Mawaheb: Love Tank by Zaid Jafar Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Its Parmigiano Reggiano season

Roberto’s Abu Dhabi is giving all gourmets the chance to try their new Parmigiano Reggiano aka parmesan cheese menu, available through March. Known as the king of cheeses for its nutritional and organoleptic characteristics, the menu dedicated entirely to Parmigiano Reggiano cheese including desserts, will be available from 12pm until 11pm.

At Rosewood Hotel, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Call 02-6279009.

Who Run The World Ladies Night

Women get four free beverages and 50 per cent discount on Hamilton’s Gastropub bites menu, at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas. Every Tuesday, from 6-10pm.Also, 50 per cent off select house beverages during happy hours, Saturday to Wednesday, 5-9pm and and Fridays from 12-6pm.

Call 02-6970000.

DUBAI

Mawaheb goes Pop

Mawaheb from Beautiful People, an art studio for the determined ones in collaboration with Cuadro Fine Art Gallery in DIFC, is hosting an exhibition to be held from today until March 14. The exhibition will feature a collection of paintings, photographs, sculptures and mosaic works that reflect the world around the artists and inspired by the original Pop Art movement. The works integrate cartoons, music and computer game imagery with the artists’ own national identity and skills producing engaging works of art.

Opening today at 7pm. At Cuadro Fine Art Gallery, Building 10 DIFC Gate Village. Call 04-4250400. cuadroart.com

Fashion Ladies Night

A mix of music, fashion, food and beverages for femmes fatales. Launching today, the open-air catwalk starts from 8-10pm and will showcase some of the city’s top brands accompanied by live singer David Davis, co-writer of Nicki Minaj’s Starships. Guests will be given a sneak-peek of the designers’ latest collections and will include local labels Lamace World, Proshat Sarabloo, Sunsetion Fashion, Naked Tan and Style MeYou, get a one on one with the designers and ladies enjoy three free beverages (from 6.30-10pm).

Every Tuesday in March at The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah experience like no other. Call 052-9004868.

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah Image Credit: Supplied

Stand-up Comedy

A night full of laughter and fun with Lebanese comedians Hicham Haddad and his crew Tony Abou Jaoude, Jad Bou Karam and Junaid Zein Al Dine.

Unwind and laugh your heart out, at Elefant in the Room, Habtoor Grand Resort, 8pm. Tickets from Dh375. Call

052-6992015. facebook.com/ElefantInTheRoom

Celebrate Pancake Day

The sweetest day of the year, which means no better excuse to indulge in a sweet treat. Two flavours of pancakes on offer – oreo and red velvet pancakes, available at breakfast, lunch or dinner, starting from Dh45. Expect a generous stack, complemented with sweet cream and berries, washed down with a free tea or coffee. From 8am-10pm at Tania’s Teahouse, Villa 779A Jumeriah Beach Road. Call 04-3240021.

Nordic Feast

A dinner series named The Opposite Kitchen, enabling guests to experience Scandinavian cuisine, at Kizmet, Downtown Dubai. The five-day pop-up is dedicated to Nordic food and passionate young chefs from Denmark sharing the food they grew up with.

A la carte (prices start from Dh35) and tasting menu available, for lunch and dinner, until Saturday. Call 04-3388717. oppositekitchen.com

MOE Little Club House

Mall of the Emirates has launched a new space for children from age three and up, where they can express their imagination, socialise, sharpen their artistic talents while enjoying a rotational activity programme. From pasta art and pot painting, to bird house decorating, cupcake decorating and food paper design, they can choose their pick. Open Sunday to Saturday, 10am to 10pm, near the West Food Court.

Spend of Dh150 at stores in the mall, required to enter.

Pretty in Pink

Ladies needn’t look any further for their weekly catch up session, as Riva Ristorante, at Riva Beach on Palm Jumeira is offering three free beverages to all ladies, over a 30 per cent discount on the food menu. DJ Mike on the decks. Every Tuesday from 6-11pm. Call 04-4309466.

The Big BIngo Show

Head down and treat yourself to British classics while trying your luck at bingo, but with a focus on music rather than numbers. Instead of a bingo card with a bunch of digits, you have a song title or an artist, and instead of the caller shouting out numbers, you listen to snippets of songs and mark off as you go. At Reform Social & Grill Dubai, from 7.30-10pm.

Dh100, inclusive of two house beverages. Call 04-4542638.

Arabic Book Crisis

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is hosting a session of panelists to discuss the challenges that Arab writers face in publishing their works, including the impact of new technologies, available publishing options for writers, both traditional and non-traditional. What are the solutions to bring the book out of the current crisis, and how are other publishing industries approaching new challenges?. At InterContinental, Dubai Festival City.

Free event, 2.30-3.30pm, Arabic with English translation. emirateslitfest.com

Register for WeWalk

An annual charitable walkathon representing people from all walks of life, will support the autism community in Dubai this year, taking place on Friday. The two-kilometre walkathon will be held in collaboration with Dubai Autism Center, seeking to unite the community and raise awareness.

Featuring a line-up of activities for the whole family, ranging from a raffle draw to entertainment by community members, including people of determination, the walkathon will start at 7.30am at The Block at Dubai Design District (d3).

Entry: Dh50, free for children aged four years and under, with all proceeds going to charity. wewalk.ae

