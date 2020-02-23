Dubai Food Festival Guide Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai’s annual culinary celebration kicks off on February 26 with the Dubai Food Festival (DFF) serving up a collection of food related events and promotions across the emirate until March 14.

The citywide culinary extravaganza will be a feast for the senses, with a delicious array of food on offer to suit every taste bud and budget. Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 18-day festival will offer a range of mouth-watering foodie events including annual favourites: Dubai Restaurant Week, Etisalat Beach Canteen, Hidden Gems and Foodie Experiences.

For two-and-a-half weeks, food enthusiasts will be able to discover the city through its food by indulging in street food to high-end fine dining.

Here is a breakdown of all the events taking place this DFF:

Etisalat Beach Canteen

Swyp Beach Canteen Image Credit: Supplied

The festival’s flagship event, Etisalat Beach Canteen, will return to Jumeirah Beach behind Sunset Mall, and showcase some of Dubai’s best food concepts. The pop-up event will also feature entertainment and a dedicated family area.

The free-to-attend space will be perfect for a family day out – little ones will be sure to love the wide range of fun activities in a dedicated kid’s zone, while foodies can take part in cooking workshops and attend live cooking sessions at the beachside theatre. There will also be a gaming square and sports court to add to the fun!

Where: Sunset beach

When: February 26 to March 14

Cost: Free

Dubai Restaurant Week

Dubai Restaurant Week Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Restaurant Week will see 35 of Dubai’s most in-demand restaurants come together for 10 days to offer diners carefully curated two-course lunch menus and three-course dinner menus. The specially curated menus will feature the restaurants’ most irresistible dishes, catering to more than 18 cuisines city-wide. This year, diners will be able to choose from a selection of restaurants including those by award winning chefs such as Paru by Michelin-star chef Akira Back, Coya, Hell’s Kitchen, Scalini and many more. Prices will range, with lunch prices starting from Dh75, and dinner from Dh150

Where: All over Dubai

When: March 5 to 14

Cost: Starting from Dh75 for lunch, Dh150 for dinner

Foodie Experiences

Foodie Experience Image Credit: Facebook

After the hugely successful launch of Foodie Experiences at last year’s DFF, the concept is back for 2020, and will deliver unique food adventures, including masterclasses, chef’s tables and experiential dining in unique venues.

Experiential dining concepts will be held across the city at venues including an organic tasting tour and farm dinner at Emirates Bio Farm, which will treat diners to flavours from the field whilst learning about organic and sustainable farming. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU) will also host a dinner under the stars in the stunning Al Fahidi District in Old Dubai with a delicious menu of authentic Emirati cuisine.

Chef’s table events and interactive masterclasses will be available to book at some of Dubai’s most iconic restaurants, including Zhen Wei, BB Social Dining and Tresind Studio, and many more.

DFF will feature a new limited edition coffee option with unique special flavours from home grown cafes and international brands exclusively available during the festival period.

Where: All over Dubai

When: February 26 to March 14

Cost: various

Hidden Gems

Bait Al Mandi Image Credit: Facebook.com/Bait Al Mandi

Away from the main streets of Dubai are a whole host of hidden culinary hot spots that are yet to be discovered. DFF’s Hidden Gems allows curious culinary fans the chance to indulge at the top hidden food hot spots in the city. These undiscovered culinary gems will offer incredible authentic tastes and a vibrant atmosphere at pocket-friendly prices. Foodies across Dubai will have the chance to vote and select the 10 best Hidden Gems of Dubai. Voting will open on February 16 and the winners will be announced on March 14.

Where: All over Dubai

When: February 26 to March 14

Cost: TBD

Taste of Dubai

Taste of Dubai Image Credit: Facebook/DFF

Taste of Dubai is the city’s favourite food, drink and music festival. This year it will be held from March 12 to 14 2020 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. The three day food event offers visitors a chance to taste dishes from Dubai’s hottest restaurants, be inspired with tips and tricks from celebrity chefs, participate in live cooking challenges and enjoy non-stop live music all weekend.

For the first time ever Taste of Dubai will host the largest outdoor ladies night in the UAE on Thursday, March 12 with free entry for all ladies plus two free beverages to kick start the weekend of celebrations.

Celebrity chefs Reza Mohammad and Jenny Morris at a previous edition of Taste of Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

This year’s lineup of celebrity culinary talent includes: Internationally renowned Michelin star chef, Vineet Bhatia, Dubai’s much-loved culinary duo Nick Alvis and Scott Price; Meat & grilling expert Tarek Ibrahim; Arabic & Aleppian cuisine expert Mohammad Orfali; Taste of Dubai favourite the Giggling Gourmet Chef Jenny Morris, the Spice Prince himself flamboyant TV chef Reza Mahammad and Ayesha Al Obeidli the youngest Emirati Chef.

Join them as they present live cooking demonstrations at the Crate & Barrel Chefs’ Theatre, host inspiring conversations and introduce their latest culinary cooking techniques.

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

When: March 12 to 14