Huqqa prides itself on being the most reasonably priced Turkish breakfast spot in Dubai

When everything in Dubai is becoming more expensive, Huqqa is offering their breakfast at an even lower price, with dishes starting from Dh6. Additionally, any breakfast item includes free and unlimited Turkish tea.

Turkey is a country affectionately known for its overflowing breakfast tables and famous for its tea, while still keeping the budget low. Huqqa’s breakfast offers a variety of traditional Turkish pastries, bread, cheeses, sujuk, eggs and unlimited free flowing tea to go with your meal.

Huqqa is all about ‘designing your own breakfast’. So the menu is full of smaller platters that you can pair together, depending on what you’re craving that day. From traditional Turkish Simit Bagels at Dh9, to a Menemen(Saksuka) platter priced at Dh17 or a french toast with jam at Dh38.

Other highlights include Beyaz Peynir, a salty white cheese and the milder Tulum cheese, made with goat milk and produced in Aegean regions of Turkey. They also offer fresh falafel poğça grilled halloumi, Turkish cream, honeycomb and also Nutella.

Turkish Sujuk is also featured heavily on the menu, since sausages are an important aspect of any breakfast in Turkey. Huqqa and the Market offer a simple Pan Fried Sujuk.

Try combining the fresh cream and honeycomb with some Ekmek bread or sujuk with and cheese and eggs.

Guests who are looking for a heartier breakfast option, can choose from several selections including a or Eggs with Sujuk, Scrambled Pastırma Tapas, a Turkish style hot tapas served with scrambled eggs, meat and pastırma, which is considered one of the best dried meat delicacies in Turkey, a must-try dish if you love meat. Truffle Scrambled Egg Simit, an Eggs Benedict Pide, the Avocado Benedict, an Aegean Bruschetta, Sucuk Halloumi Bread.

If you are really looking for a big breakfast, you have the option of going for a full-scale Turkish breakfast table. Their Serpeme Kahvalti (breakfast spread) fixed menu is a big spread that serves two people. The offering is very generous, so you definitely need a second person with you.

Huqqa’s large outdoor terrace with bird’s-eye views of Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain.

The details

What: Huqqa and The Market’s new breakfast offering

Where: Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue, Downtown Dubai

Price: Breakfast mains start from Dh12 and the entire spread is priced at Dh92 per person