The brunch at Roberto's Image Credit: Supplied

*We are regularly updating the list with Dubai's best brunches

Dubai: Brunch is a Dubai institution that will never go out of style. For those who are always wondering where to go during Friday afternoon, we have put together a comprehensive brunch guide that will apply to anyone in Dubai.

Whether you're a foodie, party animal or the parents are in town, here is your guide on some of the best (and most appropriate) brunches in Dubai.

Under Dh200

The Distillery BB Street Brunch

Image Credit: Supplied

Following the success of its pop-up New Orleans ladies’ night and blues evening, Distillery has collaborated with the Kentucky adult beverage brand - Four Roses - on a new brunch. The Bourbon Street Brunch - or BB Street Brunch like its mama calls it - is inspired by a historic street in the heart of New Orleans’ French Quarter. BB Street Brunch is going straight for the heart with its southern soul food selection - fried pickles, cornbread, oyster po’ boys (Louisiana’s favorite sandwich), smoked meat muffaletta (a popular sandwich in Louisiana, brought in by Italian immigrants), spiked BBQ brisket, sweet tea glazed chicken, vegetarian and seafood gumbo, spiced butter corn cob, mac and cheese, and dirty rice. The brunch will be followed by 35 per cent off on special cocktails form 12am to 2am.

Location Distillery, Souk Al Manzil Cost Dh195 for soft drinks and Dh295 for house beverages Timings Every Friday from 8pm to 11pm

Via Del Matto Brunch at Matto

Image Credit: Supplied

Not for the faint-hearted, the Via Del Matto brunch is a singing and dancing love letter to carbs, cocktails, and crazy fun. Dodge invisible vespas on your way to Matto’s roaring wood-fired pizza oven and dance over to the live pasta station without getting tangled in the imaginary laundry line.

While exploring the Via Del Matto brunch, there are five tourist attractions you can’t miss: the Aperitivo bar (loaded with fresh Mediterranean salads, cold cuts, cheese, a selection of olives, and traditional cold starters), the wood-fired pizza oven (serving nonna-approved margherita, diavola, parmigiana, patatosa, tartufo, and capricciosa pizzas), the pasta and risotto station (a first- class ticket to flavor town, slinging indulgent fettuccine bolognese, paccheri pasta with fried eggplant and salted ricotta, spinach and ricotta ravioli, linguine pasta with clams and zucchini, spaghetti spiked with hot chili peppers, garlic, and olive oil, classic penne Arrabbiata, porcini mushroom risotto, and gorgonzola and walnut risotto), the main attraction (a choice of Matto’s famous burger, Mediterranean tuna steak, grilled jumbo prawns dressed in lemon and herbs, grilled sea bream with zucchini and potato, beef escalope in white grape, chicken escalope with mushroom and mashed potato, breaded chicken cutlet with roasted potato and mixed greens), and finally, a sweet finish (an indulgent buffet of Italian artisan pastries and fruit).

Location Lobby Level, The Oberoi, Business Bay Price Dh180 including soft drinks, Dh250 including house beverages, Dh320 including premium bubbles Timings Every Friday from 12pm to 4pm

The Caribbean Night Brunch at Joe's Backyard

Dubai’s neighbourhood hotspot welcomes guests to hangout and enjoy the BBQ while enjoying panoramic city views. The day to night venue features the largest braai in the region outside on the terrace. Choose from a selection of the flame-grilled dishes and selected beverages with packages. The atmosphere is infused with jammin’ beats from resident DJ Jad who keeps the party going from 8pm until late.

Location Holiday Inn Festival City Cost Dh150 per person including 3 Courses and soft drinks, Dh199 including 3 courses and unlimited house beverages and Dh250 for an unlimited beverage package Timings Every Thursday from 8pm to 12am

Jumeirah Emirates Towers’ Desi Brunch

Get transported to the vibrant streets of India every Friday with Mundo’s Desi Brunch at Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Featuring a collection of live cooking stations serving the likes of Dosa, Pav Bhaji and Pani Poori, alongside Thali-style main courses, traditional beverages, a beverage trolley, as well as live entertainment.

Location: Jumeriah Emirates Hours, Trade Centre Area Price: Dh125 inclusive of water, Dh145 inclusive of soft drinks and juices, Dh275 inclusive of house beverages Timings: Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

The Molecule Friday Festivus Brunch

Molecule Brunch Image Credit: Facebook

Molecule launches ‘Friday Festivus’ presenting a new take on brunch to the residents and visitors at the urban development - d3. Taking place every Friday from 3pm until 7pm, guests can enjoy a selection of mouth-watering tapas – mini selections of the Mediterranean inspired menu – prepared by the innovative kitchen, led by Head Chef Mauro Cereda at Molecule. Amidst glitter donned servers and staff, the Friday Festivus brunch includes cold, hot and dessert platters where friends and families can indulge in the age-old combination of bites and beverages, all while enjoying the creative and unique aesthetics of the design-led venue.

Location d3 Cost Dh95 for non-alcoholic, Dh195 including house beverages Timings Daily from 3pm to 7am

The Bukhara Celebration Brunch

A celebration of the cuisine of Grand Trunk Road, with its meat-rich food, spices, colours and flavours, this brunch is designed to echo the heritage and culture of India, with a contemporary twist. The Celebration Brunch, at the Bukhara Restaurant, brings the essence of the rugged North West frontier of India to life with aromatic and flavourful, fresh ingredients that epitomise the concept of farm to table. Indulge in this all-you-can-eat feast of the chef's choices of best-selling kebabs, gravies and more.

Location Grayton Hotel, Al Mankhool – Dubai Cost Dh99 including soft drinks, Dh169 including house beverages

Fuchsia Urban Thai's Rise and Dine Brunch (unlicensed)

Enjoy a wholesome family-friendly a la carte ‘Rise and Dine ’in an Asian-inspired style brunch. The Rise & Dine Brunch offers various healthy options such as avocado toasts with your choice of either curry tofu or harissa pesto, chia seed pudding with a combination of mango labneh and dragon fruit, special granola mix made with in-house maple granola, assorted fruits and almond milk; vegan grain porridge mix with fresh pear, green apple, special date syrup, spiced with cinnamon topped with crunchy almond crumble.

The brunch also includes three interactive stations making it more experiential. Stations include the 'Make Your Own Dim Sum' - at Dh32 with 2 free add ons. You can choose different fillings such as chicken, prawn or vegetables and colorful flat wraps for your own dim sum. The other one is the 'Build Your Own Wok Dish' for Dh45 (1 protein, 4 add ons, 1 sauce, 1 garnish. This menu consists of a wide variety of vegetables, seafood and meat for guests to choose from. Once they have selected the ingredients the chef will cook it for them in the kitchen. Then there's a Fresh Juice and Mocktail Station for Dh28 per mocktail (With a choice of 3 from 10 available options)- Sip and chill the entire brunch with your own version of virgin mojito, pina colada of freshly sweet fruit juices at the Juice & Mocktail station.

Different add ons such as tapioca pearls, fruit chunks, and other sweet condiments are available for you to select from. There's also a dedicated kid’s area for the children to come and play while they enjoy Thai Tots dishes. Origami sessions and coloring book activities will also be conducted at the venue to make it more educational at the same time fun for the children.

Location Bay Square Cost A La Carte Timings Every Friday and Saturday from 9am to 4pm

Intersect by Lexus

Intersect by Lexus Image Credit: Intersect by Lexus

Every Friday experience an afternoon with high quality and diverse array of savory dishes along with live entertainment provided by international artist Lisa Dijkman playing on keyboard.

Location DIFC Cost Dh175 including soft drinks package, Dh225 including house beverage package Timings Available every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

Seasons Restaurant

Expect quality grilled meat, seafood and chicken dishes at this laid back brunch in Pullman Dubai, Jumeirah Lakes Towers. The family-friendly Friday get-together also features music from a live band.

Location Pullman Hotel Dubai, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster T Cost Dh119 including soft beverages, Dh209 including house beverages, Dhs79 for kids aged 6-12, free for kids under six Timings Friday from1pm to 4pm

The Vivacious by Vivaldi Evening Brunch

Vivaldi presents an evening brunch experience with Creekside views. Enjoy a selection of Italian and Mediterranean-dishes, from savoury options to sweet treats, with live cooking stations. DJ Safet will unleash a live soundtrack that adds the right vibe to night brunching.

Location Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel and Towers Cost Dh199 including soft drinks, Dh249 including house beverages Timings Every Friday from 6.30pm to 10pm

Andalucia Tapas & Grill

Andalucia Tapas & Grill Brunch Image Credit: Facebook

Every Friday, experience a wide range of international and Spanish dishes, combined with free-flowing beverages and upbeats tones for everyone to enjoy.

Location Jebel Ali Recreation Club Cost Dh165 for ladies and Dh205 for gents Guests Timings Fridays from 1pm until 4pm

The Rosso and Benihana Friday Brunch

Trying to decide what type of cuisine you're in the mood for is often the hardest part when choosing a brunch. This is where the brunch at Amwaj Rotana comes in. It combines Rossos and Benihana's. The laid back, Mediterranean vibe of Rosso is the perfect place to pick your way through a host of Italian treats. While Benihanna's makes the freshest Asian food, including a sushi buffet and yummy Teppenyaki. Rosso keeps things simple. Benihanna's has a host of delicious flavours and Horizon will give you the international dishes that you just crave at brunch. There is also a separate family area where the little ones can watch cartoons, dance to the DJ and help themselves to a special kids buffet complete with popcorn.

Location Amwaj Rotana, JBR Cost Dh199 including soft drinks, Dh299 including house beverages, Dh419 including house beverages and unlimited bubbly, 50 per cent off for children aged between six and twelve, kids below 6 eat for free Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm

The Publique Alpine Brunch

Publique Dubai Image Credit: Publique Dubai

Experience an après ski brunch in the heart of Dubai. Take a high- altitude taste tour, with a buffet alongside a main of your choice- including raclette, pierrade, fondue savoyarde, pierrade surf and turf, roast beef of the day, traditional burger, the Alpinist burger. Expect the warm and rustic feels of a mountain lodge, equipped with a traditional wooden bar, fire place, and a chalet style terrace overlooking water views.

Location Souq Madinat, Jumeirah Cost Food only Dh185, Food and beverages Dh295 Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm

The Shangri La Fresh Fix Brunch

Dunes Café is going back to basics every Friday with a healthy alternative to the city’s weekend brunch concept. The Fresh Fix invites guests to nourish their body and mind with a medley of nutritious, wholesome and healthy dishes made with the freshest ingredients, from healing chia bowls to our nutty homemade granola. Our talented chefs will also be cooking up guest favourites at various live stations throughout the restaurant.

