Dubai: International Women's Day is an international event that celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women all over the world.
It is also an opportunity for fun Dubai venues to piggy back on the occasion and offer women freebies, that may or may not enrich their lives, but hey, perks are always fun, aren’t they?
1. Flow International Women’s Day Talk:
The March edition of the popular Flow Talks Series will celebrate International Women’s Day by hosting a free-to-attend and open-to-all event that showcases successful women as shining examples of society. Taking inspiration from this year’s International Women’s Day theme, #EachforEqual, the upcoming edition of the Flow Talks’ series “Meet the Equalisers” is a celebration of female triumphs to date, highlighting how one’s gender should never be a hindrance to success.
Location: Ground Floor at the Boulevard area in Jumeirah Emirates Towers
Cost: Free
Timings: Sunday, March 8 from 12pm to 2pm
2. DRIFT Beach Dubai
The beachfront destination at the One&Only Royal Mirage, marks International Women’s Day with an extended ladies’ day on Sunday March 8. Female guests are invited to enjoy poolside bliss for Dh100 including a welcome glass of bubbly, a sun lounger and a fruit bowl. First thirty ladies to arrive will also receive a 25 per cent discount voucher for treatments at the One&Only Royal Mirage Spa.
Location: One&only Royal Mirage
Cost: Dh100 per woman
Timings: Sunday, March 8 from 9.30am onward
3. Azure Beach
The beachside hangout at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, will host an additional round of its popular ladies day offering on Sunday March 8. From 10am onwards, the first 100 ladies will receive free entry. Ladies can also enjoy a complimentary welcome mocktail and the option to purchase a voucher for five beverages for Dh50.
Location: Azure Beach, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR
Cost: Free for the first 100 ladies
Timings: Sunday, March 8 from 10am onward
4. Ammos
The popular Greek spot at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR celebrates International Women’s Day by offering ladies a 20 per cent discount off their bill (applicable to food only).
Location: Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR
Offer: 20 per cent off your food bill
Timings: Sunday, March 8 from 7 pm onward
5. Eggspectation
On International Women’s Day, Eggspectation is celebrating with a unique twist on signature pancakes. For one day only all strong women and men alike will be able to order a limited edition version of the High Rise Pancakes in recognition of gender equality this International Women’s Day 2020. The High Rise consists of sausage, bacon, and Lyonnaise potato’s layered between fresh fluffy pancakes and topped with a sunny-side-up poached egg, drizzled with real maple syrup. This hearty and filling dish will be available at a special price of Dh20.
Locations: The Beach JBR, City Walk, and Matajer Mall Sharjah
Cost: Dh20 per dish
Timings: Sunday, March 8, available all day on
6. Four Seasons Hotels
Head to Luna Sky Bar or Mina Brasserie at the Four Seasons Hotel DIFC in Gate Village to enjoy a complimentary glass of sparkling grape. Or you could check Sea Fu or Mercury lounge at the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah, where ladies are offered a complimentary mimosa beverage. Alternatively women will enjoy a complimentary gold or diamond neck and decollete Knesko mask for bookings over 60 minutes.
Location: Four Seasons Hotel DIFC in Gate Village and Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah Beach
Offers: A free beverage or a free spa treatment with any bookings over 60 minutes.
Timings: Sunday, March 8 (beverage offers from 7pm onwards, spa offer is available all day)
7. [U]BK
Urban Bar and Kitchen, popularly known as UBK is inviting ladies to Celebrate International Women's Day and enjoy 50 per cent off their total food bill from 12 to 6 pm on the March 8. From 7-10 pm ladies can sip on two selected house beverages for free.
Location: UBK Dubai, JLT
Offer: 50 per cent off on total food bill for women (12pm - 6pm), 2 complimentary beverages for women (7pm-10pm)
Timings: Sunday, March 8 from 12pm to 6pm
8. Leonardo
On Sunday the March 8, Leonardo is celebrating International Women’s Day by offering ladies a reduction of 25 per cent on their total bill.
