Image Credit:

Our ‘Going Out’ section is usually reserved for stories about things to do and places to visit outside of the house. Like where to find the best shawarma in Sharjah and how to visit Dubai’s top locations for free. However judging from the current global situation, leaving the house is not the best idea right now.

So, for the next few weeks, we will temporarily be ‘Staying Home’ rather than ‘Going Out’

A section that will focus on things you can do at home. What shows to binge on, how to stay entertained and new recipes to try.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) at home

With Fibber Magee’s

Image Credit:

Maybe the luck of the Irish might turn things around for the world this St. Patrick’s day. Since it is very discouraged not to go out and all bars and pubs have shut down, why not celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with classic Irish grub instead? Order a limited edition Beef Oyster Green Pie from Fibber Magee’s on Deliveroo to enjoy the flavours of this special occasion at home.

With McGettigan’s

Image Credit:

St Patrick’s Day must go on! Order from McGettigan’s on Deliveroo this St Patrick’s Day and they will kit you out with some decorations and a link to their very own playlist so that you can still give a nod to the Emerald Isle and shake your shamrock alone at home. Choose from a Beef and Guinness Pie with Creamy Mash, Irish Spice Bag or McGettigan’s Signature Burger. Head to Deliveroo and check out the full menu. What’s more, you can enjoy 2 for 1 on their Irish Spice Bag all week.

Do a free home workout with Les Mills

Image Credit:

In these uncertain times, Les Mills is providing a free digital option for their gym partners to pass on to their members. This will enable members to stay engaged and active by working out at home since all UAE gyms are closed due to corona virus. This platform will be free to use and will not collect any data from users. It has over 100 workout options across 8 categories that are ready to play right now. The workouts will remain open and available as long as the Coronavirus situation continues to cause disruption in the market. Les Mills hope that this free offer will help their partners and their members to stay fit and active during this time. Members should contact their Les Mills facility for more details on how to gain access.

Order some modern Indian street food

Image Credit:

O’Pao delivers a feast of Indian sliders served with a gourmet twist. Priced from Dh5 to Dh20, this homegrown eatery is inspired by Mumbai Street food with locally beloved pao (bun) filled with mutton, chicken or vegetables topped with signature sauces and condiments to create a great meal-on-the-go. Vegetarian fans can savour the O’Vada Pao, a spiced potato dumpling garnished with chutneys and sandwiched in a bun for Dh5, an O’Paneer Bhurjee Pao, made with scrambled cottage-cheese bap to name a few. Or try the O’Butter Chicken Pao, the O’Pulled Mutton Pao or the O’Prawns Balchao Pao. All of these pao dishes are served with a complimentary portion of crispy fried treats on the side. For dessert, try their O’Nutella Pao or O’French Toast Pao with a side of Desi Cold Coffee, Masala Coke, Coke Float, Karak Chai. O’Pao is available for delivery via UberEats, Zomato, Deliveroo, Talabat and Carriage

Kids cooking class at home

Image Credit:

Not sure how to keep the little ones entertained and engaged while school is out? Fuchsia’s Thai Tots Cooking Kit was launched by the Thai restaurant to allow parents to engage in a safe activity with their kids. The kit comes in two variations, complete with detailed instructions, chopped up ingredients and sauces to let your children start the love for cooking early under adult supervision. Starting at Dh48. Available exclusively on Deliveroo.

Donate your recycling with Washmen

Image Credit:

Feeling disconnected from the world around you and want to do more? To celebrate World Recycling Day on the March 18, Washmen customers can do their part simply by placing an order on the Washmen app. Washmen also collects all paper and plastic waste set aside by customers when picking up a laundry order. Washmen’s recycling program is a proactive effort from the company to achieve a net zero balance on plastic consumption, where they are dedicated to recycling not only the plastic they generate, but anything else that customers may have consumed from elsewhere. So contribute while getting your laundry done.

Get free meals delivered to your door all month long

This month, Surkus wants to make your life a little bit easier – and help you save some cash in the process. The experiential marketing platform has partnered with virtual kitchen, Sweetheart Kitchen with Zomato as their delivery partner to invite members to experience 20 different homegrown food offerings covering all major areas Dubai. From burritos and burgers, to salads and poke bowls, Surkus members can choose from a variety of cuisines, delivered to the location of their choice throughout the entire month of March. Members enjoy a cash reward for their meal, once they redeem the offer via the Surkus app and complete a simple value exchange – feedback about their experience.

Here’s how it works: Opt into a foodie offer via the Surkus app and click on the link to take you directly to the Zomato page. Then choose your meals and place your order for delivery. Once your delivery arrives, submit a feedback of your order and experience on Zomato through the direct link provided. Finally, complete the engagement tasks on the Surkus app. Submit proof of purchase and proof of Zomato feedback. Once your engagement tasks have been reviewed and approved, get your cash back by connecting your PayPal account.

Treat your mom with a unique bouquet

Image Credit:

This Mother’s Day, Say it with a Fried Chicken Bouquet. The Roost Rotisserie and Deliveroo are marking the occasion with a crispy twist to the usual bouquet for mum with the ultimate comfort food...fried chicken! On the March 21 and 22, customers will be able to order and gift a crunchy arrangement to their mothers and maternal figures to celebrate Mother’s Day. The limited edition fried chicken bouquet can be ordered exclusively via The Roost Rotisserie on the Deliveroo app for Dh59 on both days with limited stocks available.

Stay home and watch a classic sport movie

FILE - This 1980 undated handout file photo shows Robert De Niro as Jake La Motta in a boxing scene from Martin Scorsese's film "Raging Bull." The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a copyright dispute over the 1980 Oscar-winning movie "Raging Bull" can go another round in court. The justices said in a 6-3 decision that Paula Petrella, daughter of the late screenwriter Frank Petrella, did not wait too long to file her lawsuit against Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer claiming an interest in the film. (AP Photo, File) Image Credit: AP