Location Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai Cost Dh195 with food only; Dh235 with soft beverages; and Dh350 with house beverages Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm

The Atlantis’s Ronda Locatelli Brunch

This lovely Italian restaurant at the Atlantis is one of the best places to take the parents. The focus is very much on food and on sharing dishes with one another. Paying homage to the family mealtime, Ronda Locatelli’s Saturday Brunch All’Italiana delivers on the tastes of Italy in a warm and inviting environment. Brunch All’Italiana takes the form of four delicious sharing courses served to the centre of the table, bringing to life the family style “convivial” theme of the restaurant. Beginning with a selection of shared starters, families can enjoy popular dishes including Calamari, Bresaola, traditional Burrata and selections of Pizzettes, followed by Italian staples including handmade ravioli and lasagna, a second course of meats including Braised Beef Chargrilled Chicken and Lamb and a fresh fillet of Sea Bream. Saving the best for last, desserts include classic Italian favourites such as Pannacotta, Cannoli Siciliani, Semifreddo Alla Nocciola and the ever famous Tiramisu. This is where mom and dad will have the best time.

Location Atlantis the Palm Cost Dh195 per person for soft drinks only and Dh295 per person for soft drinks and beverages Timings Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm

The Nezesaussi Grill Brunch

Tuck into hunger-busting bites, like bangers and mash, burger sliders, Pavlova, all-you-can-eat charcuterie and cheese, as well as other fan-favourites from the Tri-Nations Countries every Friday at the Sin Bin Brunch at Nezesaussi Grill Dubai Marina. Expect sporty fun, arcade games and an amazing list of beverages.

Location Nezesaussi Grill Dubai Marina, located on the 4th floor of Address Dubai Marina Cost Dh199 per person inclusive of house beverages Timings Every Friday from 12pm to 4pm

Festa Italiana Sunday Evening Brunch

Think Positano... Think the scent of lemons, delicious fresh fish, everyone's favourite cheeses, signature pizzas - these are the flavours and aromas of Positano. Sample specialties from the coastal Italian region, overflowing with antipasti, handmade pasta cooked a la minute and all Italian classics such as panna cotta, gelati, cassata and other sweet bites.

Location JW Marriot Marquis Cost Dh180 per person, including soft beverages, Dh295 per person, including house beverages, Dh365 per person, including sparkling beverages, Children below 10 years dine complimentary Timings Every Sunday from 6pm to midnight

The Sho Cho Brunch

Sho Cho Dubai Image Credit: Sho Cho Dubai

Head down to Sho Cho every Friday, where the popular Japanese restaurant overlooks the Arabian Gulf with live lounge music and Sho Cho’s signature dishes. Featuring unlimited starters and a choice of four mains, the Friday brunch menu includes new dishes and classic Sho Cho favourites such as the legendary Rock Shrimp Tempura, Shima Aji Ceviche with fresh Shima Mackerel and spicy Aji Peppers, Yellow Fin Tuna Tartar, Donburi Black Cod with Den Miso, and Beef Tenderloin with Teriyaki. For dessert you have a choice of Chocolate Fondant, Mixed Mochi, Chocolate Mousse or Chawan Mushi.

Location Dubai Marine Resort and Spa Cost Dh195 including soft drinks and mocktails or Dh325 including house beverages Timings Every Friday from 12pm to 4pm

Senara’s Souldful Friday Brunch

With uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai coastline, Senara blends a quality British waterside menu with a delicious, fresh smoky BBQ selection, offering a choice of three items off an all-new menu. The spread, includes homemade burgers and sausages, juicy BBQ favourites, roasted veggie skewers, baked potatoes and salad selections. Be sure to leave room for dessert. The chef has whipped up some mouth-watering British sweets, including chocolate banana and grilled pineapple.

Location Palm Views, West Marina Cost Dh99 for 3 menu items, additional Dh200 free flowing house beverages, Dh280 Free flowing house beverages and sparkling Timings Every Friday from 12pm to 6.30pm Contact 04 4516460

Tokyo Brunch at Taikun

Image Credit: Supplied

Japan is now a taxi ride away with Taikun’s new party brunch - Tokyo. Grab a pre-beverage from Taikun’s welcome geisha and take a stroll through a recreation of Tokyo’s epic Shibuya crossing. For a next-level selfie, hang out with Taikun’s flamboyant Harajuku girls at its recreation of the famous Harajuku street. Watch the fire roar and woks sizzle in Taikun’s open kitchen while sending your chopsticks into overdrive at the bottomless sushi bar. Wander around street food stations serving steaming yakitori, fresh Japanese salads, and kawaii waffle popsicles. Recharge in The Garden with beverages served in buckets and test tubes. Have a tourist moment by making a wish at the shots fountain. Soak up the Tokyo street vibes with Japanese buskers - from singers to break dancers, and maybe some spontaneous sumo wrestling.

Location Vida Hotel Cost Dh255 including soft drinks, Dh399 including house beverages and sparkling Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm

The Boulevard Kitchen Levant Brunch

Enjoy the contemporary Arabesque surrounding of Boulevard Kitchen. Savor a true taste of the Levant as you try the extensive buffet of delicious dishes from across the Middle East, then relax and unwind with on the outdoor terrace once you've finished.

Location The Boulevard Kitchen at Manzil Downtown Cost Dh195 including soft beverages and shisha, Dh295 including house beverages and shisha Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

The Besh Street Brunch

Besh Turkish Kitchen Image Credit: Besh Turkish Kitchen

Besh has something for everyone! The new brunch at Besh offers a cool Turkish street vibe with delicious fare like grilled meats platters, meter log pides, freshly baked traditional bread and delicate sweet treats, all brought to your table. This brunch promises the true taste and feel of Turkey. Let the conversation flow and relax in the moment with perfect food, lovely company and amazing Turkish delights all afternoon.

Location Besh Turkish Kitchen, Level 5, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel Cost Dh170 including soft beverages, Dh220 including house beverages, Dh85 for Little Besh Fans Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

Ramada Downtown Dubai's Kenza Brunch

Share a feast with your family with a great variety of brunch staples – from salad bar and cheese counters, mix cuisines for the main course, live barbecue and pasta stations, and the delectable dessert section. The kids’ corner is guaranteed to be a hit with the children. They’ve got a special menu of their favourite spaghetti, nuggets and burgers, made more enticing with a chocolate fountain, cotton candy maker and popcorn booth. The brunch will also feature face painting, art sessions and other fun surprises every week. Plus, each kid will receive a special activity kit as a gift.

Location Kenza’s in Ramada Downtown Dubai Cost Dh149 per person including house beverages, discounted rates are available for in-house guests. Kids aged 6 to 12 are entitled to 50 per cent off while children below six years old dine for free Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

The Moombai & Co ‘Footprints of India’ brunch

Moombai and Co Image Credit: Moombai and Co

Moombai & Co Café and Bar’s Footprints of India’ Friday brunch tells the story of the subcontinent through its various handpicked plates by the chefs at the Irani-Parsi café. The a-la-carte menu features dishes picked up from the capital city of Delhi right across to the city of love, Agra, from north of India, Amritsar to south of India, Bangalore. From spicy pyaz kachouri to the sweetest of jalebi, the brunch is a journey through the various flavors of the nation. There is also a special kid’s menu free for children under 12 years old age, and a kid’s play area to make the festivities fun for the young ones.

Location The H Dubai Cost Dh149 including soft beverages, Dh299 including house beverages Dh349 including sparkling grape Timings Every Fridays from 12.30pm to 4pm

Grand Hyatt Dolce Vita Friday Brunch

Grand Hyatt Dubai invites you to eat like an Italian with a hearty Italian Friday feast at Andiamo. Lounge the day away as you tuck into a spread featuring pizza and pasta dishes prepared a la minute by the chefs. A treat for adults and young ones alike, watch the action in the open kitchen and enjoy the serene weather beneath the floral pergolas of the comfortably rustic terrace. There is plenty of excitement heating up on the barbeque as well. Experience a display of flavours to satisfy your taste buds - from tender mozzarella and burrata cheese that melts in your mouth to crispy frito misto and of course, amazing Italian desserts.

Location Grand Hyatt Dubai Cost Dh199 including soft beverages, Dh299 including house beverages Timings Every Friday from 12:30pm to 3:30pm

The à la Marina Brunch

Brunch à la Marina takes place every Friday and Saturday, offering an array of delicious breakfast fare- a truly authentic brunch experience. In addition, there’s a dedicated children’s play area complete with old school toys & French story books to keep the little ones entertained while you relax and enjoy the great food and laid back Parisian ambience.

Location Address Dubai Marina Cost Dh99 for food only Timings Every Friday and Saturday from 10am to 2pm

The Le Petit Belge brunch

Le Petit Belge Image Credit: Le Petit Belge 'Business Bay'

Dubai’s freshest Belgian concept, Le Petit Belge, is launching the first brunch to celebrate with friends! The brunch experience, centralizes table service to ensure friends don’t need to disturb the atmosphere at their table with rounds of award-winning Belgian food platters and shots to get the party accelerated. The brunch offering has a range of classic Belgian hops and house grapes as you would expect, while the menu on offer has a delicious array of Belgian dishes, served rolling as platters, including; assorted croquettes, the famous LPB “toast cannibal” (steak tartare), Flemish beef stew, garlic cream mussels and Belgian waffle cones. The only time you’ll need to leave your table is to dance!

Locations JLT Pullman Hotel and Business Bay Hilton Doubletree, Bay Square Cost Dh199 including soft beverages, Dh399 including house beverages, Dh450 including sparkling Timings Every Friday 1pm to 4pm

Mr.Toad’s Pub & Kitchen Brunch

Mr. Toads introduces the New Weekender Brunch across Dubai. This friendly pub and kitchen is offering one starter and one main or one main and one dessert, plus 5 complimentary beverages as part of their affordable brunch! Choose from an array of nostalgic home-cooked dishes including delicious starters such as Caesar salad, wild mushroom & parmesan arancini and cappuccino of mushroom soup.

For mains choose between dishes that include traditional British beef pie, Mr Toads house burger and margarita pizza and those with a sweet tooth can indulge in warm chocolate brownie, homemade granny smith apple pie or a selection of ice cream and sorbets. Catch up with friends over brunch in a relaxed and laid back atmosphere.

