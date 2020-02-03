The Dubai Frame is one of the city's iconic landmarks

You can experience a panoramic view of the city on top of the Dubai Frame Image Credit: Shutterstock

What is the Dubai Frame?

Dubai Frame is Dubai's a frame shaped landmark that overlooks the entire city. The unique architecture of the building allows you to enjoy 360 degrees views of both old and new Dubai.

The Frame will accept only 200 visitors per hour with groups of 20 being sent to each of the stops in batches. You will have to buy tickets based on time slots.

The landmark consists of two transparent towers that are 150 metres tall. They are connected by a 93 metre long bridge.

On one side, the towers and bridge frame the buildings on Shaikh Zayed Road, denoting ‘modern Dubai, while the other side includes views of Deira, Umm Hurair and Karama, symbolising ‘old Dubai’.

The ground floor has a museum that tells the story of the development of Dubai, with presentations spanning decades of city development. These presentations are immersive experiences themselves with 3D technology and imagery. The main highlight is the Sky Deck which gives uninterrupted views of the entire city, both old and new.

The Dubai Frame is covered in over 15,000 square metres of gold-coloured stainless steewhich incorporates a ring design inspired by the Expo 2020 Dubai logo.

Dubai Frame’s rectangular design was inspired by the ‘golden ratio’ of 1.618, which many architects and artists believe forms an ideal structural balance.

The elevator to the Sky deck carries visitors 48 floors in 75 seconds.

Where is it located?

The Dubai Frame is located in Zabeel Park.

What's inside the Dubai Frame?

Panoramic lifts and the views of Dubai

A glass walkway bridge.

Hierarchical interactive screens.

A view of Dubai's landmarks and tourist destinations

A cup of coffee over 150 meters above the ground

Illuminated dancing musical fountains

What are the timings

Dubai Frame is open all year round, including weekends and public holidays. Visit timing may vary during the holy month of Ramadan, holidays and public holidays.

Timings: Daily from 9am to 9pm

How much does it cost?

Dh50 per Adult, Dh20 per child between 3 to 12 years old, Free for children under three

Entry for the elderly and people of determination and two accompanying persons will also be free of charge

Getting there

Metro

Visitors traveling to the Dubai Frame on the metro should take the red line to the Al Jafiliya metro stop.

Parking