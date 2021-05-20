1 of 10
WATCH NEMR LIVE AT DUBAI COMEDY FEST: Nemr is a Lebanese-American stand-up comic who is credited with pioneering the stand-up comedy scene throughout the Middle East. In 2017, Nemr premiered his hugely successful comedy special, ‘No Bombing in Beirut’, across the United States on Showtime, and across Canada. He has written and performed seven full feature shows, the latest of which was a world tour that took him to many major US cities, Europe, and across the Middle East. He has also released two feature specials as cinematic experiences, ‘EPIC’(2014) and victorious Secret’(2016), and has numerous television credits from major networks, along with appearances on CNN, BBC HARD Talk, and ‘The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore’. His Dubai show takes place on Thursday and tickets are priced from Dh150 per person.
KICK OFF YOUR WEEKEND WITH A SPA TREATMENT: Enjoy the complete spa experience at Level 54 at the Address Sky View. Experience a massage with aromatherapy, where you can choose from four oils and three different types of massage: stress-relieving, detoxifying or muscle release. Or opt for reflexology inspired by Ayurvedic traditions, which see feet as important conduits to vital organs. This gentle foot massage uses warm oils to get rid of fatigue, improve circulation and bring about a soothing sensation of total relaxation. Fresh from your massage, treat yourself to an expert manicure at La Loge, so you can look as good as you feel. Finally, enjoy a sumptuous three-course lunch with views of the impressive cityscape at CÉ LA VI, with cuisine curated by Chef Howard Ko. Priced at Dh530 per person and the offer is valid from Sunday to Thursday, The Spa from 12pm to 9pm.
TRY BREAKFAST AT ASMA: Kick-start your weekend at Asma, the contemporary Middle Eastern fusion restaurant, one of The Dubai Mall’s best-kept secrets. Take yourself on a journey around the East with the selection of breakfast options at Asma available every weekend from Thursday to Saturday. For a hearty breakfast try the Al Quds Breakfast which features fresh bread with falafels and pickles. The contemporary venue offers guests a range of cheese boards or baked feta.. Asma showcases a variety of egg dishes that include a creamy Soft Scramble, to Eggs & Tomatoes, Mushroom Scramble in a Roll and Turkish Eggs. Breakfast is served on the weekends from 10am to 12.30pm
TRY PAI THAIS Pai Thai at Jumeirah Al Qasr is kickstarting the summer with Siam Summer, a dining experience that celebrates the very best of Thai cuisine across three courses for the only Dh195 per person. The carefully curated set sharing menu, designed for a minimum of two people, provides diners exceptional additional value this summer amid the idyllic waterways of Jumeirah Al Qasr. Served every evening from 6pm through to 11.30pm, until August 31, the Siam Summer offer is a great way to enjoy those summer evenings. Comprising nine of Pai Thai’s signature dishes, guests can enjoy Sate Gai (grilled marinated chicken sate with turmeric and peanut sauce), Som Tam Je (green papaya salad with cashew nuts and tamarind dressing), Gaeng Khiew Wan Gai (green chicken curry with Thai eggplant and sweet basil), Phad Phed Nuea (wok-fried beef red curry with Thai eggplant, coconut shoot, red chilli and sweet basil), Pla Nung Ma Now (steamed seabass fish with garlic, chilli, Thai celery and lime sauce), and Pandan Crème Brulee (tropical fruit, Thai cookie and pandan coconut sauce), amongst a variety of other dishes. A vegetarian version of the set menu is also available upon request.
CHECK OUT MAZ JOBRANI LIVE: Maz Jobrani is a comedian, actor and host of his own podcast. Gaining recognition as the Iranian-American founding member of THE AXIS OF EVIL comedy tour, he has made many appearances on television’s most popular shows, starred in award-winning films, and has also been a regular guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden. His show takes place on Friday and tickets are priced at Dh150 per person.
