Your guide to all the meals and deals you can grab as you catch all the action

Image Credit:

The Duck Hook

This country-style gastropub at the Dubai Hills Golf Club is offereing guests four beverages and three nibbles for Dh199 AED or tuck into a Scotch ‘Cricket’ Egg with a bottle of select beverages for Dh99.

Call 800-666353

Baar Bar

From 1pm onwards, this bar will serve a Cricket Menu at Dh60 inspired by participating countries. Also check out the Predictometer Booth — put down your prediction and if you’re right you get a drink free. At Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Dubai.

Call 04-5012631

The Rose & Crown

Daily Happy Hours from 5 to 8pm where you can enjoy selected house beverages for Dh29. During the weekend get two British Roasts and a bottle of beverage for Dh250. And if you lose interest in the match, play jenga, pool or darts with friends. At The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai.

Call 04-4370022

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

At QD’s watch the matches on two giant screens which sit against the backdrop of the creek waters. There will also be exclusive deals on their food and beverage menu, during matches.

Call 04-2956000

Royal Ascot Hotel

Soak in the ambience at Legends Sports Lounge. During matches make use of ‘Match Day Mania’ specials.

Call 052-6903369

Blu Sky Lounge & Grill

Located at the Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, get the most of the sporting experience with beverages starting at Dh10 between until 7pm. Happy Hour beverages start at Dh15 between 7 and 11pm.

Call 02-8184888

Irish Village Dubai

The popular pub will be streaming all the world cup cricket matches on both their large indoor and outdoor screens. Entry is free and take advantage of happy hour (3-7pm on weekdays) deals during matches, offering beverages from Dh35. Its also a pet-friendly place.

Call 04-2824750

Arabian Courtyard Hotel

With multiple screens to watch the game at Fisherman’s Hub, this bar will also offer ‘buy-one-get-one- free’ on house beverages, as well as set deals with beverages and starters.

Call 04-5260803

Kickers Sports Bar

This place in Dubai Sports City is showing all the CWC matches live and every Saturday, Dubai 92 will be broadcasting live from 3-6pm. Titled ‘The Grill at Kickers’, will have cricket guests joining the RJs each week. Specials on the F&B with prizes and giveaways to be won, including a free beverage bottle on the correct prediction.

Call 04-4481001

Stables Dubai

An in-demand choice for weekend sundowners, enjoy their happy hour deals while the cricket matches are being screened on large screens. House beverages at Dh35 from 4-8pm every day.

Call 04-5260979

The Docks

Mingle or catch your favourite sports on the big screen and don’t miss any of the action. Also, burgers change depending on the team that’s playing. Tonight, ladies get three complimentary beverages from 7pm to midnight. At Ramada by Wyndham Jumeirah Hotel, Dubai.

Call 04-7027000.

WXYZ Bar and Lounge

WXYZ Shisha lounge outside at night

Special beverage deals are on offer here including buy two, get one free on selected beverages as well as the bar’s brand new Dh29 drinks menu. At Aloft City Centre Deira.

Call 04-2103333

Hitchki

They’re calling it smashing kebabs, specially created for the cricket matched. There are vegetarian options at Dh59 and meat options at Dh69. Also offers on beverages depending on how the matches are going. At Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai. Open from midday intil 3am.