Location Dubai Investment Park, Silicon Oasis, Garhoud and Ibn Battuta Cost Dh159 per person Timings Every Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 1am Contact Dubai Silicon Oasis: 04 336 3084, Dubai Investment Park: 04 885 1899, Dubai International Airport: 04 294 2198 and Ibn Battuta: 04 278 2222

The 3in1 Saturdaze Brunch

Vida Downtown Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Drop in to 3in1 on Saturday to enjoy a ‘long and lazy’ brunch experience presenting a list of classic favourites. The menu will include delicious classics like eggs benedict, pancakes, omelettes, avocado toast, salads and sandwiches, as well as including bubbly treats, fruity medleys, and hearty remedies, handcrafted to perfection. Add an extra Dh100 and enjoy

Location Vida Hotel Cost Dh139 per person including unlimited buffet, hot beverages, juice bar and 1 glass of brunch concoction, Dh239 per person including unlimited buffet, hot beverages, juice bar and 1 glass of brunch concoction Timings Every Saturday from 11am to 3pm

Under Dh300

Masti's Elephant Bath Brunch

Masti, which translates into ‘fun and mischief’ is hosting an Elephant Bath brunch, which includes all the fan favorites on the menu. Being a reinterpretation of Indian cuisines, which are designed to share, the brunch menu serves up a wide range of new dishes starting with cold appetizers, before diving into the hot appetizers like the Fiery Prawns or Cauliflower Koliwada made with fired marinated prawns or cauliflower and red pepper aioli or Not Your Average Chicken Tikka, charcoal roasted spicy tikka and tomato-chilli caramel. Main highlights from the Elephant Bath menu include the Stracciatella and Dill Butter Chicken, charcoal roasted chicken tikka and stracciatella served with a side of plain naan. Finally, guests get to end the meal with a selection of unique Indian desserts.

Location La Mer Cost Dh250 including soft drinks, Dh400 including house beverages Timings Every Friday and Saturday from 2pm to 6pm

The CHINGÓN ‘El Camino de Flores’ Party Brunch

Image Credit: Supplied

This party brunch features contemporary Mexican offerings and signature sips, live entertainment with dancers, drummers and musicians, resident and international DJ’s to get you into the Mayan spirit. The brunch menu reinterprets traditional Mexican favourites with a current day twist. Try the Duck Quesadilla’s (consisting of sweet pickled Jalapeno’s folded into a warmly toasted paratha bread), King Crab Nachos topped with smoky melting cheddar, slow-cooked Wagyu Short rib comprising of a spicy Tamarind glaze, the Chimichurri Burrata consisting of Truffle Polenta and pickled tomatillo’s and many more offerings. The brunch also offers a specially curated menu for vegetarians and vegans which includes a series of sumptuous dishes such as the exotic Wild Mushroom Ceviche, Chipotle Kale Salad (adorned with chunks of pumpkin and green apple), Pablano Quesadilla featuring authentic traditional ingredients of Huitlacoche and baby corn, to flavourfully roasted Cauliflower garnished with crunchy almonds and Ajillo Mushrooms. Alongside this food feast, guests can also enjoy an assortment of refreshing mocktails, bubbles and signature cocktails inspired by the Mexican cities of Oaxaca, Tulum and Puebla.

Location The Grand Millennium Hotel in Business Bay Cost Dh295 including soft beverages, Dh395 including house beverages Timings Every Saturday from 1pm to 5pm

Il Faro's ‘La Festa Italiana’ Friday Brunch

Authentic Italian eatery Il Faro launches ‘La Festa Italiana’ Friday brunch – the perfect combination Italian dishes, live entertainment and views. Meaning ‘The Lighthouse’ in Italian, Il Faro waterside trattoria unveils a Friday brunch. Start the feast with a selection of antipasti including Burrata, Eggplant Parmigiana and Artichoke alla Romana before delving in to a delicious assortment of mains such as Show-time Spaghetti Carbonara, Linguine with Prawns, Pizza Bufala and Medallion of Tenderloin with Roast Potatoes. Still room for more? Finish off with a delectable dessert, including Il Faro’s traditional Tiramisu. With a laid back, yet lively setting, Il Faro is the perfect place to catch up with friends and relax after a long week.

Location Azure Residences on Palm Jumeirah’s eastern trunk Dh265 including house beverages, Dh395 including sparkling, Dh585 including bubbles Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm

The Loft’s Glam Night Thursday Brunch

Image Credit: Supplied

Get your party on at one of Downtown Dubai’s hottest rooftops and get some gold for the ‘gram with 360-degree views and next-level entertainment. The Loft at Dubai Opera, is hosting a five-hour weekender party every Thursday. Log out of your inbox and log in to the weekend with celebrity shots, social plates, rooftop dancers, and a DJ.

Snap selfies with iconic the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. Welcome the weekend with mixed beverages named Regina George, Carrie Bradshaw, Mr. Big, 007, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Legally Blonde, The Dark Knight, and Poison IV. Chase them with a selection of Fine de Claire oysters, Aisan-inspired tuna tartare, citrus and brown sugar chicken wings, wagyu sliders, fresh salads, truffle risotto, beef short rib croquettes, popcorn prawns, truffle pizza with mushroom duxelle, The Loft’s famous homemade ricotta and honey flatbread, margherita pizza, cheesy truffle fries, 10 shades of chocolate, lemon cheesecake, and a range of ice cream and sorbet. Sip on selected house beverages, grape, hops, and a collection of three signature cocktails - The Operoni, The Phantom, and The Loft Bellini.

Location Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai Price Dh299 for soft drinks, Dh499 for premium beverages, Dh799 for bubbly Timings Every Thursday from 9pm to 2am

La Piscina Brunch at Palazzo Versace (pool access included)

Image Credit: Supplied

La Piscina by Palazzo Versace reveals a lavish Saturday Brunch featuring a Mediterranean-inspired spread, free flowing beverages, lively music and of course, a dip in its sizeable pool lounge to cool off. The vibrant poolside escape will be an iconic party destination for the weekend. The brunch includes nibbles prepared at live cooking stations, including seared Wagyu sliders, a selection of fresh mezze in mini cones, slow cooked lamb shank with creamy eggplant or steamed black mussels and roasted garlic baguette. The dessert station features refreshing fruit skewers, Palazzo Versace Dubai’s signature tiramisu or crispy golden churros.

Location Palazzo Versace Dubai Cost Dh250 per person including food, free flowing beverages and pool access Timings Every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm

The Friday Brunch at Joe’s Backyard

Kick off your weekend at the ultimate backyard BBQ experience. All you can eat BBQ at a fun rooftop space. DJ Jad will be on deck spinning back to back chart-topping tunes.

Location Holiday Inn Festival City Cost Dh275 per person including food and house beverages, Dh395 including food and premium house beverages Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 5pm

The Galliard Que Rico Party Brunch

Image Credit: Supplied

Located at the Address Downtown, this Turkish fusion restaurant hosts a Latino brunch party every Friday. With Reggeaton music and live performing dancers, percussionists and a DJ, this brunch is definitely one where you will party. Brunch offers Turkish fusion recipes mixed with French and Spanish flavours. Dishes to try include a live station of salads, warm Turkish breads, cheeses and cold cuts. The mains are a huge selection of Turkish grills, roasted wild sea bass, their famous Wagyu éclair and their incredible Truffle Tortellini. The brunch at The Galliard, has festival vibes, a colorful atmosphere and nonstop dancing.

Location Address Downtown, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard Cost Dh295 including soft beverages, Dh395 including house beverages, Dh445 including bubbly Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm

The Carnival Brunch at Soul Street

Image Credit: Supplied

Soul Street is a lively restaurant, bar and lounge offering honest, authentic and passionate street food from South America, Europe, Asia, India and the Middle East. The new neighbourhood hot spot offers tapas style dishes, sauces and breads. The selection of specialty dishes includes Beef Pho, Ceviche Tulum, and the favourite Pani Puri. The brunch is served sharing style, along with unlimited beverages and show-stopping street performances.

Location Five Hotel, Jumeirah Village Circle Cost Dh250 including soft beverages, Dh350 including House beverages Timings Every Friday from 2pm to 5pm

The Cabana Brunch at the Address Dubai Mall

The pool, private cabanas and a view of Burj Khalifa are only the start of the experience at the White Friday Brunch at Cabana. The alfresco treat includes live cooking stations, barbecue, seafood, and homemade pasta. And with Qix club entertainment, the little ones will make lovely memories, too. The fun continues after brunch with 50 per cent off house beverages until 7pm.

Location Cabana at Address Dubai Mall Cost Dh295 per person inclusive of soft beverages, Dh395 inclusive of house beverages and Dh495 inclusive of bubbly Timings Every Friday from 12pm to 4pm

The Jumeirah Mina A’Salam Brunch at Hanaaya

Hanaaya means ‘happiness’ in Arabic. Over there brunch aficionados can experience an elaborate spread of international and local flavours, live-cooking stations and thirst-quenching bevvies, complete with views overlooking the blue lagoon.

Location: Mina A'Salam, Madinat Jumeirah Cost Dh350 per person inclusive of water and soft beverages, Dh450 per person inclusive house beverages 11 Timings: Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm

miX by Alain Ducasse Secret Brunch

Party like a Royal at the newest brunch on the block. A great party vibe and more entertainment than you can shake a stick at, this new party brunch is the place to see and be seen. Not your average brunch, this soiree has live music including a saxophone, pianist, violinist and singer playing all your favourite house classics, followed by a top DJ to keep the party going. Of course, it wouldn’t be a brunch without getting the perfect insta snap and the view at Kempinski is something to behold, with 360 degree views of the Dubai skyline, your friends back home will be green with envy. It wouldn’t be a brunch without a feast and guests are invited to enjoy cuisine by Michelin chef Alain Ducasse. With a combination of live cooking stations, cocktail bars and delicious buffet sections, it’s the perfect place to grab your mates and party in true Dubai style! The Secret After Party starts from 5pm.

Location Emerald Kempinski Palace, The Palm Cost Dh299 including soft beverages, Dh399 including house beverages, Dh499 including sparkling and Dh599 including bubbly, Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 5pm

La Carnita El Secreto Brunch

The newest brunch to join the Secret Parties Group, El Secreto is the hottest party brunch on the scene, with Mexican beverages on tap, incredible entertainment, delicious Mexican food and a beverage list to get really excited about. The brunch is a set menu that includes tacos, chicken wings, nachos and plenty of guacamole to go around.

