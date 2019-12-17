All the new restaurant that recently opened in Dubai listed right here

The Dubai food scene is not new to restaurant openings, but the year end has brought a series of exciting names that are worth a mention.

Verde Dubai

After opening in Paris and St. Tropez, Verde Dubai has just opened its doors. The festive French restaurant is located at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jumeirah. The restaurant is headed by chef Jerome Lagarde, who used to handle the kitchen at Atmosphere Burj Khalifa. Verde offers high end French cuisine and a gorgeous lush setting.

Cuisine: French

Location Four Seasons Dubai Jumeirah Cost Approx Dh550 for two Timings Daily from

Nammos

The famous Mykonos Beach Club is finally in Dubai. Nammos Dubai located at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach presents a brand new gastronomic experience that adds to the food and entertainment scene of the UAE. If you’ve been to the one in Mykonos, you might have heard that the Psarou Bay beach club has had a slew of A-list visitors including Lewis Hamilton, Gigi Hadid, Kendal Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio and Usain Bolt. The elements that promises to make Nammos Dubai one of the top destinations of the city will be the high end signature food, shisha at the beach bar and a touch of lavish Eastern elegance.

Cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Dubai Cost various Timings TBC

Indochine

The newly opened French-Vietnamese concept is located in DIFC and adorned with tropical décor and Martinique wallpaper. Diners can expect chef Steven Nguyen to offer Vietnamese ravioli made with rice noodles, chicken, shrimp, and shiitake mushrooms; lamb char siu, slow cooked lamb neck in a honey glaze; and amok cambodgien, steamed sea beam in banana leaf, coconut lemongrass custard, chili sauce, scallions, and ginger. Its New York location has been open since 1984 and has been frequented by everyone from Cindy Crawford and Andy Warhol to Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner.

Cuisine: French Vietnamese

Location DIFC Cost Approx. Dh500 for two Timings Open Daily for lunch from 11.30 to 3.30pm and dinner from 7pm to 11.30pm and until 12am on weekends.

Ce La Vi

The luxury dining and entertainment experience, Ce La Vi is set to open its doors by the end of 2019. In the heart of Downtown Dubai, Ce La Vi sits atop of the new Address Sky View. Born in Southeast Asia, Ce La Vi will introduce its brand of experiences through mixology, music, and cuisine to Dubai this year. The location is at 220 meters above sea level, making it one of the city’s highest rooftops offering a contemporary Asian restaurant, sky bar, club, lounge, and pool deck. They also have a striking infinity pool that overlooks Burj Khalifa.

Cuisine: South East Asian

Location Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Tower 2, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd Cost TBC Timings Dining open from 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 12am. The club is open on Thursday and Friday until 3am

3BK

The newly launched restaurant, located in the Armani Hotel, offers an upscale dining experience with a multi-faceted menu that includes Asian, European, Middle Eastern and Latin American cuisines. 3BK brings a contemporary mix of dishes including - Croquettes, Fritto Miso Grande, All About Corn, Asian inspired wagyu Maki rolls, Asparagus and Truffle, a Miso Milk Cake and the Yuzu Mess, some highlights from the menu. The restaurant is also home to Burj Khalifa’s largest terrace to the public. Dominating the third floor of the tallest building in the world, experience dining, beverages and shisha on the terrace.

Cuisine: International

Location Armani Hotel, Third Floor Cost TBC Timings Daily from 6pm to 1.30am and until 3am on Thursday and Friday

Marea

Originally from New York, Marea opened in Dubai at the DIFC - a chic Italian restaurant with a party feel and energy that makes it a favorite among the business, fashion and entertainment crowds of Dubai. Marea in New York has consistently received two stars by the Michelin guide, so they brought their brilliance to Dubai. The predominantly coastal seafood menu highlights the best of the sea, and beyond, and is known for the freshest crudo selections, special antipasti dishes, and award-winning handmade pastas made daily onsite, composed and whole fish preparations, and select prime grilled meats. The menu will have some of New York’s signature dishes including the Astice appetizer (with lobster, stracciatella cheese, and pickled eggplant), the well-known Fusilli pasta (with baby octopus and bone marrow), and the salt-baked whole Branzino fish for two. Some dishes have been created in Dubai’s honor including the Passera Di Mare, a fluke fish crudo, topped with caviar and gold leaf. All dishes are complemented by Marea’s beverage list, which features a wide selection from around the world.