BRUNCH IS BACK: Now that brunch is back in Dubai, plenty of restaurants have relaunched their Friday afternoon offerings. Whether you want a casual brunch, a rock n roll theme or a high-end affair, you can check out our brunch list and pick a place to visit this weekend.
CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL TEA DAY WITH SOME FEEL-GOOD TEA: The tea company is offering a 30 per cent discount on all orders until May 22. On the occasion of International Tea Day which falls on May 21, Feel Good Tea Co., the UAE-born, Emirati-owned unconventional online tea company, is offering customers the ‘Discovery Box’, priced at Dh129, with 15 different teas including Extra Battery, Rooiboost, Turmeric Glow, Moroccan Mint, and more; and The ‘Magic Box’, priced at Dh249, perfect for families, featuring 18 varieties of high-grade quality teas with diverse flavours including Ocean Blue, White Tea, Hunnan Green Tea and more.
LEVI'S CELEBRATES 501 DAY: On May 20th, Levi's is observing the 148th birthday of the original blue jean. To celebrate this icon’s birthday, Levi's is releasing three special new 501 collections as part of Levi's 501 Day 2021. First up is an offering of Levi's 501 jeans and jean shorts from the new Levi's® Originals campaign. Available in a range of fits and washes, it’s the perfect blend of Levi's 501 nostalgia and modern style. Next up is a limited-edition collaboration between Levi's and Wasted Youth, the popular streetwear brand by Japanese designer Verdy. This collection features a 501-pair run of black rinse, selvedge Levi's 501 ’93 jeans, each with a special Wasted Youth back patch and embroidery on the pockets and the seams. And finally, there’s the Levi's Vintage Clothing 1955 “Japan” 501, a classic Shrink-to-Fit 1955-style 501 jean in Japanese selvedge denim, with tags and sundries printed in Japanese. These too will be available in a limited run of 501 pairs. Make sure you tune into Levi's official Instagram for the global virtual festival on 501 day. Watch musical performances, conversations and tie-dye customization workshops with celebrities.
END YOUR WEEKEND WITH EDDIE GRIFFIN: A popular comedian turned actor who started his career on-stage as a dare, funnyman Eddie Griffin has built an ever-growing fan-base since jumping onto the comedy scene in 1990. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Eddie was once dared to go on stage at the local comedy club Sanford and Sons where he was told to do three minutes. He performed off-the-cuff for 45 minutes successfully. It was then that Griffin purchased a one-way ticket to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of becoming a stand-up. He has gone on to play The Pastor opposite Dave Chappelle, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 2018’s Academy Award Winning feature film‘A Star is Born’. His Showtime Comedy Special Eddie Griffin: Undeniable debuted on Showtime in February 2018 to rave reviews. Tickets start from Dh200 per person.
TRY THE LIMITED EDITION ‘DXB BBQ MONTH’ AT THE BLACKSMITH: The laid-back casual dining restaurant has launched an all-new DXB BBQ Month menu with dishes specially curated to celebrate International BBQ Month. With prices starting at Dh33 per dish, Blacksmith X DXB BBQ Month is the perfect excuse to dig into smoky dishes, all month long! Available for a limited time only, throughout the month of May, the special menu features smoked and BBQ dishes, inclusive of meat, fish, vegetarian, and vegan options, designed to entice and excite all tastes. Expect smoked spice duck and mango salad with pickled jicama, fried onions and burnt orange vinaigrette, vegan chilli stuffed peppers with tomato rice, pinto beans, cilantro and Haute Sauce salsa Fresca, glazed BBQ Angus short ribs served with spiced cauliflower and fat chips, ‘hot smoked salmon fillet’ with spiced maple butter and tossed greens, and BBQ braised lamb shoulder, smoked mashed potato, green peas & turnips. Open for dinner on Saturdays to Thursdays from 5 pm to 1 am and for lunch and dinner on Friday from 1pm to 1am.