Location in The Intercontinental, Dubai Marina Cost Dh299 including soft drinks, Dh399 including house beverages, Dh499 including sparkling beverages, Dh599 including bubbly Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 5pmhouse drinks

The Blacksmith Hot Turkey Evening Brunch

Image Credit: Supplied

The Blacksmith Smokehouseat the Wyndham Dubai Marina, hosts a new four-hour evening brunch to usher in an early start to the weekend for Dubai residents. Ol’ Betty, the venue’s smoker, will be fired up long before sunrise for The Blacksmith Smokehouse’s unlimited three-course Thursday evening brunch. Guests will enjoy courses of deep south favourites including Armadillo eggs, smoked and rubbed meats with sides of sweet potato mash and mac n cheese. With a revolving selection of smoked meats like brisket, turkey, lamb ribs and more. To ease the ‘Hot Turkey’ meat sweats, generous blends of free-flowing Southern beverages will wash down the main course to leave space - for desserts including creamy banana pudding topped with a golden Oreo and served next to a slice of pecan pie laced with a popular American spirit.

Location Wyndham Dubai Marina Cost Dh250 including soft drinks, Dh350 inclusive of house beverages and Dh579 for sparkling beverages Timings Every Thursday from 7pm to 11pm

The Shades Aquaholic Brunch

Shades, the rooftop lounge at Address Dubai Marina to introduce a brand-new poolside summer brunch, Aquaholic on Fridays. Dip into the cool waters of the infinity pool or unwind poolside with a special themed menu serving up drinks and mouth-watering bites from around the globe, complemented with lively music. Embark on a culinary journey as you explore the live food stations, offering dishes and flavours from all around the world. Start with the fresh salad bar before graduating to the ‘Maki’ food station to enjoy Californian roll with avocado and crab stick, prawn tempura with mango, smoked salmon with cream cheese, spicy tuna or pickled radish, asparagus and cucumber with miso. Indulge in great selection of bruschetta with several variations of toppings at the ‘Bruschetta and Cone’ station. The brunch also features assorted grills such as Wagyu beef yakitori infused with Pan Asian flavours, yoghurt and Indian spiced marinated chicken tikka, Arabic spiced lamb kofta, miso tofu and eggplant skewers. Saving the best for last, desserts include ice popsicles in fruity flavours at the ice cream cart and crispy waffles topped with berries and syrup. Guests can enjoy unlimited house beverages for only Dh199 after 6pm plus there’s a live saxophonist playing post-brunch

Location Address Dubai Marina Cost Dh345 per person including house beverages and Dh245 per person including soft beverages Timings Every Friday from 2pm to 6pm, Unlimited house beverages for Dh199 from 6pm to 10pm

The Hotel Cartagena Brunch

Hotel Cartagena Image Credit: Hotel Cartagena

The brunch is an à la carte sharing concept and is rich with innovative creations from Head Chef Geunsung Park aka ‘Chef Pepe’. Chef Pepe has curated a menu full of unique ideas but pays homage to traditional techniques and flavours. Dishes include Aji Tuna Poke and a Mixed Mushroom Roll as a starter, Puerto Rican Braised Short Rib and Grilled Prawns with Mango Aioli as part of the main course with sides of Kimchi Chaufa De Pot and Black Bean and Chorizo. For dessert, Truffle Brigadeiros, Mango Cheesecake and Passion Fruit Tres Leche.

Location JW Marriott Marquis Cost Dh295 including soft beverages, Dh395 including House Beverages Timings Fridays from 1.30 to 4.30pm

Miss Tess Brunchzilla Brunch

Enjoy freshly prepare sushi, salads, grilled meats, fried Asian favourites and Dim Sum at the buffet station at Miss Tess every Wednesday. If you’re still hungry, we recommend enjoying the recently added dishes to the already big dinner menu. These include a variety of options of main courses and desserts from the menu. Dishes include; Thai Red Prawn Curry, Chicken Pad Thai and Stir fried beef with oyster sauce – all made to order. Dessert includes dishes such as mango sticky rice and fried ice cream.

Location Taj Hotel, Business Bay Cost Dh228 including soft drinks, Dh288 including house beverages Timings Every Wednesday from 8pm to 11pm

The Bleu Blanc comme ça Friday Brunch

Embark on a journey to the South of France at the Comme ça Friday brunch. Sit back and relax as plate after plate is served at your table, accompanied by signature beverages, designed by the internationally acclaimed bar guru Sam Ross, and French bubbles. Savour celebrity chef David Myers’ signature dishes including oxtail tartine, polenta croquettes, and grilled king prawns, skirt steak and mac and cheese.

Location Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai Cost Dh299 including soft drinks, Dh399 including house beverages, Dh599 including bubbly Timings Every Friday from 12.30 to 3.30pm

The Ruya Grand Bazaar

Anatolian cuisine including multiple live food stations showcasing cold starters and decadent desserts whilst hot appetizers will be served to the table. To highlight some of the house favourites, the signature 2-cheese pide, Lahmacun - spicy lamb from the central oven, Fırın Pancar- roasted baby beetroots with goat’s cheese & corn bread, Gavurdaği - Tomato salad with shallots & pomegranate, simit coated baby squid, and desserts from the Chef’s selection.

Location Grosvenor House Cost Dh299 Brunch with soft drinks, Dh399 Brunch with house beverages, signature cocktails and bubbly, Dh499 Brunch with French bubbly Timings Fridays from 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Amazing Sunday Brunch at Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach Brunch Image Credit: Nikki Beach Dubai

Unwind and recharge from the weekend by celebrating life every Sunday at Nikki Beach! This is a do-not-miss dining and entertainment experience featuring guest DJs, signature Nikki Beach entertainment and live performances. If you’re lucky and Nikki Beach has space available, you will be invited to enjoy a complimentary pool bed with no minimum spend for up to 4 people after dining in the restaurant.

Location Pearl Jumeira Cost Dh295 including soft beverages, Dh460 including house beverages, Children under 12 years dine at 50 per cent off Timings Every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm

The Marina Social Share and Social Brunch

Marina Social is one of our favourite restaurants in Dubai. The food is simple, unfussy and truly fantastic. The staff are friendly, helpful and totally aware of what they are doing. A three course meal in a restaurant owned and run by Michelin starred Chef Jason Atherton. The atmosphere is relaxed and fun and it's just a different brunch experience. The sourdough pizzas are definitely worth ordering.

Location Intercontinental Dubai Marina Cost Dh290 for Soft Social (inclusive of soft beverages, Dh435 for House Social (inclusive of house beverages) Dh485 for Bubbly Social (inclusive of house beverages and bubbles) Timings 12pm to 4pm every Friday

The Nikki Beach “La Vie en Rose"

Experience “La Vie en Rose” for the afternoon as you enjoy a delicious brunch, dance to live music and soak in the sunshine. The food offers globally-inspired cuisine, with the tastes and spices representative of all the countries Nikki Beach is located in across the world, including delicious salads, creative sushi rolls and original seafood entrees. And of course, pink grape all day.

Location Pearl Jumeira, Jumeirah 1 Cost Dh265 - Food and soft drinks package, Dh395 including house beverages, Dh465 including premium house beverages Timings Every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm

The Manzil Boulevard Seafood Brunch

Dive through an array of delicious flavours straight from the ocean floor – red snapper, sea bream, pomfret or prawns, the new seafood nights at Downtown’s hidden gem has it all. Fresh from our succulent seafood market and straight to your plate, prepared the way you like it, Manzil Downtown brings the city yet another unforgettable evening of delectable culinary delights! Every Thursday at Boulevard Kitchen, indulge in a vast selection of local and regional seafood. Select your fish from ice trays filled with the freshest catch of the day, let our in-house experts know how you prefer to have it cooked then sit back and relax as each dish is served with the traditional accompaniments of your choice.

Location Boulevard Kitchen, Manzil Downtown Cost Dh295 including unlimited seafood and house beverages, Dh205 including unlimited seafood and soft beverages Timings Every Thursday, from 7pm to 11pm

Ting Irie’s Island Daze Brunch

Every Friday come as you are to Ting Irie’s Island Daze Brunch, and let them transport you to the laid back, cool, breezy shores of Jamaica. Combining authentic dishes bursting with flavour and spice with the soulful sounds of Bob Marley, colourful interiors, and wait staff hailing straight from Jamaica. Guests will leave feeling as if they walked into a restaurant on the Caribbean island itself. A perfect getaway to eat, drink and relax, patrons can expect to enjoy a five-course menu including Jamaican favourites such as; World famous Jamaican patties, Spitfiyah Jerk chicken, Jamaican curry goat, Rice n’ peas, Jerk shrimp skewer

Location Manzil Downtown Dubai Cost Dh205 with soft beverages, Dh289 Including house beverages Timings Every Friday from 12.30 to 4.30pm

The Jazz@PizzaExpress Jazzy Brunch

The brunch offers an unlimited Italian selection of dishes, including pizza and pasta, from the new à la carte menu and served at the table. There are also live music performances playing all the party favourites, guaranteed to get the whole room up and dancing by the end of the day!

Location Jazz@PizzaExpress, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers Cost Dh229 with unlimited house beverages Timings Every Friday from 4pm

The Blue Marlin Ibiza Brunch

This famed Saturday Brunch will be serving up a whole new experience from its little oasis, nestled between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With three different areas and perspectives to choose from, this Saturday Brunch gained notoriety for its great food, sweet escape, seating options, beach side vibes and as always, entertainment and music. You can experience the brunch on a beach bed on the shore, a lounge couch on the open terrace, or a shaded table in the restaurant with a bird’s eye view of the whole venue from up top.

Location Sheikh Zayed Road, Ghantoot, Exit 399 in Golden Tulip Al Jazira Hotels and Resort Cost Dh295 per person including house beverages in the Restaurant, Dh325 per person including house beverages on the beach and terrace, Dh550 per person including bubbly Timings Every Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 3pm in the restaurant and from 1pm to 4pm on the terrace

The Towers Rotana Seafood Brunch

Seafood lovers are invited for a healthy and refreshing Friday Seafood Brunch with an endless supply of flavours from the ocean which includes oysters, lobsters, prawns, octopus, calamari, fish, sushi and more. All complemented with live cooking stations and dishes prepared before your very own eyes. Meat lovers are welcome to come and savour traditional meat roasts and more! Perfect for family and friends, the Friday Seafood Brunch can entertain everyone with an eclectic range of starters, mains, deserts and beautiful cocktails, it’s a great choice for those laid-back Fridays.

Locating Flavours On Two Towers Rotana, Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dh219 per person including soft beverages, Dh259 per person inclusive of unlimited housebeveragesm Dh339 per person including bubbly Timings Every Friday from 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm

The Zoco Arriba Arriba Brunch

Zoco showcases authentic Mexican dishes that are commonly found in a Latino brunch on the streets of Mexico City - hearty and packed full of Mexican flavors. There’s tonnes of food trolleys distributed throughout the afternoon. The restaurant itself is set inside a lively and spacious cave-like tavern, with exposed brickwork, and floor to ceiling views over the Dubai canal bridge. And of course, it wouldn’t be a party without entertainment. Guests can expect to be serenaded by a live Latin band and a performer who floats from table to table, encouraging them to get up on the dance floor in true Latin carnival spirit.

