Enjoy free live streamed cooking classes to spice up your stay at home life

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: With UAE residents asked to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wagamama is taking its popular cooking classes online, and serving up live streamed classes full of tips and tricks for both adults and kids.

The perfect time to learn something new in the safety of your own home, the online classes are ideal for keen chefs, foodies who want to learn more about Asian cuisine, and people who want to discover more about Asian flavours and ingredients.

Launching on April Wednesday 1, wagamama UAE’s Executive Chef, Shiyas Kareem is first inviting kids to join him in the wagamama online kitchen where he will be teaching the little ones how to prepare a mini yaki soba from 3pm - 4pm. During the hour-long class, kids will get the chance to mix and create the amai sauce, followed by a step-by-step guide on how to prepare the ingredients needed for a wagamama yaki soba.

The following Wednesday, April 8 will be the launch of the virtual sessions for adults where Chef Shiyas will teach people tuning in the skills needed to recreate wagamama’s famous sauce, the firecracker sauce. Running from 6pm - 7pm, attendees to the class will also be guided through the steps needed to create wagamama’s prawn firecracker dish.

The hour-long classes are free to attend for all and will take place every Wednesday. The first class of the month is for kids and the following class is for adults and will continue to alternate like this for the month. Each week Chef Shiyas will teach a new wagamama dish. Be sure to check wagamama’s social media channels each Monday where the dish of the week will be announced.

To join the live stream cooking classes, visit @wagamamauae at the designated times and dates.

Don’t miss it:

Virtual cooking class for kids:

Date: Every other Wednesday from April 1 2020

Time: 3-4pm

Price: Free of charge

Location: The class will be live streamed on wagamama UAE’s Instagram page @wagamamauae

Virtual cooking class for adults

Date: Every other Wednesday from April 8 2020

Time: 6-7pm

Price: Free of charge

Location: The class will be live streamed on wagamama UAE’s Instagram page @wagamamauae

Ingredient list

Mini yaki soba

amai sauce: Sugar, tamarind paste, malt vinegar, soy sauce, ketchup, salt. (Alternative for tamarind paste - lime juice mixed with a little brown sugar)

yaki soba: Red bell pepper, snow peas, baby corn. Chicken breast marinated with soy sauce and a whole egg. Cooked instant noodles. Vegetable oil.

Prawn Firecracker

firecracker sauce: Sriracha sauce, sweet chilli sauce, soy sauce with sugar, chili oil and oyster sauce