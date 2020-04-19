You have a great opportunity to take care of your hair while being self-isolated

Image Credit: Pexels

What a unique chance we have here. For the first time in modern history, the whole world is self-isolating. Hitting the pause button and slowing down to engage in some self-care is something you probably never really had much time for before. Now you’ve got nothing but time.

If you’re someone who regularly blow-dries, straightens or curls their hair, then girl this is your time to go all natural. You aren’t leaving your house, so this is a great opportunity to stop using heat on your hair and instead use as many treatments as you can. Not that I am someone who would ever encourage you to cut your own hair, but if you’re desperate maybe trim the ends a little and start treating it properly. Looks like we will be here a while, so let your hair go heat free and it will thank you.

We speak with Rima Merhi, the Senior Product Manager at Vatika Oils, who gives us expert tips on how to take care of our hair and restore it back to its childhood health.

Natural ingredients in your pantry can make a great hair oil

Since most of us are at home and we have more time on our hands for self-care, this is the perfect time to pay more attention to caring for your scalp and hair. I suggest using natural ingredient oils like argan, black seed, garlic, cactus or almond to address specific haircare issues that you face. For hair fall, you can use hair oil with cactus, for nourishment you can use olive oil, for strong hair, you can use black seed oil.

Mix your oils together

Traditionally, Arab women have the habit of mixing different type of natural ingredients to take care of their skin. Similarly they also mix different types of oils for different hair problems. For example, a mix of garlic, garger (rocket leaves) and cactus oil will help prevent hair loss caused by external environmental factors, a mix of almond, sesame and coconut oil helps rough, dull hair to revitalize to a soft and shiny hair.

Do not wash your hair every night

It is not recommended to wash your hair more than four times a week, because chemicals in the shampoo makes hair dry, weak and causes breakage.

Do a deep oil treatment

It is recommended to do what Arabs call a “hammam oil”, a traditional ritual from the Middle East for hair treatment. Doing a deep oil treatment once a week to treat hair problems such as damaged hair, dry hair, and frizzy hair. After you wash your hair, apply your oil of choice, then wrap your hair in a hot towel and rinse after 10-15 minutes.

Trim your hair

This could be a chance to start fresh from home. Trim your split ends and try to nourish these ends without applying heat onto your hair during quarantine. In an ideal world you would go for a trim twice a month, but if you do it yourself, it’s not so bad, especially if it’s just a trim.

Protect when you use heat