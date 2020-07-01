In celebration of Canada Day we've put together a list of our favourite Canadian foods

Today, July 1, is Canada’s 153rd birthday!

Canadians have brought a lot into the world. Drake, hockey and of course maple syrup.

Back in the Western Hemisphere, the Canadian government considers July 1 a time to celebrate the heritage passed down to us through the works of our authors, poets, artists and performers. It is a time to rejoice in the discoveries of our scientific researchers, in the success of our entrepreneurs, and to commemorate our history.

Today, however, we are going to celebrate Canada Day in the best way possible...through food.

Canadians aren't exactly known for their cuisine, but there's a lot more to it than you would think.

1. Poutine

One of the many culinary gems to come out of the French part of Canada, poutine is one of the country’s most significant dishes. Poutine is made with meat-based gravy and mozzarella cheese curds on fries. This dish originated in Quebec and emerged in the late 1950s in the Centre-du-Québec area. It has long been associated with French-Canadian cuisine.

Where to eat it: Jax Burger and Poutine Shop, Big Smoke Burger, Eggspectation and Barbary

2. Montreal Style Bagels

Not all bagels are created equal. Montreal is famous for having some of the best bagels in the world. For those unfamiliar, a bagel is a bready product that is famous in Canada, but it originated in the Jewish communities of Poland. Bagels are round and baked, then toppings like sesame seeds, poppy seeds and many other varieties are added on top. What makes Montreal style bagels so good, is the fact that they are boiled in honey-sweetened water before being baked. Just add cream cheese on top and you are good to go.

Where to eat it: The Bagel Yard

3. “Canadian” Pizza

A Canadian pizza can be described as a thin-crust pizza with an array of unusual and creative pizza toppings. Flavours include Cronenberg Crash (cilantro pesto, tandoori tofu, mango, peanuts and red pepper) and the Wayne Gretzky (feta, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, peperoni, hot peppers, chili flakes and caramelized onions). If you're wild enough, you can add maple syrup is an additional topping.

Where to eat it: Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza in JLT

4. Nanaimo Bars

The layered dessert bar is made out of vanilla butter icing, a crumb base and topped with melted chocolate. The Canadian dessert requires no baking and is named after the city of Nanaimo, British Columbia on Vancouver Island, where it was invented. The earliest recipe found of the bar was from 1953. It continues to be a popular dessert in Canada today.

Where to eat it: At home. The recipe can be found on the town’s main website www.nanaimo.ca

5. Split Pea Soup

It’s a classic French Canadian dish. Pureed peas with cream and some cured meats if desired.