Location Al Habtoor City Cost Dh265 inclusive of soft beverages, Dh375 inclusive of house beverages, Dh445 Inclusive of bubbly Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4.00pm

The Riviera Ce Soir Brunch

Make the most of the night at Riviera Seafood Grill’s Ce Soir Friday brunch. Weekends are extra nice with unlimited house beverages and delicious Mediterranean fare. Indulge in delectable dishes, as the sun sets on Friday, the weekend really begins.

Location Rixos Premium JBR Cost Dh250 per person including soft drinks, Dh395 including house beverage, Dh550 for bubbly package Timings Every Friday from 7pm to 10pm

The Waka Late Night Brunch

If you don’t particularly enjoy waking up early on a Friday, but hate missing out on all the Instagram worthy brunches, Waka has the answer to all your problems. The Late Brunch is a one of a kind experience featuring the best of Latin American cuisine that promises a great evening with fiery vibes. Inspired by summer flavours and created using the freshest seasonal harvests, the evening brunch offers the perfect amount of indulgence.

Location The Oberoi, Business Bay Cost Dh250 including soft beverages, Dh350 including house beverages, Dh500 including bubbly Timings Every Friday, from 8pm to 11.30pm Contact 04 4441455

The Waka Fiesta Latina Day Brunch

Get ready to salsa, merengue and bachata your way through Friday! Waka will be serving a variety of signature dishes from a selection of ceviche to mouthwatering makis followed by tender spare ribs and truffle quinoa risotto. The Fiesta Latina Brunch features the best from the dynamic region’s cuisine coupled with lively Latin American music and Brazilian Carnival dancers.

Location The Oberoi, Business Bay Cost Dh250 including soft beverages, Dh350 including house beverages, Dh500 including bubbly Timings Every Friday, from 12.30pm to 4pm

The Casa de Tapas Brunch

Friday is Brunch day in the UAE, and no one does it with more Latino spirit and flair than Casa De Tapas. Located at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, the Spanish Tapas Brunch serves up an unmatched variety of tapas, Paella, Spanish classics and sangria every Friday. Known for its party vibes the brunch has a loyal following in both the Spanish and wider expat community.

The party doesn’t end after the brunch, with the venue playing upbeat Spanish music throughout the evening, keeping the mood high and encouraging partygoers to make the venue their spot not only for brunch but for the rest of the evening as well.

Location Casa De Tapas Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Cost Dh210 including food and soft drinks, 249 including food and house beverages, Dh299 including food and sparkling house beverages Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm

The Warehouse Brunch

The brunch at Warehouse is a Dubai institution that everyone has to experience at least once. The value for money is great and the atmosphere is so lively and youthful, you can seriously bet on a good time. The Warehouse Beehive brunch offers great food, and bottomless colourful and creative beverages. Come as you are and join us for a beelicious brunch! There’s also an entire room dedicated to desserts! Make sure to head upstairs after you’ve eaten for a chance to dance for hours on end. This brunch is a definite party hot spot.

Location Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre Cost Dh259 per person including house beverages Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

The Eloquent Elephant Friday Craft Brunch

Playing at Eloquent Elephant each Friday, 2-6pm, radio personality and DJ Dave Cleary will be will playing his top tunes to groups of friends looking for that party Friday fun. Dave Clearly is a local favourite in the city, currently presenting on Radio 2, and being voted Dubai’s Number 1 radio DJ in 2016 and also in 2014 in the People’s Choice Awards. Dave will bring a new level of tunes and banter to the eloquent brunch most known for its hearty food and fun ambiance.

Location Taj Dubai, Business Bay Cost Dh295 including soft drinks, Dh395 including house beverages, Dh495 including sparkling grape and hops Timings Every Friday from12.30pm to 4pm

The Dukes Best Dressed Brunch

Dress to impress on a Friday at the Dukes Dubai brunch in the signature GBR restaurant and could win an overnight stay in the new five-star hotel. The brunch features a beautiful bakery section, featuring homemade soda breads, sourdough, baguettes, focaccias and more. Over at the salad bar there’s a range of leaves, seeds, grains and starters including prawn cocktail, Severn and Wye salmon, Colchester oysters, crab salad and pates, miniature pies and slices. In the main section you’ll find amazing British roasts including beef, chicken and lamb, served with crisp roast potatoes, grilled vegetables, and Yorkshire puddings accompanied by sauces, pickles, mustards and classic condiments. For those with a sweet tooth, pop over to the candyfloss station, enjoy the chocolate fountain or simply tuck-in to the candy, creams, puddings, slices, pies and even a good old-fashioned toffee apple. To round everything off, there is a vast selection of cheeses, from the British Isles and Ireland, as well as fruits, breads, pickles and a tipple of fortified grape for the more refined.

Location Dukes Hotel, Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh299 including soft beverages, Dh399 including house beverages, Dh445 including sparkling, Dh545 including bubbly Timings every Friday from 1pm to 4pm.

The Nineteen Italian Brunch

Find yourself transported to Italy with brunch at Nineteen, an authentically rustic Italian restaurant overlooking the championship golf course at The Address Montgomerie Dubai. Sample delicious, home-style dishes prepared live by resident Chef Alessio Pitzalis. Complement the rich flavours with a selection of free flowing beverages and Italian cream sodas.

Location Address Montgomerie Dubai Cost Dh245 per person including soft beverages, Dh345 per person including house beverages, Dh550 per person including house of beverages and bubbly; Children (6-11 years) Dh122.50 per person; Children (5 years and below) Dine for free Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm

The Palermo Friday Polo Brunch

The unique Polo Brunch at Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club presents the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with special friends. Think lush green fields, fresh air, delicious food and all the thrills of the sport of kings. Relax in true style at the Palermo Terrace while you are treated to a special brunch packed with exquisite flavours. Indulge in a selection of over 30 different international cheeses while the children enjoy the fun from pony ride to movies and so much more.

Location Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club Cost Dh235 per person including soft beverages, Dh335 per person including house beverages, Children (6-11 years) Dh110 per person; Children (5 years and below) Dine for free Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

The Al Dawar Sky Brunch

Dubai’s only rooftop, revolving restaurant and lounge has launched a brunch. A must-visit destination on the list of travellers to Dubai as well as the residents, Al Dawaar offers 360 degree views of the city skyline with Burj Khalifa, sea and the creek.

Location Hyatt Regency Dubai Cost Dh229 per person including soft beverages, Dh349 per person including house beverages, Dh549 per person including bubbly Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm

The Cavalli Midnight Brunch

Most people may not know that Cavalli has an award-wining chef, who creates masterful Italian dishes. From the appetizers to the mains and those sumptuous Italian desserts, dining at Cavalli is a really fantastic experience. It is one of the first dinner clubs of Dubai, and is known to be quite pricey, so a great option to fully enjoy dining and dancing at Cavalli, is to try their Sunday Midnight Brunch.

At a price tag of Dh299, diners can choose as many starters and desserts from the menu as they like and then pick one main course (we recommend the lasagne) as well as unlimited beverages all night! This all-around awesome dining experience includes entertainment from cabaret style singers and dancers. Once the clock strikes 12, the brunch ends and the party gets started as the crowd fills up the dance floor.

Location Fairmont Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dh299 including house beverages Timings Every Sunday from 9pm to 3am Contact 04 3592366

The Mercury Lounge Brunch

Mercury Lounge, Dubai’s most idyllic and glamorous rooftop located at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach recently launched a brand new Thursday evening brunch. With 180 degree views over downtown Dubai twinkling on one side and the waves of the Arabian Gulf lapping on the shores on the other, Mercury’s new evening brunch brings a ‘blind brunch’ concept to the table, with a selection of chefs specially prepared dishes. Seamlessly blending influences from across the Mediterranean Sea, the brunch offers spectacular selection of antipasti, sharing plates and light entrées with the intention of grazing through the evening with style yet without formality.

Location Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach Cost Dh295 per person including house beverages Timings Every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm Contact 042707804.

The Vida Downtown Dubai 3in1 Picnic Brunch

Vida Downtown Dubai is giving a new twist to its popular Friday pool-side brunch, and which will explore the Art of Picnic from destinations all over the globe. The first exciting edition will transport you straight to the picturesque sea-side towns of the South of France. The Urban Picnic Brunch will become an enchanting French Market, with the charm of Nice, the aroma of Provence and the buzz of St. Tropez. Urban Picnic Goes to France will change your Friday’s for the better, letting you enjoy your favourite brunch with a French flair and that special Vida touch. The brand new brunch menu features French favourites like escargots à la bourguignone, seabass fillet, grilled rib eye steak with parsley butter, and ratatouille to name a few. The brunch will also boast a selection of grape beverages from the stunning southern region of France in Le Caviste, a range of delicious cheeses from La Fromagerie, freshly baked bread, still warm from the oven from La Boulangerie, ending on a sweet note of French delights from La Patisserie. So grab your picnic baskets and spend your Friday’s ‘à la Provençale’ at Vida Downtown Dubai.

Location 3in1, Vida Downtown Dubai Cost Dh295 inclusive of unlimited soft beverages and juices, Dh345 inclusive of unlimited selected beverages; Dh100 per guest will be added to each package for booking a cabana by the pool Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 5pm Contact 04 8883444

The Shades Infinity Brunch

Lazing around on a Friday and Saturday afternoon? Treat yourself to a laid-back afternoon al fresco brunch in a relaxed atmosphere at Shades. Admire the spectacular views across Dubai Marina as you savour a mouth-watering selection of sizzling grills, fresh salads and delicious desserts. Enjoy exquisite selected beverages as chilled-out tunes from a live saxophonist drift across the simmering waters of the stunning infinity pool.

Location Address Dubai Marina Cost Dh288 inclusive of soft beverages and Dh417 inclusive of selected beverages Timings Every Friday and Saturday from 2pm to 5pm Contact 04 8883444

Rotana Towers La Terraza Brunch

Sit by the pool and enjoy the cooler climate with live entertainment and enjoy their Seafood Extravaganza Friday Brunch. With fresh flavours from the ocean prepared the Italian way by Executive Chef Pasquale Sipone. Sample delicacies from the chilled seafood station and a selection of sushi and sashimi. Move over to the grilling station to feast on delicious lobsters, tasty crabs, squid, jumbo prawns and delight in fresh fish cooked to order tableside, to your liking. Make sure to leave room for dessert to enjoy a variety of decadent sweet treats as a perfect ending to a relaxing brunch poolside brunch.