Location: Hotel Stella Di Mare, Al Mattla'ee Street, Dubai Marina
Offer: 25 per cent off
Timings: Sunday, March 8 from 6pm to 11.30pm
9. Luigia
Luigia is celebrating International Women’s Day in true Italian style. The annual day commemorates women across the globe and so for one day only, ladies coming to Luigia will be welcomed with traditional yellow mimosa blossom from Italy and can enjoy five glasses of complimentary bubbly and live entertainment for the night.
Location: Rixos Premium JBR
Offer: Five glasses of complimentary bubbly and live entertainment
When: Sunday, March 8 from 7pm onwards
10. Nikki Beach Club
It's girl time. For Dh130 ladies can enjoy a special offer inclusive of 6 selected beverages while lounging on a complimentary day bed. Reservations for the Ladies Day offer cannot be made in advance. Day beds work on a first-come first-serve basis, so be sure to arrive early.
Location: Nikki Beach, Beach Club
Offer: Dh130 for a day bed and a6 selected beverages
When: Sunday, March 8 from 11am to 6pm
11. Kaffe Bloom
To Celebrate International Women’s Day, Asian specialty cafe, Kaffe Bloom will be offering all women; buy one Kakigori (authentic Japanese shaved ice with fresh fruit, cream and toppings) and get one free.
With flavors and toppings including;
• Mango Yuzu
• Green Tea
• Korean Milk & Strawberry
• Coffee
Bring down your BFF, colleague, boss or any women you want to celebrate and enjoy a delicious Japanese dessert. Prices starting from Dh29
Where: Onyx Tower, The Greens, inside 1004 Gourmet
When: Sunday, 8 March from 7am to 9pm
12. The Bungalow
The Bungalow is going all out with unlimited house beverages and pizza for the ladies, with two great-value packages at Dh49 from 7pm to 9pm and Dh99 from 7pm to 11pm.
Where: La Mer
When: Sunday, 8 March
13. Sugargram
This International Women’s Day Sugargram will be adding a new flavour for the special day, including Coffee Bradshaw, a strong coffee cupcake iced with salted caramel and a sprinkle of homemade toffee. Inspired by Carrie Bradshaw’s great taste and style, this cupcake’s strong but sweet. March’s flavour of the month comes with special lady boss packaging, labled with a “You’re not bossy, you’re a boss!” quote.
Order online through Deliveroo, Chatfood and UberEats. Cost: Dh125 for 25 bite-size cupcakes and Dh30 for 5 bite-size cupcakes
14. Studio One Hotel
A panel talk with ‘reel women’ sharing their life script in an exclusive panel discussion. The discussion includes panelists within the film and media industry and includes TV and movie Directors, Executive Producers and filmmakers. Join the VIP ladies in The Screening Room at Studio One Hotel from 5:30pm on March 8th and enjoy a short movie screening and special edition ladies night at Larte with two free beverages and 20 per cent off food. Spaces are limited and based on first come first serve.
The Panelists:
Nahla Al Fahad - Director and Executive Producer
Filippa Guarna - TV and Comms Director
Khulud Abo Homos - Founder and CEO - ART FORMAT LAB
Jax Dyer-Donaldson - Executive Producer - FILMWORKS
Ayah Ballout - Cinematographer and Filmmaker
Location: Studio City Dubai, Um Suqqeim Road
Offer: Free panel discussion with 2 free beverages and 20 per cent off food
When: Sunday, 8 March from 5.30pm
15. NRG Fitness
On Tuesday March 10 at 7.15pm the two female spin instructors Rose & Helle will be playing an exclusive ‘girls rule’ playlist for the special spin class. Expect Spice Girls, Beyoncé and Whitney as you sweat out and boogie on the bike with the best of the best in cycling coaching. The fitness studio are also putting up a special ‘Wonder women of NRG’ wall, where we’ll be taking a picture of each female and getting a quote on what their superpower is.
Location: Dubai Marina Walk
When: Tuesday March 10 from 7:15pm NRG ride studio
16. Miss Tess
On Sunday both ladies and gents can take advantage of a free dessert with every main meal. Because this year the theme of International Women's Day is, #Eachforequal, they're giving away the goods to both genders.
Location: Taj Hotel, Business Bay
Offer: Free dessert with every main meal
When: Available from 6pm – 2am