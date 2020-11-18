Music lovers can rejoice, because the party returns to one of Dubai’s top venues. Coca-Cola Arena will welcome the event ‘OJ Lifestyle presents Dark Knights Edition 1.0’ on Friday, November 20 under social distancing and hygiene procedures.
In the first of a series events presented by OJ Lifestyle, Dark Knights Edition 1.0 will feature a night of R’n’B, hip hop and reggaeton with artists such as British rappers MoStack, Not3s and Yungen. The night will be hosted by British comedian Paul Chowdhry.
The event is 21+ for X Lounge tickets and 18+ for tiered seating. Concert tickets, priced starting from Dh249, are available on Book My Show and Platinumlist.