Cuisine: Italian

Location DIFC Cost Approx. Dh500 for two Timings Open Daily from 12pm to 5pm and 7pm to 12am

Fika

Fika at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. The latest concept by Chef Izu Ani, FIKA, is inspired by the Swedish philosophy of taking time out of the day to enjoy food, drink in a beautiful and calming setting. With a focus on refined, wholesome cuisine, FIKA serves tasteful dishes with a hint of indulgence. The carefully crafted menu brings together the freshest ingredients and time-honoured techniques to ensure every dish is nourishing and healing. Just next door to Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s J Club, the restaurant provides a much-needed sanctuary of solitude and modern hospitality.

Cuisine: Swedish

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Cost Approximately Dh250 for two Timings Open Daily from

Amazonico

Amazonico, the rainforest-inspired restaurant is now officially open. From its initial Madrid opening in 2016, to its second spot unveiled in London earlier this month, Amazonico chose Dubai to open its third location at DIFC. Drawing inspiration from Latin American culture, Amazonico has a three storey venue. The menu features an eclectic mix of Latin American modern dishes and handcrafted beverages. The bar features sushi and ceviche creations, while the main dining room offers sizzling premium steak cuts, fresh seafood and chargrilled meats. Guests can also expect to dine on delicacies such as frogs' legs and Asian-inspired poke, in addition to refreshing salads, blazing woks and desserts.

Cuisine: Latin American

Location DIFC, Gate Village, Timings Open daily from 12PM to 2AM on weekdays and until 3AM on weekends.

Shanghai Me

The recently opened Shanghai Me in DIFC was designed to transport to the 1930’s, the city’s golden era. A prosperous and indulgent place, filled with glamour, personality, culture and great cuisine. The cuisine was inspired by the culinary traditions of East Asia, paying tribute to the region’s rich heritage, Shanghai Me serves recipes that have been preserved for generation. Their menu includes a selection of exquisite dishes including Cantonese roast duck, Szechuan style prawns, alongside signature dim sum, bao buns, sushi and sashimi. Due to its prominent location in DIFC, the restaurant has also curated a special lunch menu, providing a great business lunch.

Cuisine: Chinese

Location DIFC Cost Approx. Dh400 for two Timings Daily from 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 2am

EETEN

EETEN is a new modern restaurant-café hybrid at Dubai Marina Mall. EETEN serves up home-brewed coffee and an irresistible menu of healthy choices and naughty comforts. Open from breakfast until late, EETEN is home to a deliciously eclectic menu with a subtle American accent. Offerings include breakfast classics like the all-American and continue with mains like glazed salmon and juicy burgers. Meanwhile, power bowls, salads and soups make for a perfect quick bite. Food is best washed down with a house-blended coffee, promised to impress caffeine-purists. Effortlessly fusing New York casual with London luxe, EETEN’s décor dishes out a slice of urban, laid-back charm. Mixing stripped-back counters and monochrome tiled walls with contemporary leather chairs and super-sleek lights.

Cuisine: International and American

Location Dubai Marina Mall Cost various Timings Open daily

Alice

Offering creative gastronomic food from Dubai-based chef, Reif Othman, the culinary advisor to the menu, Alice will serve up modern European cuisine with a Japanese influence presented in a playful manner. Featuring a bar, table seating and private dining space, the spacious venue has LED paneled walls and ceilings in a myriad of designs which will flash and change to the beat of the music.

The menu features a variety of dishes from East and West with highlights including chicken teriyaki pizza with kizami wasabi, teriyaki sauce and fried leeks, spaghettini with white fish, yuzu cream and green peas and fish risotto with cured shisho gravlax, lime and pickled kombu demonstrating the endless skills and expertise of culinary advisor Reif Othman. Desserts including a fondant chilli ganache with orange ice-cream and caramelized cocoa nibs. The experience features powerful optical illusions through dramatic light shows, performance art and live music from a DJ who will spin a selection of R’n’B, Pop, House and Old-School beats. At the weekend, the food service will continue until 3am where diners have the opportunity to order smaller ‘bite size’ portions of the menu items to graze on while dancing.

Cuisine: Modern European and Japanese