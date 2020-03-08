Many Dubai hot spots are giving away some freebies

Image Credit:

Dubai: International Women's Day is an international event that celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women all over the world.

It is also an opportunity for fun Dubai venues to piggy back on the occasion and offer women freebies, that may or may not enrich their lives, but hey, perks are always fun, aren’t they?

1. Flow International Women’s Day Talk:

The March edition of the popular Flow Talks Series will celebrate International Women’s Day by hosting a free-to-attend and open-to-all event that showcases successful women as shining examples of society. Taking inspiration from this year’s International Women’s Day theme, #EachforEqual, the upcoming edition of the Flow Talks’ series “Meet the Equalisers” is a celebration of female triumphs to date, highlighting how one’s gender should never be a hindrance to success.

Location: Ground Floor at the Boulevard area in Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Cost: Free

Timings: Sunday, March 8 from 12pm to 2pm

2. DRIFT Beach Dubai

The beachfront destination at the One&Only Royal Mirage, marks International Women’s Day with an extended ladies’ day on Sunday March 8. Female guests are invited to enjoy poolside bliss for Dh100 including a welcome glass of bubbly, a sun lounger and a fruit bowl. First thirty ladies to arrive will also receive a 25 per cent discount voucher for treatments at the One&Only Royal Mirage Spa.

Image Credit: Supplied

Location: One&only Royal Mirage

Cost: Dh100 per woman

Timings: Sunday, March 8 from 9.30am onward

3. Azure Beach

The beachside hangout at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, will host an additional round of its popular ladies day offering on Sunday March 8. From 10am onwards, the first 100 ladies will receive free entry. Ladies can also enjoy a complimentary welcome mocktail and the option to purchase a voucher for five beverages for Dh50.

Location: Azure Beach, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR

Cost: Free for the first 100 ladies

Timings: Sunday, March 8 from 10am onward

4. Ammos

The popular Greek spot at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR celebrates International Women’s Day by offering ladies a 20 per cent discount off their bill (applicable to food only).

Location: Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR

Offer: 20 per cent off your food bill

Timings: Sunday, March 8 from 7 pm onward

5. Eggspectation

On International Women’s Day, Eggspectation is celebrating with a unique twist on signature pancakes. For one day only all strong women and men alike will be able to order a limited edition version of the High Rise Pancakes in recognition of gender equality this International Women’s Day 2020. The High Rise consists of sausage, bacon, and Lyonnaise potato’s layered between fresh fluffy pancakes and topped with a sunny-side-up poached egg, drizzled with real maple syrup. This hearty and filling dish will be available at a special price of Dh20.

Image Credit:

Locations: The Beach JBR, City Walk, and Matajer Mall Sharjah

Cost: Dh20 per dish

Timings: Sunday, March 8, available all day on

6. Four Seasons Hotels

Head to Luna Sky Bar or Mina Brasserie at the Four Seasons Hotel DIFC in Gate Village to enjoy a complimentary glass of sparkling grape. Or you could check Sea Fu or Mercury lounge at the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah, where ladies are offered a complimentary mimosa beverage. Alternatively women will enjoy a complimentary gold or diamond neck and decollete Knesko mask for bookings over 60 minutes.

Location: Four Seasons Hotel DIFC in Gate Village and Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah Beach

Offers: A free beverage or a free spa treatment with any bookings over 60 minutes.

Timings: Sunday, March 8 (beverage offers from 7pm onwards, spa offer is available all day)

7. [U]BK

Urban Bar and Kitchen, popularly known as UBK is inviting ladies to Celebrate International Women's Day and enjoy 50 per cent off their total food bill from 12 to 6 pm on the March 8. From 7-10 pm ladies can sip on two selected house beverages for free.

Location: UBK Dubai, JLT

Offer: 50 per cent off on total food bill for women (12pm - 6pm), 2 complimentary beverages for women (7pm-10pm)

Timings: Sunday, March 8 from 12pm to 6pm

8. Leonardo

Image Credit:

On Sunday the March 8, Leonardo is celebrating International Women’s Day by offering ladies a reduction of 25 per cent on their total bill.

