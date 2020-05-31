The Olympic games have such a rich history and have always been a great source of inspiration for filmmakers everywhere Image Credit:

Dubai: Now that the Tokyo Olympic games have been postponed, we give you a list of movies that will fill the gap this summer.

The Olympic Games have always provide inspirational and triumphant tales for filmmakers all over the world. From true stories of struggling athletes to hilarious parodies; we've got your guide to 10 awesome Olympic movies to keep you busy and make cushion the blow of Tokyo 2020 being postponed.

1. Chariots of Fire

Not only does this movie have one of the most epic soundtracks of all time, the story is pretty great too. Chariots of Fire follows the lives of two athletes, who are competing in the 1924 Olympics. One of them, Eric Liddell, is a strict Christian, who is constantly being pulled away from his faith because of his career. The other is a young man named Harold Abrahams, a Jew, who competes in the Olympics to defy anti-Semitism.

2. Asterix at the Olympic Games

The well-loved comic book characters Asterix and Obelix star in this French language film and take part in the ancient Olympics Games. The story follows both characters in their quest to come out as winners in the Olympics, so that their friend, Lovesix, can win the heart and marry Princess Irina. Fun Fact: Julius Caesar and his son Brutus also make an appearance in the movie. They compete against eachother in the games as well.

3. The Cutting Edge

This Winter Olympics romantic comedy follows the story of Kate, a spoiled rich figure skater and Doug, an ex pro hockey player who are very talented but are missing a certain something to make it to the big leagues. They are forced to team up in order to compete in the 1988 Winter Olympic Games. In the beginning they just can’t seem to get along, and are constantly picking on eachother. However, since they are the USA's only chance to compete, they have to put their differences aside and work together on creating a compelling and exciting figure skating routine that will wow the world.

4. Personal Best

A great film about female athletes supporting each other on the road to gold and trying their hardest to make it to the 1980 Olympic Games. A talented runner named Chris Cahill, feels like she just cannot reach her full potential as an athlete until she meets another woman named Tory Skinner. Tory is a track and field star and begins to train Chris.They become close friends very fast. However their friendship becomes very complicated when Chris drastically improves as an athlete and the two women have to compete against each other for the Olympic team.

5. Charlie Chan at the Olympics

Although this film was released in 1937, it has so many strong elements that it would definitely appeal to a modern audience. This movie takes place in Berlin at the 1936 Olympic Games, where detective Charlie Chan is trying to capture international spies. The story begins when Chan's oldest son, is chosen to compete in the Olympics. On their way to Berlin, the plane gets hijacked and the action really begins. One really cool fact about this film, is that it features real footage from the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

6. Blades of Glory

If you really just want to laugh at a movie that’s neither inspirational, nor influential, then Blades of Glory, starring Will Ferrell and Jon Heder, is the kind of movie for you. Olympic figure skaters Chazz Michaels and Jimmy MacElroy face off at the Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games as intense rivals. When they take things a bit too far and start a brawl on the ice, they are both banned from competing. Many years later, they find a loophole in the rules and regulations of the Montreal Olympics, which allows them to compete, only if they partner up with each other. Chazz and Jimmy have to put their rivalry aside and team up and make their way into the spotlight again. The routines alone make this movie awkwardly hilarious. You will audibly laugh.

7. Cool Runnings

This amazing and inspiring movie is based on a true story; the story of an American ex Olympic bobsledder named Irv Blizter, who lives and works in Jamaica as a bookkeeper after he was disgraced from the sport many years ago. With the Winter Olympic games coming up, he is approached by a group of young Jamaican athletes to start a Jamaican national bobsledding team. He is in awe with the young men's perseverance and desire to success, he decides to coach them to win. It is such a great story with many amazing elements of failure, underdogs, heartfelt wins and a very cool soundtrack to boot.

8. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

This movie is another true story that follows the life an Indian athlete named Milkha Singh. He was a national champion runner in India and was known as "the Flying Sikh" during the1960 Olympics. The movie highlights his journey and loss in the 400-meter finals.

9. Chak De

Shah Rukh Khan stars in this empowering movie that really celebrates people's differences.The story follows the life of Kabir Khan, who fails to score the winning shot in one of his team's hockey games, causing them to lose the tournament. He is accused of match-fixing and and ultimately gets fired. Many years later Kabir is asked to coach the national women's hockey team. He sees this as the chance to salvage his reputation and to make his way back into the sport that he loves. The movie really shows women breaking traditional barriers in order to go on and succeed as professional athletes.

10. Mary Kom