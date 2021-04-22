1 of 10
POOL DAYCATION AT SOFITEL THE OBELISK: Every day, from 8am to 8pm, spend the day with family and friends by the ‘key of life’ shaped pool and try some of the Mediterranean food at Soleil Pool & Lounge. Every Friday and Saturday, priced at Dh200 per adult with Dh100 redeemable on food and drinks, you can lie by the pool and enjoy what is left of the bearable weather.
TRY NRG AND ENJOY BLASTING DANCE MUSIC: NRG brings the club to the gym. Say goodbye to mundane exercise classes! NRG is bringing the feel of clubbing, to their fitness classes, with a focus on riding and bouncing to the beat in the Spin and Bounce classes. These exercises are so much fun, you’ll forget you’re working out. With strobe lights, an incredible playlist and top in coaches Dubai, these classes are the perfect solution to those missing a dancefloor. NRG invites guests to try their first class absolutely free.
CIPRIANI DOLCI LAUNCHES IN DUBAI MALL: Celebrating 90-years in the world of hospitality, Cipriani launched the highly anticipated Cipriani Dolci, located at the gates of Fashion Avenue at The Dubai Mall in April 2021. Diners will discover a menu featuring an Cipriani classics, including Baked Tagliolini, “Scampi alla Carlina” "Seppioline in Tecia", Carpaccio and more. Signature Dolci classics will be available, from the Torta Di Cioccolato, Vanilla Meringue Cake, Ice Cream freshly whipped to order, Lemon Tart, Tiramisu and more. In addition to the signature Italian dishes, the venue will also offer take-away services, gift baskets and will retail the full range of fine Cipriani food products including Cacao by Cipriani artisanal chocolate.
RAMADAN DEAL AT TEPFACTOR DUBAI: The ‘ultimate adventure experience’, TEPfactor is the perfect place to get in some mental and physical exercise during Ramadan. The award-winning indoor adventure park is offering 50 per cent off their entry fees, coming in at just Dh99 for a two-hour adult experience, and Dh79 for children. Available to book on Platinum List before 6pm every day during Ramadan, the experience features 21 challenges, putting fitness, patience, logic, and skill to the ultimate test.
HUNTER & BARREL DUBAI LAUNCHES AT VIDA EMIRATES HILLS: Hunter & Barrel, the high-end casual dining restaurant and lounge concept born in Australia have opened its Dubai doors at Vida Emirates Hills. Known for its hunt, gather and fire-inspired culinary fundamentals, and an array of charcoal roasted meats, vegetables and barrel-aged craft beverages, Hunter & Barrel Dubai will open with a daily happy hour available Saturday to Thursday from 4pm to 8pm, with a diverse beverage menu of hops, grape and more. Hunter & Barrel’s highlights include open fire prawns and smoky chicken wings; lighter meals include salad options like char-grilled chicken & kale and cured salmon fillet and burger lovers also catered to with choices of Angus beef and cornfed chicken.
CARINE SERVES CANDLELIT DINNER FOR EARTH DAY: Carine will celebrate the globally recognised Earth Day movement with a beautiful candle-lit dinner. Joining thousands of artists, musicians, industry leaders, nonprofit innovators and climate leaders around the world, the French-Mediterranean restaurant aims to promote awareness of the dangers of climate change and give back to the environment and community. Even after Earth Day, Carine will be using only essential lighting to further reduce its carbon footprint, ensuring the dining atmosphere is not only mindful of energy consumption but also enlightening in its ambience.
RAMADAN ART EXHIBITION: To celebrate the special month, the major shopping, dining, entertainment, and retail destination, Dubai Festival City Mall is bringing a unique, one-of-a-kind art exhibition for its visitors throughout Ramadan. The 15 art display stands will showcase the 99 names of Allah in a beautiful exhibition located in various places around the mall. Furthermore, the first one hundred visitors to the exhibition each day will receive an art collector book to take home to extend the experience. Starting this week, Dubai Festival City Mall will also host a live painting demonstration where a specially selected artist will produce exceptional pieces of art to create a mural across a space on the first floor of the mall. Catch the show on weekends from 5pm to 11pm.
LAST GOOD WEATHER DAYS AT VISTA DEL VERDE: Enjoy what’s left of Dubai’s cooler temperatures, at the recently launched outdoor street food eatery, bar, and lounge – Vista del Verde. Taking up the entirety of the hotel’s expansive outdoor terrace on the 4th floor, Vista del Verde is decked out with touches of traditional Mexican décor, and a mixture of greenery. Street food is served up from a uniquely designed food truck. They offer Mexican favourites including a selection of tacos, guacamole in chips, quesadillas, potato fritas, calamari and more.
FAMILY DAY AT JAMEEL ARTS CENTER: This Ramadan, in collaboration with #MyDubai, Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai's contemporary art institution, presents a series of entertaining and educational Ramadan Nights for all ages, running from 9pm to midnight this Friday. The Family Night kicks off on April 23. Experience the museum at night, participate in a workshop, listen to a story, visit the exhibitions or enjoy a treat from one of the local eateries participating. Activities include reading sessions, lantern making, DIY and much more.
TRY THE NEW SPRING MENU AT CE LA VI: Ce La Vi Dubai, one of the most iconic restaurants in town, has launched a special spring menu, perfect for nights on the terrace overlooking the Dubai skyline. Chef Howard Ko has carefully curated the new menu, bringing together flavours that will alert all senses. This new menu features dishes such as; Roasted Chilean Sea Bass, Duck Confit and Squid Ink Spaghetti. Enjoy these delicious dishes under the stars in one of the most breathtaking restaurants in the region.
