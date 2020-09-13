From all you can eat wings to watching the game with your guys, here's your list of to-dos

This week is all about the food deals.

All you can eat wings every Sunday at Distillery

Sundays at Distillery now invite guests to enjoy all-you-can-eat wings for Dh99 per person. On the menu at ‘Wingin’ it Sundays’, diners can choose from a variety of chicken wing flavours, including ‘Bling of Fire’ flaming hot sauce wings, ‘Hickory Dickory Dock’ hickory-smoked BBQ wings, ‘Say Cheese’ cheesy dipped wings, and ‘Asian Sensation’ teriyaki wings. Sundays also see a weekly Quiz Night take place from 8pm, which invites teams of up to four players to enter.

Where: Souk al Manzil, Downtown, Dubai

Cost: Dh99 for unlimited wings

When: Sunday from 4pm onwards

Man-tastic Monday at TJ’s

TJ's, a neighbourhood sports café at Taj JLT has reopened its doors and is kicking things off with a special offer for the gents to relax and catch live sports. The venue also launched a new menu, which features global grub like sloppy nachos, vegetarian and non-vegetarian burgers, steak and mushroom pie, Durban bunny chow, pizzas and fish n chips, with spicy barbeque chicken wings and the TJ’s dirty burger. On Mondays men can enjoy a special offer of 30 per cent off food and five beverages for Dh99.

With three huge televisions and equally big sound, TJ’s calls on all fans of cricket, football, and Formula 1 to catch the action with a chilled draught, house beverage, or pocket-friendly grape in a lively, yet laid back atmosphere.

Where: Taj JLT, Cluster X

Price: 5 beverages at Dh99 and 30% off on food for men only

When: On Monday’s from 8pm to 11pm

Order Pickl and treat your driver to a meal on Monday and Tuesday

Deliveroo has partnered with Dubai favourite burger spot Pickl to treat riders. On September 14th and 15th, customers who place an order from Pickl between 5pm and 7pm using Deliveroo 7pm will get to enjoy their favourite meal from the brand and will also get to give back to the rider who delivers their order. When the meal is collected at the restaurant, riders will be given a Pickl voucher that they can redeem for a free meal on the house on the same day.

Celebrate the new Casablanca night at La Serre on Tuesday

La Serre Bistro has added a new event to its weekly calendar. Now taking place every Tuesday from 8pm till late, the Casablanca dinner party offers a Moroccan twist. Ladies can expect to enjoy a three-course menu with four glasses of house beverages, priced at Dh199 per person – all paired with a side of live Arabic tunes by resident DJ Charlelie. The menu offers shaven vegetables and crème fraiche, seabass ceviche with mango and avocado, or cherry tomato salad with goat’s cheese and hazelnut. For the main course, options include sea bream served with asparagus and lobster bisque, strozzapreti with tomato and homemade ricotta, or truffled chicken blanquette with baby vegetables and ratte potatoes. Followed by a selection of desserts.

Where: Vida Downtown, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard

Cost: Dh199 per person including four house beverages

When: Every Tuesday from 8pm to 2am

Celebrate Mexico at Tulum on Tuesday and Wednesday

Tulum, a newly opened spot for all those Mexican cravings. This week Tulum celebrates on both Tuesday and Wednesday starting with Mexican Independence Day with a four course Mexican menu for Dh245 which includes unlimited soft drinks and mocktails on Tuesday. And on Wednesday September 16, the world celebrates all things guacamole, for International Guacamole Day. Tulum is offering a day long promotion on their guacamole and chips starter, for every customer. Enjoy the free starter when a main is ordered.

Where: Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall

Cost: Dh245 for the special Mexican Independence Day meal

When: September 15 and 16 all day

Have a Christmas meal in the middle of September starting Wednesday

The Duck Hook and Hillhouse Brasserie are launching a four-day festive preview to mark the 100-day countdown to Christmas. Running from September 16 to 19 the four-day ‘Make It A December to Remember’ preview will showcase a stocking of Christmas-themed meals. The festive preview will invite residents to wear their favourite Christmas jumper and tuck into a line-up of entertainment and special menus. The festive celebration will also be marked with a special Christmas brunch on the 18th at Hillhouse Brasserie. Guests will enjoy a traditional family-style Christmas feast served to their table alongside free-flowing seasonal beverages.

Where: The Duck Hook and Hillhouse Brasserie

Price: Brunch is priced at Dh195 for soft drinks and Dh325 for a free-flowing package with house beverages and a variety of festive cocktails. Children Dh95 while kids under four dine free

When: September 16 to 19

Have an amazing dinner for less at the Lighthouse any day this week

The Lighthouse, one of only two licensed restaurants at Dubai Design District has reopened

With an enticing daily dining experience. A homegrown restaurant concept created by founders and owner-operators Hashem Montasser and Hany Bassiouny, The Lighthouse serves up simple Mediterranean-inspired soul food with a nod to Middle Eastern ingredients – alongside an affordable beverage list. The new daily dinner deal, ‘Sail The Med In September’ offers a special three-course menu, boasting a choice of six starters, six main courses and four desserts at Dh165 per person, the meal includes two mocktails or juices or Dh200 per person

with two glasses of sparkling grape or hops.

Where; Corner of Building No 6, Dubai Design District.

Offer: Dh165 including 2 soft beverages, Dh200 including 2 house beverages