Location the pool terrace, level six of Towers Rotana Annex, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Safa Cost Dh279 per person including house beverages, Dh315 per person including bubbly Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm

The Cafe Belge Brunch

The Cafe Belge Grand Brunch on Fridays returns with a touch of vintage glamour, featuring classic Belgian cuisine and upbeat entertainment for a memorable experience for the whole family. Guests can choose from a selection of 17 different stations, including an Oyster Bar, Foie Gras Station, Moules station, outdoor barbecue station, Dim Sum station and a Turkish stand. The little ones can also enjoy a variety of cuisine specifically designed with them in mind, in a dedicated kid’s room with an array of exciting activities for a truly entertaining afternoon. We absolutely loved the brunch at Cafe Belge. It is definitely be every foodie’s dream brunch.

Location Ritz Carleton DIFC Cost Dh295 including soft beverages, Dh495 including Belgian beverages and 595 including bubbly Timings Every Friday from 12pm to 4pm Contact 04 3722323

The Cielo Sky Lounge brunch

The rooftop bar located at the Dubai Creek Golf Yacht Club overlooks the water, with panoramic views across Dubai's cityscape. At this brunch, expect innovative culinary creations, sleek lounge décor and live music from local talent and international DJs. Don't miss the after-brunch party from 4pm onwards, for a few sundowners.

Location Cielo Sky Lounge, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Cost Dh210 for Soft Beverages, Dh260 for House Beverages, Dh315 for Bubbles Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 4161800

The Hilton Pure Sky Lounge Brunch

The weather could not be more perfect for this incredible rooftop lounge, bar and restaurant overlooking the Arabian Gulf. With two expansive terraces, Pure Sky Lounge & Dining is an idyllic setting to enjoy the perfect outdoor brunch. A set menu offering sumptuous options and creative dishes.

Location Hilton JBR Cost Dh225 including soft beverages and Dh375 including house beverages Timings Every Friday from 5.30pm to 9pm

The Nineteen Pranzo in Famiglia Brunch

Treat the family to a delicious day out at Nineteen as you enjoy spectacular views of the golf course and tuck in to an extensive selection of rustic antipasti, pasta and meats grilled to your preference. Spend the afternoon.

Location Address Montgomerie Dubai Cost Dh235 per person including soft beverages, Dh550 per person including bubbly, Timings Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm

The Hilton's BiCE Ristorante Brunch

Savour an authentic Italian brunch, while soaking up the vibrant atmosphere. We enjoyed a delicious a la carte brunch offering, including mouthwatering shared starters, pasta and mains with live cooking stations and a dedicated dessert station. Be it a family affair or a catch up with friends, this brunch is definitely a favourite of ours. It truly impressed with the best in Italian flavours. After brunch, make sure to head to the beautiful outdoor terrace for some sundowners with friends. We loved everything about this brunch.

Location Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach Cost starting at Dh295 per person including soft drinks, Dh395 including house beverages, Dh430 including bubbly Children (aged 6 to 12 years old) will be charged at Dh135 Timing Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm

The Westin’s El Sur Brunch

El Sur do an amazing Friday all you can eat Tapas brunch that is perfect for the parents. It’s lively and fun, the food is fantastic and the service is unparalleled. We absolutely adored the offering. Treat yourself on Friday with an ‘all you can eat’ tapas the Spanish way. You get a selection of house beverages that include hop, grapes and soft drinks and juices. El Sur is a fine-casual Spanish gastronomical experience. Their use of fresh ingredients and dynamic recipes pushes beyond the boundaries of what you would expect to find in a traditional Spanish tapas restaurant. We love it!

Location El Sur, Lobby level Westin Hotel, Sufouh Road, Dubai Cost Dh265 per person with soft drinks and juices; Dh395 per person including hops, grape and house beverages Timings Fridays from 12pm to 3.30pm

The Raffles Market Brunch

The family-friendly Market Brunch at Raffles Dubai is back at the Raffles Garden, which transforms into a weekly food festival with outdoor cooking stations - market style, music and kids entertainment every Friday. The Friday Market Brunch will take guests on a gastronomic journey through several live cooking stalls featuring British, French, Italian, Arabic and Asian specialties, including live BBQ serving up steaks, ribs, gourmet burgers, hot dogs, grilled seafood and a tandoori station. Guests with a sweet tooth can tuck into freshly made crepes, waffles, ice cream and a selection of our signature cake shop temptations. The little ones can enjoy a fun-filled afternoon in a dedicated kids entertainment area with arts and crafts and a bouncing castle.

Location Raffles Hotel, Wafi Cost Dh245 including soft beverages, Dh395 including house beverages Children up to the age of 12 years dine for free and teenagers aged between 12 and 16 years will dine at half price Timings Select Fridays from 1pm to 4.30pm

Joe's Backyard Caribbean Brunch

Every Thursday from 8pm to 12am, Joe’s Backyardis hosting a Caribbean night brunch. Located at the Holiday Inn, Dubai Festival City – the Caribbean brunch will bring laid back vibes with its live reggae music in collaboration with reggae-fest every Thursday night. Guests will find themselves drawn into an upbeat, yet, relaxing atmosphere. Set on a rooftop setting, there's an a la carte menu of BBQ and carredian bites with unlimited house beverages and hops included to keep the party going. In partnership with Reggae-beachfest, Joe’s backyard will bring the beats with two exceptional dance-hall and reggae DJs on rotation, ensuring a bumping weekend.

Location Holiday Inn, Dubai Festival City Cost Dh250 including house beverages Timings Every Thursday from 8pm to 12am

Under Dh400

The Pranzo Italiano Brunch

The brunch at Roberto's Image Credit: Supplied

This is one for those who like lazy Friday mornings at the beach, or a cheeky workout before brunch. The Pranzo Italiano Brunch starts at 3pm and is known as the lazy brunch, there’s no need to get up and walk anywhere to get drinks, no gimmicks, no loud overbearing music, just a gorgeous setting and goof food. Enjoy an assortment of Italian dishes including a large selection of sharing Antipasto, burrata, fried calamari & tuna tartare, accompanied by the famous Roberto’s Pizza with beef carpaccio, rocket and truffle. Starters are followed by a Sharing Primo Piatto. Risotto al Funghi Porcini is served directly to your table by our team, as well as the delectable Tortelli arrabbiata with chili and tomato sauce. Then a selection of main courses and dessert is prepared and served at the table. Classic Italian & spritz cocktails, wine and beers are on offer to quench your thirst and with the DJ providing the ultimate soundtrack of classic tunes to take you into the after brunch Aperitivo, this is one brunch you definitely do not want to miss.

Location DIFC Cost Dh315 including soft beverages, Dh465 including house beverages Timings Every Friday from 3pm to 7pm

OPA

The popular Greek-themed brunch will be hosted once every month, giving guests a chance to let their hair down and enjoy plate-smashing entertainment. Start your Mediterranean journey with signature dishes, created by their team of culinary experts. Choose from a wide selection of sharing menu and free-flowing beverages, all brought on to the table. For larger groups who wish to taste a bit of everything Greek, OPA has a sharing brunch menu (for 8 guests and above), offering a taste of everything OPA including its famed mains of Lobster Orzo, Sea Bass or Wagyu Rib Eye.

Location 1st Level, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre Area Cost Dh350 including house beverages, Dh395 including premium beverages Timings Once a month from 12pm to 4pm

The Wet Deck Palm Sugar Brunch

Image Credit: Supplied

Time to loosen those buttons and slip into something a little more comfortable. Refuel with bottomless eats and free-flowing beverages at this island hideaway, tucked away from the mainland’s hustle and bustle. The sun is brighter, the mixed beverages are stronger and the grass is greener on Wet Deck’s side. Sip away the weekend with Wet Deck’s signature beverages, premium bubbles, hops and cherry-picked grape. Queuing up at a bar isn’t Wet Deck’s style. Sink into your sun lounger while your beverages float over to you.

Location W hotel, Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh395 including house beverages Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 5pm

The Gaucho Daytime Brunch

Something that Gaucho Dubai really knows how to do well is put on a delicious brunch with fun vibes and a cool ambience. Another thing Gaucho knows is how to keep things fresh and exiting with its food offering. The Gaucho Brunch is your chance tuck in to an eclectic selection of well-crafted dishes such Tuna ceviche with soy, ginger, red jalapeño and guacamole, roasted tomato and red pepper sauce, onions and coriander and of course, Gauchos signature selection of mains with 300g each of tender Ancho or Chorizo, or the option of a Black Truffle Risotto and a spatchcock chicken all paired with a choice of mixed leaf salad, chips, Grilled seasonal vegetables with goats cheese for the table to share. To end your meal, enjoy a selection of sweets, cheese and fruit to share. The brunch will feature live entertainment from Colombian singer and musician, Norby Ramirez Muñoz.

Location Gaucho Dubai, DIFC Cost Dh390 including soft drinks and mocktails; Dh480 including selected house beverages, Dh630 including sparkling grape and selected house beverages, Timings Every Friday from 12pm to 3.30pm

The Gaucho Night Brunch

The Gaucho Evening Brunch is your chance tuck in to an eclectic selection of well-crafted dishes such Tuna ceviche with soy, ginger, red jalapeño and guacamole, roasted tomato and red pepper sauce, onions and coriander and of course, Gauchos signature selection of mains with 300g each of tender Ancho or Chorizo, or the option of a Black Truffle Risotto and a spatchcock chicken all paired with a choice of mixed leaf salad, chips, Grilled seasonal vegetables with goats cheese for the table to share. To end your meal, enjoy a selection of sweets, cheese and fruit to share.

Location Gaucho Dubai, DIFC Cost Dh390 including soft drinks and mocktails; Dh480 including selected house beverages, Dh630 including sparkling grape and selected house beverages. Timings Every Friday from 8pm to 11.30pm

The Seagrill Bistro Brunch

This brunch launches this Friday. The chic and modern bistro is the latest beachside venue to host a brunch. Their offering includes a selection of Mediterranean and European-inspired dishes. The food menu served sharing style and everything is brought out onto the tables. Highlights on the menu include its poached octopus salad and foie gras crumble for starters, seafood calamata pasta and mushroom fusilli pasta with goats cheese and truffle oil for mains, and if you have room, the must have is the baked Alaska and chocolate cake for dessert.

