which is free to enter.

The high-ticket items at the destination are also ones that can make your Hatta visit truly unforgettable. Enjoy the scenic beauty of Hatta and the Hajar mountains with a 15-minute paragliding flight. One session will set you back by Dh650.

For some water action, the venue has introduced the Hatta Drop-In. Touted as the first of its kind in the UAE, this attraction is a combination of sliding and acrobatics combined with water sports. It features a jump, slide, drop-in donuts, and tracks. There are different levels too - a Green Level Crazy Slide Track for beginners, a Blue Level Crazy Slide Track for intermediate users, and two advanced Red Level Crazy Slide Tracks. Tickets start at Dh75.

Hiking in Hatta

Hatta is a perfect choice for those who love hiking, or for those who want to start. Surrounded by the beauty of the Hajar Mountains, the destination offers a hiking trail for all ages and levels to discover and enjoy. Dubai’s largest national park is best enjoyed on foot and there are a total of four highking routes – Black, Red, Blue and Green – to suit every age and varying capabilities.

3000-year old village

Presumed to be over 3000 years old, the Hatta Heritage Village offers a unique perspective of Arab culture, and shows how Emiratis lived centuries ago. Structures in the village have been renovated to showcase how things were back in the day.