Location: Hotel Stella Di Mare, Al Mattla'ee Street, Dubai Marina

Offer: 25 per cent off

Timings: Sunday, March 8 from 6pm to 11.30pm

9. Luigia

Luigia is celebrating International Women’s Day in true Italian style. The annual day commemorates women across the globe and so for one day only, ladies coming to Luigia will be welcomed with traditional yellow mimosa blossom from Italy and can enjoy five glasses of complimentary bubbly and live entertainment for the night.

Location: Rixos Premium JBR

Offer: Five glasses of complimentary bubbly and live entertainment

When: Sunday, March 8 from 7pm onwards

10. Nikki Beach Club

Image Credit:

It's girl time. For Dh130 ladies can enjoy a special offer inclusive of 6 selected beverages while lounging on a complimentary day bed. Reservations for the Ladies Day offer cannot be made in advance. Day beds work on a first-come first-serve basis, so be sure to arrive early.

Location: Nikki Beach, Beach Club

Offer: Dh130 for a day bed and a6 selected beverages

When: Sunday, March 8 from 11am to 6pm

11. Kaffe Bloom

To Celebrate International Women’s Day, Asian specialty cafe, Kaffe Bloom will be offering all women; buy one Kakigori (authentic Japanese shaved ice with fresh fruit, cream and toppings) and get one free.

With flavors and toppings including;

• Mango Yuzu

• Green Tea

• Korean Milk & Strawberry

• Coffee

Bring down your BFF, colleague, boss or any women you want to celebrate and enjoy a delicious Japanese dessert. Prices starting from Dh29

Where: Onyx Tower, The Greens, inside 1004 Gourmet

When: Sunday, 8 March from 7am to 9pm

12. The Bungalow

The Bungalow is going all out with unlimited house beverages and pizza for the ladies, with two great-value packages at Dh49 from 7pm to 9pm and Dh99 from 7pm to 11pm.

Where: La Mer

When: Sunday, 8 March

13. Sugargram

Image Credit:

This International Women’s Day Sugargram will be adding a new flavour for the special day, including Coffee Bradshaw, a strong coffee cupcake iced with salted caramel and a sprinkle of homemade toffee. Inspired by Carrie Bradshaw’s great taste and style, this cupcake’s strong but sweet. March’s flavour of the month comes with special lady boss packaging, labled with a “You’re not bossy, you’re a boss!” quote.

Order online through Deliveroo, Chatfood and UberEats. Cost: Dh125 for 25 bite-size cupcakes and Dh30 for 5 bite-size cupcakes

14. Studio One Hotel

A panel talk with ‘reel women’ sharing their life script in an exclusive panel discussion. The discussion includes panelists within the film and media industry and includes TV and movie Directors, Executive Producers and filmmakers. Join the VIP ladies in The Screening Room at Studio One Hotel from 5:30pm on March 8th and enjoy a short movie screening and special edition ladies night at Larte with two free beverages and 20 per cent off food. Spaces are limited and based on first come first serve.

The Panelists:

Nahla Al Fahad - Director and Executive Producer

Filippa Guarna - TV and Comms Director

Khulud Abo Homos - Founder and CEO - ART FORMAT LAB

Jax Dyer-Donaldson - Executive Producer - FILMWORKS

Ayah Ballout - Cinematographer and Filmmaker

Location: Studio City Dubai, Um Suqqeim Road

Offer: Free panel discussion with 2 free beverages and 20 per cent off food

When: Sunday, 8 March from 5.30pm

15. NRG Fitness

On Tuesday March 10 at 7.15pm the two female spin instructors Rose & Helle will be playing an exclusive ‘girls rule’ playlist for the special spin class. Expect Spice Girls, Beyoncé and Whitney as you sweat out and boogie on the bike with the best of the best in cycling coaching. The fitness studio are also putting up a special ‘Wonder women of NRG’ wall, where we’ll be taking a picture of each female and getting a quote on what their superpower is.

Location: Dubai Marina Walk

When: Tuesday March 10 from 7:15pm NRG ride studio

16. Miss Tess

On Sunday both ladies and gents can take advantage of a free dessert with every main meal. Because this year the theme of International Women's Day is, #Eachforequal, they're giving away the goods to both genders.

Location: Taj Hotel, Business Bay

Offer: Free dessert with every main meal