Location Fairmont the Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh345 per person including soft beverages and Dh495 with house beverages Timings Every Friday 12.30pm and 4pm (last orders at 3.30pm)

The Ruth Chris Meat Lover’s Brunch

The American institution is hosting the ultimate Ruth’s Chris Steak House experience where you can savour the mouth-watering pick of favorites from the a la carte menu that the Steak House is known for. The menu boasts a selection of their most popular USDA prime cuts such as tender Filets, NY Strips, Braised Short Ribs and Lamb Chops cooked to taste. Other classic dishes are the Carpaccio, Ahi Tuna and Calamari.

Expect a lively atmosphere with the addition of The Roaming Band, an upbeat three-piece live band, that literally roam around the restaurant playing a selection of current popular music, Latino classics and Bossa Nova rhythms that perfectly compliment the old American charm of Ruth’s Chris. The party continues with a happy hour from 4pm onwards.

Location Address Dubai Marina Cost Dh300 including soft beverages, Dh460 including house beverages, Dh495 including premium bubbly Timings Every Friday from 12.30 to 4 PM Contact 04 4549538

The Garden Brunch at Address Boulevard

Address Boulevard, the city lifestyle resort has introducing a fresh Friday brunch that offers Dubai residents and visitors a five-star garden dining experience in the heart of Downtown Dubai, with direct views of Burj Khalifa.

Set in their tranquil alfresco terrace at The Restaurant at Address Boulevard, the brunch will feature a vast selection of international delicacies with a French twist, prepared by Executive Chef Gauthier Gaschi. The menu includes seafood, oysters, sushi, and homemade pasta served across artfully decorated live cooking and carving stations as well as an enticing indoor handcrafted desserts buffet. A live DJ and singer will enrich the experience further with uplifting tunes that complement the calm and refreshing ambience.

Location Address Boulevard, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh345 with soft beverages, Dh445 with select house beverages, Dh645 with premium beverages, shisha and pool access Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

The Waldorf Astoria Brunch

The Waldorf Astoria Brunch is where the food is the star of the show. Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah have launched the Unforgettable Secret Garden Brunch. The brunch concept means you will be dining in a beautiful secret garden, enjoy seasonal ingredients with live entertainment in a relaxed atmosphere. This brunch will feature a specially curated menu in an indoor garden setting. Some of the herbs, vegetables and flowers featured in the brunch will be coming straight from the hotel grounds. This brunch is great for sophisticated foodies and families. A place that will definitely impress your visitors.

Location Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah Dubai Cost Dh345 including soft beverages, Dh425 for the house beverage package, Dh600 for the sparkling grape package and Dh725 for the French bubbly package Timings Every Friday from1pm to 4pm

The Tesoro at the Taj Brunch

Tesoro at the Taj Hotel hosts a great Friday Brunch complete with live music, live food stations and unlimited a la carte dishes. The theme is to feed your soul with good food and good music. A perfect place to enjoy some time with the parents, while also trying some food that satisfies each craving. Taking favourites and indulgences from around the world, Tesoro’s menu takes guests on a journey through small and sharing plates - salads and sandwiches, comforting mains, burgers and grills and of course indulgent desserts.

Location 3rd Floor, Taj Hotel Dubai, Business Bay Cost Dhs325 including soft beverages, Dh375 House Beverage, Dh425 including bubbly Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

The Sofitel the Palm Ocean Brunch

The Ocean Brunch is offering one of the most relaxing Friday Brunches. Located on one of Dubai's most sought after destination, the Palm Jumeirah, this brunch is perfect for beach lovers. Diners can expect exquisite fresh seafood in tasting portions, mouthwatering chocolate desserts and exciting molecular mixology brought right to the table. Menu highlights at the Ocean Brunch include a range of hot and cold starters such as, Scottish salmon ceviche with red caviar and lemon grass infused coconut cream, the favourite grilled scallops with creamy celeriac mousseline and sweetcorn emulsion or the mouth watering Atlantic sea bass with basil flavoured violet potato and artichoke barigoule sauce. And the best part is, people who go to brunch can have access to the Pool and private beach before and after brunch, making this a totally tranquil Friday brunch experience.

Location Sofitel the Palm on Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh350 inclusive of soft drinks and pool and beach access Dh495 inclusive of house beverages and pool and beach access Timings Every Friday 12.30pm to 3.30pm

The Mina Brasserie Friday Brunch

The weekend starts at Mina Brasserie’s Friday Brunch where guests will enjoy a variety of Mediterranean style dishes, alongside free flowing bubbles and party anthems of the year from DJ Marina. Attending the Mina Brunch also guarantees entry to Late-Afternoons at Luna Sky Bar.

Location Four Seasons, DIFC Cost Dh350 including soft drinks, Dh450 including house beverages, Dh650 including bubbly Timings Every friday from 1pm to 4pm

The Palazzo Versace Giardino Brunch

Escape the heat this summer and head to Giardino Restaurant at Palazzo Versace Dubai to enjoy their mouth-wateringly amazing Friday brunch. Indulge in a choice of international cuisine, including Italian, Arabic, Indian and a wide range of seafood options. Highlight dishes include tuna tartare, short ribs, snow crab, lobster, scallops and sushi. The home-made pasta will surely enhance the guest’s savour. The chefs at Giardino recommend Parmigiana, Orecchiette and Gnochi. After tucking into the delicious brunch, you can spend the day relaxing at the hotel’s luxury pool, for no additional cost, while listening to the sounds of the live band who will be entertaining guests all afternoon long.

Location Giardino, Palazzo Versace Dubai Cost Dh350 per person including soft beverages, Dh550 including premium beverages, Dh690 per person including bubbly and pool access Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

The World of Nobu Brunch

The famous black cod from Nobu.

Nobu, the world-renowned Japanese restaurant at Atlantis has ‘The World of Nobu’ brunch, which will bring together a selection of signature dishes from 10 Nobu restaurants around the world, to deliver a luxurious culinary experience. Upon arrival, all guests will be presented with a ‘Nobu passport’, which will allow them to collect stamps for every visit in exchange for rewards. Serving signature dishes from key Nobu hotspots, Nobu Malibu’s beachfront restaurant will present its hit dish egg toban with dry miso. From Nobu West Hollywood, diners can expect the famous black cod yuzu miso and the fashionable Nobu Milan will share the delectable grill salmon ponzu butter with crispy spinach burrata and tofu dry miso. There will be a dash of British flair arriving from London with Nobu’s take on a full-English and the Shoreditch Nobu’s short rib and egg.

Location Atlantis the Palm Cost Dh395 including soft beverages, Dh586 with house beverages, Dh650 with bubbles Timings Every Friday from 12pm until 3pm Contact 04 4260800

The Riviera Chic Brunch at the Restaurant

Inspired by the South of France, Riviera Chic Brunch at The Restaurant at Address Boulevard is a sophisticated brunch featuring authentic Mediterranean inspired dishes served to your table. The menu consists of a variety of cold and hot dishes and desserts from the tastiest part of southern France such as Pissaladiere, a dish that originates from Nice, while Bouillabaisse - a traditional Provençal fish stew – is from the port city of Marseille. The dessert menu offers a variety of delicacies such as tropezienne also known as "La Tarte de Saint-Tropez", a dessert pastry consisting of a filled brioche. To complete the mood, a French band plays popular French songs and a petanque court is also available for additional fun. Guests who take the Magnifique Package can enjoy premium caviar service and access to the pool until 8pm.

Location Address Boulevard, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh325 including soft beverages Dh425 including house beverages Dj525 including bubbly, premium quality caviar and pool access Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm

The Toro Toro Brunch

At Toro Toro you will enjoy one of the most lively and indulgent dining brunches in town and works on the fabulous sharing concept that many restaurants in Dubai now offer. At the Hola Hola brunch you get a selection of Latin American favourites including guacamole, a variety of ceviche dishes, delicious salads and Toro Toro’s famous churrasco grill with premium cuts of lamb and beef and chicken.

Location Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina Cost Dh350 with soft drinks, Dh490 including selected house beverages Timings Every Friday 12.30pm to 4.00pm

The Folly by Nick & Scott Weekend Brunch Lunch

Enjoy a delicious meal on the terrace to enjoy the restaurant’s laid-back and refined alternative to the traditional brunch.

Location Madinat Jumeirah Cost Dh300 including soft drinks, Dh495 including house beverages, Dh550 including house beverages and bubbles Timings Every Friday from 12pm to 2.30pm

The Play by Day Brunch

Play Restaurant and Lounge at The H Hotel Image Credit: Supplied photo

The exciting brunch at PLAY Restaurant & Lounge encompasses all aspects of entertainment, from a line-up of Mediterrasian treats, to the live theatrical performances. The Cabaret performances adorn this exquisite venue, taking you into the early evening with live music headlined by Stephon Lamar, choreographed set pieces from their handpicked international dancers and live performances from leading cabaret artists. You can enjoy brunch menu, which is a sharing concept and indulge in some delicious flavours.

Location 36th Floor, H Hotel, 1 Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dh340 including soft beverages, Dh440 including house beverages, Dh540 including bubbly Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm

The Ewaan 1001 Flavours brunch

Indulge in a brunch featuring 1001 flavours within the settings of Ewaan, one of Dubai's most sought after destinations. Enjoy a family friendly open buffet at the Palace Downtown Dubai.

Location The Palace Downtown Dubai Cost Dh325 including soft beverage Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 4.30pm Contact 04 8883444

The Pierchic Chic Brunch

Image Credit: supplied

The Chic Brunch at Pierchic is a very elegant affair. It’s the perfect place if you really want to treat your mum and dad. The Pierchic brunch offers an exquisite four-course set menu and fresh seafood and shellfish to share, paired with select bubbly packages and picturesque views of the Arabian Gulf for an unforgettable destination dining experience. Pierchic is a perfect tourist destination, since it truly highlights many of the beauties of Dubai including the pristine blue gulf, the Burj Al Arab and the Palm Jumeirah.

Location Al Qasr Hotel, Um Suqeim Cost Brunch starting from Dh395 per person Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 4323232

The La Residence Seafood Brunch

This modern brasserie has rebranded its 'Paris by Night Lumiére Brunch' as a seafood brunch. In my opinion, 'Paris by Night' is a far better name, but perhaps resto's single minded focus on delights of the ocean merited such a stark change. No matter, the lux art-deco interior, an old-school speakeasy vibe (in no small part thanks to team of expert mixologists) and up-tempo tunes spun by an in-house DJ and/or a live performance by a pro pianist makes this one of the trendiest spots for an evening brunch.

Location Raffles Hotel, Umm Hurair Cost Dh379 inclusive of house beverages Timings Every Friday from 8pm to 11:45pm Contact 04 3962211

The Nikki Beach Saint Tropez Brunch

The Saint Tropez Brunch is a true feel of Cote d'Azur. For the style seekers, the adventurers, the fun loving and the all-natural, this brunch will bring a taste of Saint Tropez to Dubai every Friday. Taking place at Cafe Nikki at the Nikki Beach Resort and Spa Dubai featuring sculptural wood elements, a beach getaway vibe, indoor and outdoor seating options and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf.

Location Pearl Jumeira Cost Dh330 inclusive of soft beverages, Dh415 inclusive of house beverages, Dh165 for children between 6-12 years old, complimentary for children aged 5 years and under Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 3766000

The Mazina Pirates and Mermaids Family Brunch

Every Saturday, come and make a splash at Dubai’s most family friendly brunch. Enjoy a wide variety of specially-themed dishes, dress up as a pirate or mermaid and enjoy an afternoon of epic swashbuckling fun and deep-sea enchantment. With prizes for the best-dressed pirate or mermaid, there is entertaining activities and fun for everyone. Follow the map to find the buried treasure. Get a temporary tattoo. Lay siege to the bouncy castle and, in addition, meet our very own Magic Phil.

Location Address Dubai Marina Cost Dh330 per person including soft beverages, Dh460 per person including house beverages and Dh622 per person including house beverages and free flow bubbly; Children aged 5 and below: dine for free Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm Contact 04 8883444

The Mazina Brunch

Try the vibrant Friday brunch at Mazina. Indulge in an assortment of delights from around the world, all prepared live for you from five show kitchens.

Location Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club Cost Dh315 per person including soft beverages, Dh440 per person including house beverages, Dh595 per person including house of beverages and bubbly; Children (6-11 years) enjoy 50 per cent off, Children (5 years and below) Dine for free Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm

The Croft Brunch

The Croft at Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites has been a local favourite amongst Dubai Marina residents since opening in 2015. Well known for dishing up some exceptionally good and casual British grub, cooked with a modern twist and home-grown organic produce. There are five courses to tuck into, beginning with cold appetisers, followed by a platter of hot appetisers from Asia including steaming dim sum and duck pancakes that you have to try. Course three is perfect for people who love their spices in dishes like butter chicken and tandoori prawns. No brunch is complete without a classic British fish and chips and beef wellington which brings us to course four, served with root vegetables. Course five (now this does involve getting up) is a trip to the tasty dessert station featuring traditional sweet treats such as rice pudding, Victoria’s sponge and much more

Location Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina Cost Dh399 per person including house beverages Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm Contact 04 3194000

Dh400 and over

The Loft’s Rooftop Party Brunch

Enjoy 360-degree views of the Dubai fountains and the Burj Khalifa from Downtown Dubai’s hottest rooftop and open terrace. Sip on bottomless beverages before cannonballing into a delicious range of live food stations, grills, and pass-around platters. Raise the roof with The Loft’s resident DJ and fabulous rooftop entertainers. Stations will include salad, oysters, ceviche, tartare, fresh shrimp, charcuterie and cheese, gourmet bread, and adult ice lollies. Pluck your favourites off a traveling platter serving chicken wings, salmon, vegetable skewers, and beef striploin. Make sure you save room for the homemade ricotta and garlic flatbread drizzled with honey and nuts, aromatic truffle pizza with mushroom duxelle, and comforting risotto and pasta served straight out of a parmesan wheel.

Location Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai Price Dh299 for soft drinks (with mocktails), Dh499 for house drinks, Dh799 for bubbly (with premium cocktails) Timings Every Friday, 1pm to 4pm

The JW Marriot Marquis Wanderlust Brunch

Experience an eclectic and exotic journey through taste. The Wanderlust brunch is a one-stop culinary journey around the world. With 10 live stations and over 360 dishes, this food odyssey will satisfy even the most restless foodies. Embrace your inner wanderlust and embark on an epicurean adventure.

Location JW Marriot Marquis ​Cost Dh425 per person, including food and house beverages Timings Every Friday, from 1pm until 4pm Contact 04 4143000

The Malibu Scape Brunch

This winter season, Malibu officially meets Dubai at The Terrace, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, as Scape is back with its California-fusion brunch to run every Friday. The brunch is served straight on the table. Enjoy a selection of starters, mains and desserts, all created with the signature style of Scape that is inspired by flavours from Europe, Asia, Oceania and South America, all fused with an uncompromising pride for quality ingredients and freshness. Think sushi donuts, fish soup infused with ginger and lemon grass, tempura, quesadillas and lashings of burrata to start, followed by chicken and octopus, lobster, braised short ribs and glazed Baltic salmon for mains, finished off with quirky sweet tacos, ice cream sandwiches or a cali baba for the ultimate dessert.

Location Burj Al Arab Cost Dh495 with soft drinks and mocktails Dh695 with a selection of beverages Dh795 with premium sparkles Timings Every Friday from 12pm to 4pm

Kitchen Connection

Enjoy a food spread featuring a full seafood and oyster selection, an elaborate selection of sushi and sashimi, a full roast lunch station with all the trimmings as well as homemade dim sum, pizza and pasta. The brunch also includes a gluten-free section and dedicated vegan kitchen serving dishes cooked to order, such as crispy tofu in black bean sauce, soy Seekh kebab with mint chutney and crisp falafel rolls with fresh mint and tahini. For the health conscious (who still like to have fun!) there are superfood mixed beverages, with unique twists on the classics. Featuring fresh fruits and veggies such as avocado, kale, spinach, Goji berries and coconut water, these guilt-free beverages come with a side of greens and goodness. The brunch also has a supervised children’s area in the restaurant available for all brunch goers, so parents can enjoy a kid-free afternoon without a worry. Ladies get special treatment at Kitchen Connection with starting with a free upgrade to the bubbly package (when a soft drink package has been booked) ladies will only pay for their meal as drinks and bubbles are on the house.

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Cost Dh415 including soft drinks, Timings every Friday from 1:00 – 4:00pm. There's an optional free upgrade to the bubbles package for ladies.

The Reset and Replay Brunch at Nikki Prive

Nikki Beach Dubai has announced the launch of ‘Reset & Replay’ at Nikki Prive, a high-spirited and scrumptious brunch offering, which will take place every Saturday. The casual yet chic brunch promises a picturesque restaurant and a great setting for a leisurely long lunch as you sit back and indulge in delectable food as part of the brunch package or a la carte, signature Nikki-style cocktails and first-class live entertainment. Situated on level one of Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Prive features a large outdoor terrace boasting breath taking views of the Arabian Gulf and the vibrant beach club below, making it the idyllic venue in which to watch the sun set on another idyllic weekend at Nikki Beach Dubai.

Location Pearl Jumeira Dubai Cost Dh400 including soft drinks and Mocktails, Dh485 including house beverages, Dh530 including premium house beverages Timings every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 3766162

The Brasserie 2.0 Brunch

One of the best Brunches in the city. Delight your senses with an extravagant selection of dishes from the far corners of the world. Brasserie 2.0 has on offer an array of fresh seafood delicacies, as well as their very own pizza oven – all this while the chefs fire up the outdoor grill for a succulent flame grilled selection from the land and ocean. With views of the Arabian Sea, a stunning garden terrace area, over 10 live cooking stations packed to the rafters with dishes that will blow your mind, a live band, a refreshing juice and smoothie bar.

Location Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa JBR Cost Dh400 including soft beverages, Dh525 including house beverages and sparkling, Dh725 including bubbly Timings Every Friday from 1.30pm to 4.30pm

The Zuma Brunch

Zuma Dubai definitely offers one of the best brunches in town, we are firm believers that Zuma is a brunch for foodies. A beautifully curated menu made up of the finest Japanese ingredients. When you head to Zuma for brunch you can enjoy unlimited amount of cold starters, hot starters, salads, sushi and sashimi. You then get to choose one main course, which includes a variety of all of the Zuma signature dishes like our favourite, the black cod. Then unlimited desserts. Zuma is definitely on our foodie brunch hit list.

Location Gate Village, DIFC Cost Dh450 including soft beverages, Dh595 including sparkling beverages, 655 including bubbly Timings Every Friday 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 4255660

The 068 Bond Brunch at Prime68

This sophisticated foodie brunch will be served to the table and will satisfy even the most discerning palate. The set menu includes foie gras degustation, along with Josper-grilled Australian beef tenderloin with butter and thyme, whole Australian rib eye with garlic and herbs and US Prime braised short ribs. Bond's signature shajken and not stirred beverage will be made table-side. After brunch, you'll be invited to the Vault for the Golden Eye afterparty to literally experience the high life at the very pinnacle of the world’s tallest hotel.

Location JW Marriot Marquis, Prime 68 Cost Dh495 per person including house beverages, Dh595 per person including sparkling beverages, Dh695 per person including bubbly Timings 04 4143000

The Le Meridien Dubai Yalumba Brunch

Yalumba features a rustic, Australian country feel and the food is modern eclectic cuisine with a unique blend of flavours from the East and West. This award-winning brunch, has a spectacular display of delicious fare that will keep you going to the buffet. This place is perfect for the serious foodie. The Friday Bubbly Brunch lets you indulge in the most delicious dishes with unlimited fine bubbles and a great atmosphere.

Location Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre Cost Dh499 including house beverages Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm

The Westin’s Bubbalicious Brunch

The world famous Bubbalicious brunch is the perfect way to kick off the weekend. Arguably one of Dubai’s most popular brunches, you can enjoy an extensive menu, flowing grape or bubbly and of course our amazing entertainment. Relaunching following the summer this Friday 15th October, expect a new layout with added outdoor food stations, an indoor garden installation but with the always-exceptional international cuisine spread over numerous outlets.

Location The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina Cost Dh450 per person for the Bubbalicious spread with soft drinks, Dh550 per person for the Bubbalicious spread with free flow Sparkling, Dh680 per person Bubbalicious spread with free flow Bubbly, kids aged 6-12 at AED225, kids under 6 eat for free Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

The Jumeirah Al Qasr Friday Brunch

Set across three restaurants – The Hide, Al Hambra and Arboretum – the Jumeirah Al Qasr Friday Brunch is a contender for Dubai’s top brunch. With a line-up of cuisines including Spanish, Italian and Arabic, Jumeirah Al Qasr delivers the ultimate brunch experience, offering a world-class selection of dishes and beverages.

Location: Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah Cost Dh480 per person inclusive of water and soft beverages, Dh577 per person inclusive of bubbly, grape and house beverages, Dh674 per person inclusive of bubbly, grape and house beverages, Dh242 per child aged 4 to 11 Timings: Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm